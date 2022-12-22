ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

UK man gets life in prison after casually telling police he killed 4 people

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3gdp_0jr91HBO00

A UK man sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for a quadruple homicide was captured on chilling police bodycam footage casually admitting to the slayings.

Damien Bendall made the cold-blooded confession shortly after he killed his partner, Terri Harris, 35, her two children, John-Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey Bennett, 11, and her close friend, 11-year-old Connie Gent, inside a home in the English town of Killamarsh last year, according to the footage released Wednesday by the Derbyshire Constabulary.

“I know what’s going to happen. I’m going to go to prison, obviously, again,” Bendall told one of the officers outside the house where the crimes occurred.

When the officer asked why, he calmly replied, “I’ve murdered four people.”

Bendall pleaded guilty to the four murders and also to raping Connie, according to the Derbyshire Constabulary . He was hit with five life sentences for the heinous crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PSa5u_0jr91HBO00
Damien Bendall has been sentenced to life in prison for killing four people, including his pregnant partner, in 2021.
Derbyshire Constabulary

Before the shocking caught-on-camera confession to police, Bendall also admitted to the crime when he alerted a dispatcher over the phone to the bloody scene, according to audio of a call that was released.

“I need the police and the ambulance here now because I’ve killed four people,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CBCiw_0jr91HBO00
Bendall’s confession to the murders was caught on the cops’ body cameras.
Derbyshire Constabulary

Bendall, 32, was in a relationship with Harris and the two were living together with her two kids, the police force said. Connie, the 11-year-old friend, was sleeping over at the time of the Bendall’s attack.

Harris was pregnant at the time of the murders, the BBC and other outlets reported.

Lord Justice Nigel Sweeny blasted Bendall as he sentenced him to five life prison terms for the September 2021 murders he carried out with a claw hammer.

“You began a relationship with Terri Harris in April 2020. During the course of that, you were abusive and controlling. You took various drugs and were violent and unstable. On the evening of Saturday 18 September while with Terri and the three children, you were under the influence of cocaine and cannabis,” Sweeny said, according to the Derbyshire Constabulary.

“You carried out a brutal and vicious attack on a (defenseless) woman and three children during which you went around the house attacking them, hitting them multiple times about the head and upper body with a claw hammer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2squ_0jr91HBO00
Damien Bendall called the cops on himself after the murders.
Derbyshire Constabulary

Detective Inspector Mark Shaw, who spearheaded the probe, said in a statement the level of force and violence used by Bendall proves he wanted them all dead.

“They had all, by the nature of their relationship, come to trust Bendall and he took the opportunity to shatter that trust and carry out the horrendous acts,” Shaw said. “The force and weapon he used would have meant they were very quickly left incapacitated.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gang leader who set deadly honeytrap for 16-year-old can be released from jail

A jealous ex-boyfriend who led a masked and hooded gang to ambush and murder a 16-year-old boy in a honeytrap can be released from prison, the Parole Board has said.Danny McLean, now 32, lay in wait with five others armed with baseball bats and knives to kill Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London, in 2008.The harrowing murder saw McLean’s ex-girlfriend Samantha Joseph, then 15, deliberately lead the lovestruck teenager into the deadly ambush, during which he was beaten and stabbed six times.A neighbour chased the gang away and came to Shakilus’s aid as he lay dying.Gang member Mclean was...
The Independent

Killer stabbed man to death because he wrongly thought he was meeting teenage girl

A 17-year-old has been sentenced to a minimum of 14 years and seven months in detention for the murder of a man he wrongly believed had arranged to meet a teenage girl.Joshua Boardman attacked 28-year-old Hiwa Ali Khani as he sat in his car in Preston, on July 8.On Wednesday, Preston Crown Court heard Boardman had intended to target Stuart Thornton, who had been parked behind Mr Ali-Khani until 40 seconds before Boardman arrived at the scene.David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, said the day before the murder, Mr Thornton, aged 35, had pulled over his car to speak to a 15-year-old...
americanmilitarynews.com

A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media

A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
New York Post

2 dead from murder-suicide at Colorado Jehovah’s Witnesses meeting hall

A husband and wife were found dead after a murder-suicide Christmas morning inside a Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Colorado — with an ongoing probe into “suspicious devices” also discovered at the grim scene, police said. Thornton, Colo., police said a husband fatally shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself around 9 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall in the city about 11 miles from Denver. The man and woman, who were not identified, were married and former members of the Kingdom Hall congregation, police said, adding the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Hazardous Materials Unit was also investigating “suspicious...
THORNTON, CO
The Independent

White gunman who killed 10 Black people in racist massacre pleads guilty to murder and terror charges

The white 19-year-old gunman accused of killing 10 Black shoppers and employees at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, has pleaded guilty to all state charges against him, convictions that guarantee a life prison sentence.Payton Gendron pleaded guilty in Erie County Court on 28 November to 10 counts of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, and one count of domestic terrorism motivated by hate, among other charges.He still faces federal hate crime charges, among others.A conviction of first-degree domestic terrorism motivated by hate includes an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole. Gendron...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

New images of murder suspect released by police

Police hunting for a man in connection with the murder of a woman have released a new image and CCTV footage of him.Alexander Carr, 32, is wanted over the death of Michelle Hanson, whose body was found at a property in Brady Street, Sunderland, on December 2.Detectives have been searching for Carr and the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £10,000 for any information that leads to his arrest.👉Carr considers himself able to survive outdoors so he could be taking shelter inside outhouses/unoccupied buildings. Please ensure these are kept locked and secure & if you noticed signs of forced...
The Independent

Killers jailed for ‘barbaric’ revenge killing of boy aged 16

The killers of a boy who was stabbed with a so-called zombie knife in front of his mother by balaclava-clad home invaders have been jailed.Camron Smith, 16, was unarmed and in his underwear when attackers stormed into his home armed with knives, the Old Bailey was told.Camron’s fatal stabbing came amid a crime wave on the streets of Croydon, south London, overnight on June 30 and July 1 last year.The court heard he was targeted by the gang Ride-Out in Retribution for an earlier stabbing.The attackers had set out on a moped and a minicab car they had hijacked.They entered two...
petapixel.com

Photo of a French Bulldog Leads Cops to $54 Million Drug Ring

A plot to send $54 million worth of drugs to Australia was busted after one of the criminals sent a photograph of his French bulldog to a friend. Drug smuggler Danny Brown used the handle “Throwthedice” to operate anonymously on the app EncroChat which was infiltrated by police.
New York Post

Cops searching for kidnapped infant discover boy after stopping at restaurant to eat

A pair of Indianapolis cops took a break from searching for a kidnapped infant to get a bite to eat, only to find the baby outside the restaurant. Five-month-old Kason Thomass had been missing for three days after a car he was in with his twin, Kyair Thomass, was stolen in Columbus, Ohio, while their mother picked up a DoorDash order on Dec. 19. Kyair was found abandoned near the Dayton International Airport the next morning, but Kason remained missing. Indianapolis Police Sgts. Shawn Anderson and Richard El spent Thursday looking for the boy, but came up empty handed. They decided...
COLUMBUS, OH
Vice

Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break

A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
The Independent

‘We have so many questions’: Family’s agony as father-of-three dies after being hit by police Taser

A family has spoken of its ‘trauma’ after a father-of-three died after being hit ‘multiple times’ by a Taser fired by police.Sali Byberi, 29, died after he allegedly assaulted a police officer called to investigate ‘a disturbance’ last month.Body camera footage shows officers speaking to several people before the alleged assault by Sali, according to a report by police watchdogs.The officers then attempted to arrest him before footage shows him resisting.Sali was then struck by a Taser several times by an officer, “incapacitating” him before he became suddenly unwell.Despite paramedics being called Sali tragically died there at the scene in...
New York Post

Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals

Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022.  After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Drunk man grabs flight attendant by the neck after she tells him to get back in his seat during landing

A man attacked a flight attendant after she asked him to sit back down when the seatbelt signs were lit.The incident happened on an easyJet flight from Manchester to Malta on 28 March this year. Colin Smith, 51, from Hull, was with his partner on a celebratory 50th birthday trip. Smith had drunk three quarters of a bottle of duty free whisky when cabin crew member Carley Griffiths saw him standing up while doing her pre-landing aisle checks. It was thought Smith was going to the toilet when he got up, but because flight EZY 1997 was landing, Ms Griffiths...
The Independent

Judge filmed ‘lying on bed in underwear while smoking during court hearing’

A Columbian judge has reportedly been suspended after she was caught on camera smoking in her underwear during a Zoom hearing.This video circulating on social media allegedly shows judge Vivian Polania lying on a bed puffing a cigarette during a virtual debate.A call participant can be heard saying “your honour, your camera is on.”Ms Polania has previously been issued warnings about her personal Instagram posts, which also show her in her underwear. The hearing in question was about whether a man held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black smoke dominates sky in Qatar near World Cup fan village after fire‘Christmas miracle’: DNA test reunites woman with family 51 years after kidnappingPolice bust European ‘super-cartel’, seizing 30 tonnes of cocaine
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
128K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy