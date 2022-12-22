ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SEC Will Use All Available Tools to Crack Down on Crypto Firms That Aren’t in Compliance With Its Rules, Says Chair Gensler

The chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, has revealed that the regulator will use all available tools to bring crypto platforms into compliance with its rules. In addition, the SEC chief said: “Proof of reserves is neither a full accounting of the assets and liability of a company, nor does it satisfy segregation of customer funds under the securities laws.”
wealthinsidermag.com

SEC Charges Against FTX, Alameda Execs Wang and Ellison Reveal Key Findings, US Regulator Says FTT Is a Security

On Dec. 21, 2022, members of U.S. law enforcement detailed that FTX co-founder Gary Wang and ex-Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison have pleaded guilty to financial fraud charges. The recent charges against Wang and Ellison highlight some key findings and according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), FTX’s exchange token FTT is considered a security.
CoinDesk

Binance Failing to Get US Exchange Listings for BNB Is Yellow Flag for Crypto Analysts

Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange by trading volume, has been the focus of crypto-market speculation in recent weeks after blockchain watchers detected billions of dollars of deposit outflows, the company’s auditor begged off and reports emerged the company might be under investigation by U.S. authorities. Such anxieties...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Legendary Value Investor Calls Bitcoin ‘Sound Speculation’

In a recent interview with Barron’s, legendary American value investor William H. Miller III shared his thoughts on crypto. Miller is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Investment Officer of investment firm Miller Value Partners, as well as the portfolio manager of firm’s mutual funds “Opportunity Equity” and “Income Strategy”.
Blogging Big Blue

Binance: US to buy Voyager digital assets as Bitcoin swamps to 1%

The bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital announced on Monday that Binance US has agreed to purchase its assets for $1.022 billion. The bid reflects the fair market value of Voyager’s cryptocurrency portfolio, which has a current worth of approximately $1.002 billion, in addition to an incremental value of $20 million.
cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase CEO on What a ‘Modern Day Howey Test for Cryptocurrency’ Might Look Like

Earlier this week, Brian Armstrong, Co-Founder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, shared his thoughts on crypto regulation in the U.S. In a blog post published on 19 December 2022, Armstrong said that, in the wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, the U.S. and other major jurisdictions needed to take the aforementioned steps to “restore trust”:
thenewscrypto.com

Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers of the Day

The top 5 gainers of the day are GRT, LTC, LDO, LUNC, and CSPR. The Graph (GRT) has increased by nearly 5.39% during the last 24 hours. Let’s take a look at the top 5 cryptocurrency gainers of the past 24 hours. The Graph (GRT) The Graph (GRT) is...
thenewscrypto.com

SPAC Deal of Crypto Exchange Bullish Called Off

With the merger agreement reached in July 2021, Far Peak and Bullish planned IPO listing. The company’s CEO acknowledged that the journey was taking longer than expected. The proposed merger between Bullish, a crypto exchange backed by Peter Thiel, and Far Peak Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has been called off. With the merger agreement reached in July 2021, Far Peak and Bullish planned the cryptocurrency exchange would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Axios

U.S. securities regulator alleges price manipulation by FTX

Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly directed FTX employees to manipulate the price of the crypto token associated with his exchange, FTT, according to an updated civil complaint submitted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Why it matters: Uncertainty about the FTT token moved investors to begin withdrawing billions of dollars from...
u.today

Millions of XRP Moved to Bitstamp as XRP Becomes Most Popular Smart Contract

ambcrypto.com

Brazil allows investment funds to invest in cryptocurrency, details inside

The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) approved the ability for investment funds to hold crypto assets. Crypto assets can be included in a fund if they are traded in entities authorized by local or global authorities. The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) approved the ability for investment funds...
crypto-academy.org

FTX Funded 94% of its Blockfolio Acquisition with FTT

Recent reports show that FTX used its native token FTT to acquire Blockfolio, a crypto trading app. In a recent report by Bloomberg, around 94% of the funds used to acquire Blockfolio were FTT tokens. The deal went through back in 2020. The payment was a mixture of cash, equity, and crypto, primarily FTT tokens. The acquisition amounted to around $150 million.
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Ether Hold as US Stocks Fall

Prices: Bitcoin avoids losses in U.S. stocks as strong economic data makes investors reconsider expectations that the Federal Reserve will pivot anytime soon to a more dovish monetary policy. Insights: Central Bank of Indonesia white paper on the development of the country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) envisions a world...

