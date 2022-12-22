Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Valley, Dawson, McCone, Richland, Wibaux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 16:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; McCone; Richland; Wibaux WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon, Northern Rosebud by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 10:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-26 08:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon; Northern Rosebud LOCALLY DENSE FOG WILL AFFECT FALLON...CUSTER...NORTHERN CARTER AND NORTHERN ROSEBUD COUNTIES EARLY THIS MORNING Locally dense fog producing visibility to a quarter mile or less will impact the area early this morning. The fog may also produce a glaze of ice on roads and sidewalks. Please allow extra time and drive with caution for your morning commute. The fog will dissipate after sunrise. Locations impacted include Miles City, Forsyth, Baker, Ekalaka, Volborg, Rosebud, Plevna, Ismay, Locate, Angela, Westmore, Cartersville, Mill Iron, Hathaway, Medicine Rocks State Park, Knowlton, Ollie, Strawberry Hill Recreation Area, Matthews Recreation Area and Willard. Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in the fog. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to situations.
