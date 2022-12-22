Letter to the editor: No one should be above the law in Jan. 6 riot

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot did what the Republicans opposed.

The Democrats, along with two GOP members, Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, brought forth evidence, witness testimony, video footage of what happened before, during and after the Capitol assault to overturn the 2020 election. Former President Donald Trump said it was a political witch-hunt, that the committee members were thugs.

It was historic and symbolic; never in the history of the U.S. government had a sitting president incited a violent insurrection on democracy to stay in office. Everyone who testified before a live audience did their due diligence, as well as those who testified behind closed doors.

The evidence gathered, the testimony painted a road map to Mark Meadows and ex-president Donald Trump. Does Trump get charged by the Department of Justice or do they give him a pass? The laws were equally written; the rich will be treated as the poor are treated in a court of law, and that no one is above the law.

Dahnaad Ahshaad , Canton

