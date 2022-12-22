Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
wealthinsidermag.com
SEC Will Use All Available Tools to Crack Down on Crypto Firms That Aren’t in Compliance With Its Rules, Says Chair Gensler
The chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, has revealed that the regulator will use all available tools to bring crypto platforms into compliance with its rules. In addition, the SEC chief said: “Proof of reserves is neither a full accounting of the assets and liability of a company, nor does it satisfy segregation of customer funds under the securities laws.”
wealthinsidermag.com
SEC Charges Against FTX, Alameda Execs Wang and Ellison Reveal Key Findings, US Regulator Says FTT Is a Security
On Dec. 21, 2022, members of U.S. law enforcement detailed that FTX co-founder Gary Wang and ex-Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison have pleaded guilty to financial fraud charges. The recent charges against Wang and Ellison highlight some key findings and according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), FTX’s exchange token FTT is considered a security.
CoinDesk
Binance Failing to Get US Exchange Listings for BNB Is Yellow Flag for Crypto Analysts
Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange by trading volume, has been the focus of crypto-market speculation in recent weeks after blockchain watchers detected billions of dollars of deposit outflows, the company’s auditor begged off and reports emerged the company might be under investigation by U.S. authorities. Such anxieties...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange
FTX's new CEO uncovered five ways the bankrupt crypto exchange handled its money. He addressed several "unacceptable management practices" he plans to tell at a US House hearing. Those include a $5 billion "spending binge" and the "commingling" of FTX customer assets with those of Alameda. FTX's new CEO John...
This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.
"I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Legendary Value Investor Calls Bitcoin ‘Sound Speculation’
In a recent interview with Barron’s, legendary American value investor William H. Miller III shared his thoughts on crypto. Miller is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Investment Officer of investment firm Miller Value Partners, as well as the portfolio manager of firm’s mutual funds “Opportunity Equity” and “Income Strategy”.
Binance: US to buy Voyager digital assets as Bitcoin swamps to 1%
The bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital announced on Monday that Binance US has agreed to purchase its assets for $1.022 billion. The bid reflects the fair market value of Voyager’s cryptocurrency portfolio, which has a current worth of approximately $1.002 billion, in addition to an incremental value of $20 million.
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO on What a ‘Modern Day Howey Test for Cryptocurrency’ Might Look Like
Earlier this week, Brian Armstrong, Co-Founder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, shared his thoughts on crypto regulation in the U.S. In a blog post published on 19 December 2022, Armstrong said that, in the wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, the U.S. and other major jurisdictions needed to take the aforementioned steps to “restore trust”:
thenewscrypto.com
Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers of the Day
The top 5 gainers of the day are GRT, LTC, LDO, LUNC, and CSPR. The Graph (GRT) has increased by nearly 5.39% during the last 24 hours. Let’s take a look at the top 5 cryptocurrency gainers of the past 24 hours. The Graph (GRT) The Graph (GRT) is...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Giant Grayscale Considers Selling Portion of $10,753,804,948 Bitcoin Trust if ETF Plan Fails: Report
Crypto asset management giant Grayscale is reportedly considering selling some of its capital back to investors if the firm’s plans for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) don’t work out. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, Grayscale may explore alternative pathways to returning some of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s...
thenewscrypto.com
SPAC Deal of Crypto Exchange Bullish Called Off
With the merger agreement reached in July 2021, Far Peak and Bullish planned IPO listing. The company’s CEO acknowledged that the journey was taking longer than expected. The proposed merger between Bullish, a crypto exchange backed by Peter Thiel, and Far Peak Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has been called off. With the merger agreement reached in July 2021, Far Peak and Bullish planned the cryptocurrency exchange would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
U.S. securities regulator alleges price manipulation by FTX
Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly directed FTX employees to manipulate the price of the crypto token associated with his exchange, FTT, according to an updated civil complaint submitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Why it matters: Uncertainty about the FTT token moved investors to begin withdrawing billions of dollars from...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Twitter confused by SBF’s $250M bail and a return to luxury
Crypto Twitter has seemingly taken issue with Sam Bankman-Fried’s $250 million bail bond, which allows him to spend Christmas in his parent’s Palo Alto home without paying a single dime upfront. The former FTX CEO arrived in New York from the Bahamas on Dec. 21 and appeared in...
u.today
Millions of XRP Moved to Bitstamp as XRP Becomes Most Popular Smart Contract
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Brazil allows investment funds to invest in cryptocurrency, details inside
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) approved the ability for investment funds to hold crypto assets. Crypto assets can be included in a fund if they are traded in entities authorized by local or global authorities. The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) approved the ability for investment funds...
crypto-academy.org
FTX Funded 94% of its Blockfolio Acquisition with FTT
Recent reports show that FTX used its native token FTT to acquire Blockfolio, a crypto trading app. In a recent report by Bloomberg, around 94% of the funds used to acquire Blockfolio were FTT tokens. The deal went through back in 2020. The payment was a mixture of cash, equity, and crypto, primarily FTT tokens. The acquisition amounted to around $150 million.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Ether Hold as US Stocks Fall
Prices: Bitcoin avoids losses in U.S. stocks as strong economic data makes investors reconsider expectations that the Federal Reserve will pivot anytime soon to a more dovish monetary policy. Insights: Central Bank of Indonesia white paper on the development of the country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) envisions a world...
