Offcials in New York State Pass Around Old Fruitcake For Christmas
A fruitcake is a cake made with candied or dried fruit, nuts, and spices, and sometimes soaked in spirits. While popular in some parts of the world, the cake is reviled by others. Oddly enough, fruitcake has become a gift of tradition in one New York state county for 30 years. However, sources say this fruitcake is "long past its expiration date."
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…
It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
11 of The Funniest Road Names in The Hudson Valley
You're a little immature if you laugh at any of these and that's perfectly okay. What other roads can we add to the list?. I'm over 30-years-old and I still laugh at inappropriate things. Despite your age sometimes you can't help but giggle at potty humor. Some practical jokers in the Hudson Valley area got a lot of laughs last summer when they defaced a prominent sign in New Paltz, New York. A jokester altered a the S Putt Corners Road to say S "Butt" Corners Road. This was not the first time this juvenile misspelling has happened and it most likely won't be the last. I'm not condoning the act but I can admit that it gave me a little chuckle.
New York State Residents Will Get To End 2022 On A High Note
This holiday season while some New Yorkers may feel low others can go high. The wait is over for many New York State residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced legal sales of regulated adult-use cannabis will start before the end of 2022. Legal Weed Sales Starting Soon...
Travel Writer Picks His Top 5 Upstate New York Christmas Towns
Beautiful Christmas towns and villages (and cities) are everywhere in our beloved Upstate New York region. As a travel writer with a dozen Upstate New York books currently on the shelves, I feel that I have been pretty much everywhere in the region. But of course, that cannot be. I am sure there are little towns, hamlets, and villages all over that I have missed in my many miles of travel, research, writing, and speaking. Maybe I will find them in 2023!
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
Crazy Footage of Flood Devastation Across the Hudson Valley
The Hudson Valley region of New York was hit with some intense rain over the past several days and the effects were devastating. Here are some of the craziest moments caught on camera. New York received a big storm just days before Christmas and Governor Hochul declared a state of...
14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York
Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
Flash Freeze May Ruin Christmas For Hudson Valley, New York State
The Hudson Valley may have avoided a major pre-Christmas snowstorm but a "multi-hazard weather event" is expected to cause "treacherous travel conditions." Just in time for the Christmas travel rush, a rain and wind storm will be moving through the Hudson Valley and Tri-State area. Wild Weather Predicted For Hudson...
Bill Veto Is Great News For Many In Upstate New York, Bad News For Others
Many are thrilled a bill was vetoed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, while others are very disappointed. Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow upstate New York counties to ban a new holiday hunt. Hochul Vetos Bill For Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and...
How Much Money Does New York State Tax You For Cigarettes, Alcohol, Weed?
Not too long ago, New York State announced that it is removing taxes on diapers, which is great news for parents of infants and toddlers. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on July 25, 2022,. I know many parents are anxious about rising prices and making ends meet. To bring...
Hudson Valley’s Favorite Classic Christmas Cartoons
We asked the Hudson Valley to give us their favorite Christmas cartoons and have compiled a top 5 list. First off, as a kid growing up, The Bear Who Slept Through Christmas was a holiday favorite and my all-time favorite Christmas cartoon. Who remembers the animated Christmas TV special about...
New York State Man Sentenced After Showing Gun on Social Media
Millions of people take to social media every day to catch up with friends, follow the latest in news and trends, or maybe just waste time while at work watching silly dog videos. But if you're going to do something that you're not supposed to do, don't video yourself for...
Is it Legal in New York to Shoot Rubber Bands at Your Co-Workers?
You happen to find yourself in-between activities in the workplace and you are looking for something to keep yourself occupied in those 'downtime' moments, do you find yourself reaching for a rubber band? Your unknowing co-worker suddenly in the path of a projectile known commonly as a rubber band?. Ok,...
How Close is New York State to Legal Human Composting?
Wait, human composting? Does this mean that a person, after they pass, will go in the same place that you put the food scraps and the lawn clippings in the back yard? Um, not sure I want to be seeing that happen in the backyard. Human composting or the more...
Full Disclosure: New York State Employers Must Post Salary Ranges for Jobs & Promotions
New legislation was recently signed by Governor Hochul that will provide further transparency for New Yorkers applying for a job or going through the process to receive a promotion. The new legislation requires employers to list all salary ranges for all advertised jobs and promotions across New York State, a win for New Yorkers.
Popular New York Supermarket Announced Holiday Changes, Closings
A popular supermarket with many locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State confirmed changes in hours of operations. A Stop & Shop spokesperson reached out to Hudson Valley Post in hopes we would share with our readers the updated holiday hours for Stop & Shop stores across New York State.
New York State Police Hand Out Over 3,000 Tickets In Hudson Valley
Police across the Hudson Valley arrested over 200 in the past week. On Tuesday, New York State Police patrolling the Hudson Valley released its week in review. New York State Police Troop F and Troop K payroll the region. This week's press releases highlight arrests, investigations, and more that police...
Upstate New York Train and Fire Stations That Are Now Restaurants
What to do with a historic old train station or an old fire station that has answered its last call? Many towns across Upstate New York have found new life for these important old buildings in creative ways. You've probably seen it happen in your town or city. A bar...
