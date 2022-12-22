Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Ethereum (ETH) Rally To Commence Soon – But There’s a Catch
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is optimistic that the price of Ethereum (ETH) is about to go up significantly. The pseudonymous crypto trader Kaleo tells his 552,400 Twitter followers that the second-largest digital asset by market cap is on course to rally by over 60% from current levels. “Ethereum.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), XRP and Six Altcoins Among Most Googled Crypto Assets of 2022
New data reveals that a handful of altcoins, including Cardano (ADA) and XRP, are among the most googled crypto assets of 2022. According to new research by personal finance website DollarGeek, Bitcoin (BTC) is the most searched-for digital asset both in the world and in the US, followed by popular dog-themed meme assets Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE).
u.today
Millions of XRP Moved to Bitstamp as XRP Becomes Most Popular Smart Contract
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money
Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Sees $10,000,000,000 Trading Volume Come In – Here are Key Levels to Keep an Eye On
On December 25, Bitcoin’s worth prediction is unchanged as BTC is buying and selling uneven in a slender vary of $16,700 to $17,000. The hashrate for Bitcoin dropped by 35% in 24 hours as miners within the US shut down their operations within the face of the extreme climate.
Tech stocks will jump 20% in 2023 by dodging Fed headwinds after this year's 'horror show,' Wedbush says
Tech stocks are at "great entry levels" for long-term investors after Apple, Amazon and other behemoths suffered big losses in 2022, Wedbush said.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: >500 days from halving, will BTC go back in time?
Analyst opined that Bitcoin’s bottom could be close since halving history showed a similar occurrence. BTC might still be considered overvalued in the current cycle. The desire for a Bitcoin [BTC] significant resurgence might be considered null and void as it’s only a few days before 2022 ends. For long-term hopefuls, this might not be much of a worry.
zycrypto.com
Ethereum Is Positioned to Outperform Bitcoin — Bloomberg’s Top Strategist Asserts
Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is set to come out ahead of Bitcoin in the next bull market, according to Bloomberg’s senior macro strategist Mike McGlone. Despite Bitcoin and other risk assets deflating considerably in the past year, McGlone noted in the latest market outlook...
cryptogazette.com
Billionaire Tim Draper’s Latest Bitcoin Prediction: Incoming 1,370% BTC Surge
The optimistic prediciotns about Bitcoin’s price continue to pour into the crypto space. Check out the latest one involving Bitcoin below. Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on a prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) goes on a parabolic rally to $250,000. This might happen sooner than just about everyone thinks.
From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging below $20,000, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022
2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world. Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets. The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto. In February, crypto exchange FTX made...
u.today
Bitcoin Likely Targeting $13,900 - $11,400, Senior Market Analyst Believes
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s in Store for Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA), According to Top Analyst
Popular crypto trader Jason Pizzino is updating his outlook on Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). In a new video update, Pizzino tells his 279,000 YouTube subscribers that blockchain scaling solution Polygon could see a more than 30% decline from its current price of $0.798 if it takes out a high timeframe support level.
techaiapp.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: BTC, ETH Consolidate Ahead of United States GDP Data
Cryptocurrency prices mostly consolidated on Thursday, ahead of upcoming GDP figures from the United States. Bitcoin remained close to the $17,000 level in today’s session, with the global market cap trading 0.01% lower as of writing. Ethereum was largely unchanged, as prices continued to trade above $1,200. Bitcoin Bitcoin (BTC) continued to consolidate ahead of […]
