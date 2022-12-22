ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders player breaks down after first Pro Bowl selection in emotional video

By Joshua Lynch
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQAT7_0jr91FPw00

Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves was speechless when he found out he’d represent the team at the NFL Pro Bowl.

The NFL announced their pro bowl selections Wednesday night, as the league’s top players were voted by fans, players, and coaches.

Reaves, who went undrafted in 2018, was one of four Commanders players to earn a spot in the annual game, which will take place in February at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

In an emotional clip, head coach Ron Rivera surprised wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, and punter Tress Way before calling Reaves into the locker room.

“Listen, congratulations, You’re the Pro Bowl special teams guy,” Rivera said, shaking Reaves’ hand. “You’re the starter.”

Reaves was moved to tears as Rivera embraced the breakout player.

“You earned it young man,” Rivera added. “Everything you’ve done, and I know, your mom would be proud.”

get your tissues ready 🥹

watch @RiverboatRonHC tell the guys they made the Pro Bowl pic.twitter.com/7rpj99EIkZ

— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 22, 2022

“Oh my gosh, he got it!” Way said when Rivera secretly revealed the news.

Way pleaded with the Commanders coach to be a part of the emotional reveal, offering to hide until the big moment.

The former South Alabama football star had been cut four times in his NFL career before he earned a spot on the Commanders’ 53-man roster this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zbykg_0jr91FPw00
Jeremy Reaves was moved to tears when Coach Ron Rivera informed him that he would be selected as a starter for the Pro Bowl.
Washington Commanders

At the time of his Pro Bowl selection, Reaves racked up 17 tackles and appeared in each of the Commanders’ 14 games.

Reaves shouted out his fans, teammates, and his late mother and “biggest fan” who died on Thanksgiving Day in 2021 after the selection.

“Momma you’ve been working!” Reaves tweeted. “Thank you to the fans, my teammates, family, and the city of Pensacola! Delayed not denied!!!”

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders fall 37-20 to the 49ers

The Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers were locked in a competitive 7-7 game at halftime of their Week 16 showdown from Levi’s Stadium. Unfortunately for the Commanders, that’s where the competitive portion of the game would end as the 49ers would score 30 second-half points en route to an easy 37-20 win over Washington.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song

Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
thecomeback.com

Billionaire drops out of Washington Commanders bidding

When it was announced that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was exploring a sale of the franchise, a lot of potential bidders were assumed to line up. And that’s exactly what happened, except now one of them is backing out for a pretty understandable reason. Bids are due Friday...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

NFL Confirms Officials Missed DPI on Final Play of Giants-Commanders Game

The NFL confirmed that the officials in the New York Giants-Washington Commanders Week 15 game missed a critical defensive pass interference infraction occurring on Washington's final offensive play in their 20-12 loss to the Giants. The play in question came on a pass from Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke to receiver...
WASHINGTON STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Bosa, Chase Young share special moment ahead of kickoff following 2021 season-ending injury to Commanders DL

Nick Bosa and Chase Young shared a nice moment before the kickoff of their game. The San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders are meeting on the field this Christmas Eve. It has not been an easy road back to the NFL for Young. Young suffered a season-ending injury last season and will be playing in his first game since then on Saturday. Bosa and Young played in Columbus during the same time.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Watch: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Keeping Washington Alive vs. 49ers

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin continues to shine. With the team trailing by two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers, the Commanders are staying in it thanks to McLaurin's heroics. After surrendering a second touchdown to 49ers tight end George Kittle, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke led a four-play, 75-yard...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

How Jets can still make playoffs after weekend’s results offer new life

What has to happen  With losses this weekend by the Dolphins, Patriots and Raiders, the Jets’ path to the playoffs is no longer so farfetched. Here’s how they can make the postseason:  Win at the Seahawks in Week 17 and  Win at the Dolphins in Week 18 and  Patriots lose one of their final two games (vs. the Dolphins and at the Bills)
NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in big win over Commanders

SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan admitted he was frustrated that the 49ers were tied at halftime with the Washington Commanders on Saturday. But the 49ers scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to begin to take control of a 37-20 victory at Levi’s Stadium. The Commanders stayed around...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Fans React to Kingsbury News

It is a known fact that Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury is not the most popular person in the football world, especially in Arizona. With the Cardinals sitting at the bottom of the NFC West with a 4-10 record and new drama dropping every week, it has been a wildfire of a season altogether.
TEMPE, AZ
New York Post

Tony Romo, Jim Nantz don ugly Christmas sweaters on Rams-Broncos broadcast

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are celebrating Christmas in … style?  Maybe not quite.  Nantz and Romo donned sweaters as ugly as the 4-10 record shared by the Broncos and Rams in the game they were broadcasting on Christmas Day. The matchup, thought at the beginning of the season to be between potential Super Bowl contenders, flopped badly as Denver failed to get going around Russell Wilson, while the Rams’ Super Bowl defense evaporated with Matthew Stafford’s injury. Nantz wore a red sweater with a Santa hat in the middle of it, while Romo went with a green, red and white button-up, It was a nice departure from the traditional suit and tie, and the ugly sweaters were on point with the Christmas broadcast. It was, at least, a way to get some buzz around a game that didn’t have much of it.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Justin Herbert will be jealous when he hears Derwin James’ Christmas gift to Chargers DB room

Aside from upping the gifting game in the Los Angeles Chargers’ locker room, safety Derwin James probably made Justin Herbert and those not part of the DB group jealous. James surprised his fellow defensive backs and their coaches on Friday with one hell of a treat, as he gifted each one of them Rolex watches and custom chains for Christmas. His teammates couldn’t believe it, and their surprised reactions were quite the scene.
NBC Sports

Santa Lance surprises entire 49ers roster with gifts

SANTA CLARA — In the spirit of Christmas, quarterback Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts for the entire roster. On Thursday, a Sonos sound bar was placed in front of each player’s locker, courtesy of the 22-year old quarterback. The offensive line received an additional gift of heavy-duty Yeti insulated backpacks as well as Lance picking up the tab to have the entire group outfitted for custom suits.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
128K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy