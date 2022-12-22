Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers of the Day
The top 5 gainers of the day are GRT, LTC, LDO, LUNC, and CSPR. The Graph (GRT) has increased by nearly 5.39% during the last 24 hours. Let’s take a look at the top 5 cryptocurrency gainers of the past 24 hours. The Graph (GRT) The Graph (GRT) is...
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Industry Key Topics to be Explored at Blockchain Fest Singapore
There are a number of talks on True Digital Ownership with DeFi & NFTs, Tokenomics, and Insurance in the Crypto Industry that will be part of Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023. [Singapore] On 16-17 February 2023, thousands of professionals in the Blockchain, Exchanges, Cryptocurrencies, NFTs, DeFi, Mining, Gaming, Online Payments, Investment, and FinTech Industries will gather at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Center for the Blockchain Fest SIngapore 2023.
thenewscrypto.com
Astar Network Receives the JBA Annual Blockchain Award for “Product of the Year”
The Japan Blockchain Association’s 4th annual Blockchain Award presented the Product of the Year award to Astar Network, the multichain smart contract platform. At the same event, Sota Watanabe, the founder, and CEO of Astar Network, received Person of the Year for a second straight year. In a survey...
thenewscrypto.com
Samsung Targets Latin American Market Through Metaverse Initiatives
The firm will invest more than $35 million in metaverse projects for its Latam clients. Space Tycoon, a Roblox metaverse experience, was also published by Samsung in July. According to Samsung’s recent announcement, the company is investing more than $35 million in metaverse initiatives targeted at the Latin American market. The move is part of the company’s ongoing effort to enhance its digital presence and interact with a younger demographic. Samsung is always the first to provide a hand when it comes to funding research and development of new technologies.
thenewscrypto.com
SPAC Deal of Crypto Exchange Bullish Called Off
With the merger agreement reached in July 2021, Far Peak and Bullish planned IPO listing. The company’s CEO acknowledged that the journey was taking longer than expected. The proposed merger between Bullish, a crypto exchange backed by Peter Thiel, and Far Peak Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has been called off. With the merger agreement reached in July 2021, Far Peak and Bullish planned the cryptocurrency exchange would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
thenewscrypto.com
OpenSea Private Auction Alarmed by NFT Scammers
The “gasless sales” function of OpenSea served as a crucial weapon for NFT hackers. Victims are required to sign a harmless contract, similar to a login signature. The largest NFT marketplace OpenSea users underwent risk due to a new hack involving a feature on the OpenSea through phishing websites. As nonfungible tokens (NFTs) increased in popularity, scammers who frequently attempt to take advantage of users within the NFT market have increased in activity.
thenewscrypto.com
French Investors File 2.4M Euros Lawsuit Against Binance Exchange
The plaintiffs allege they lost more than €2.4 million in value when TerraUSD crashed. Binance France addressed the concerns raised by its customers in a blog post. According to reports in local media, fifteen French investors have filed a lawsuit against Binance France and Binance Holdings Limited for false concealment and deceptive business activities. Binance was accused of breaking French law on December 14 in a complaint made by the plaintiffs. The complaint said that the exchange had advertised and distributed cryptocurrency services before acquiring registration from French authorities.
thenewscrypto.com
RBI Executive Director Backs Digital Rupee as India Pushes For CBDC
Choudhary argues that the pressing strategic requirement may be met with digital money. CBDC would give people what they wanted while protecting consumers as per the exec. At a session titled “Digital Rupee: A Way Forward.” Executive director of the Reserve Bank of India Ajay Kumar Choudhary said that adopting digital currency will greatly improve system operating efficiency and advance financial inclusion.
thenewscrypto.com
Blockchain Protocol Geeq Appointed Dr. Stephanie as New CEO
New CEO is expert economist and co-creator of the Geeq protocol. Ric Asselstine transitions to chairman of the board. Move into growth phase comes at inflection point for the industry. Waterloo, Ontario, December 2022 – Pioneering blockchain platform Geeq Corporation has appointed co-founder and chief development officer Dr. Stephanie So...
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin Hashrate Bounces Back Overall After 39% Drop
BTC hashrate was 168.85 EH/s on Dec 25, and on Dec 23 it was 271.4 EH/s. BTC miners in Texas voluntarily halted the mining process. Bitcoin hashrate which fell on Dec 25th nearly reaching a 39% low in the week started to surge. As per the CoinWarz data, the bitcoin hashrate was 168.85 EH/s on Dec 25th. And two days prior (Dec 23rd) it was 271.4 EH/s. The reason for the fall was stated to be the extreme climatic conditions in Texas.
thenewscrypto.com
Shiba Inu: $BONE Price Surging following the Shibarium Update
Bone ShibaSwap ($BONE) price has surged over 10% over the last six days. Rumors around the Shibarium beta version launch have increased. The cryptocurrency market started this week with a positive trend. The Shiba Inu’s Bone ShibaSwap ($BONE) trend indicates signs of a significant price spike due to the roadmap’s list of events anticipated for later this year.
thenewscrypto.com
FTX Claims Right Over $450M Robinhood Shares in U.S Bankruptcy Court
Ownership of the shares is being disputed by three parties at present. BlockFi claims these shares had been pledged as security against $680M loan. Sam Bankman-Fried’s defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX is attempting to use the US Bankruptcy Court to reclaim possession of $450 million in Robinhood shares. Emergent Fidelity...
thenewscrypto.com
FTX indemnifies $12 million as security before filing for its Bankruptcy
FTX paid its lawyers a whopping $12 million as a retainer to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. District Judge Ronnie Abrams steps down from the FTX case. The FTX crypto exchange became obsolete after its sister company Alameda Research had its felonious hands over the FTX Users’ funds. FTX along with its 130 more affiliated companies commenced their voluntary chapter 11 under the U.S. Bankruptcy code.
Comments / 0