ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com

Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), XRP and Six Altcoins Among Most Googled Crypto Assets of 2022

New data reveals that a handful of altcoins, including Cardano (ADA) and XRP, are among the most googled crypto assets of 2022. According to new research by personal finance website DollarGeek, Bitcoin (BTC) is the most searched-for digital asset both in the world and in the US, followed by popular dog-themed meme assets Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE).
u.today

Millions of XRP Moved to Bitstamp as XRP Becomes Most Popular Smart Contract

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money

Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin: >500 days from halving, will BTC go back in time?

Analyst opined that Bitcoin’s bottom could be close since halving history showed a similar occurrence. BTC might still be considered overvalued in the current cycle. The desire for a Bitcoin [BTC] significant resurgence might be considered null and void as it’s only a few days before 2022 ends. For long-term hopefuls, this might not be much of a worry.
zycrypto.com

Ethereum Is Positioned to Outperform Bitcoin — Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Asserts

Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is set to come out ahead of Bitcoin in the next bull market, according to Bloomberg’s senior macro strategist Mike McGlone. Despite Bitcoin and other risk assets deflating considerably in the past year, McGlone noted in the latest market outlook...
cryptogazette.com

Billionaire Tim Draper’s Latest Bitcoin Prediction: Incoming 1,370% BTC Surge

The optimistic prediciotns about Bitcoin’s price continue to pour into the crypto space. Check out the latest one involving Bitcoin below. Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on a prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) goes on a parabolic rally to $250,000. This might happen sooner than just about everyone thinks.
u.today

Bitcoin Likely Targeting $13,900 - $11,400, Senior Market Analyst Believes

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
techaiapp.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC, ETH Consolidate Ahead of United States GDP Data

Cryptocurrency prices mostly consolidated on Thursday, ahead of upcoming GDP figures from the United States. Bitcoin remained close to the $17,000 level in today’s session, with the global market cap trading 0.01% lower as of writing. Ethereum was largely unchanged, as prices continued to trade above $1,200. Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) continued to consolidate ahead of […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy