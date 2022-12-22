ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wow! That’s the Most Misspelled Word in New York…

It's definitely not what you'd expect. I hate to admit this, but I have become a terrible speller. I used to be really good at it, but with auto correct and spell check it has completely ruined my spelling ability. Apparently, I am not alone in this (thankfully) because a new list has come out and it breaks down the most popular misspelled words in every state. How did New York do on this list?
11 of The Funniest Road Names in The Hudson Valley

You're a little immature if you laugh at any of these and that's perfectly okay. What other roads can we add to the list?. I'm over 30-years-old and I still laugh at inappropriate things. Despite your age sometimes you can't help but giggle at potty humor. Some practical jokers in the Hudson Valley area got a lot of laughs last summer when they defaced a prominent sign in New Paltz, New York. A jokester altered a the S Putt Corners Road to say S "Butt" Corners Road. This was not the first time this juvenile misspelling has happened and it most likely won't be the last. I'm not condoning the act but I can admit that it gave me a little chuckle.
Travel Writer Picks His Top 5 Upstate New York Christmas Towns

Beautiful Christmas towns and villages (and cities) are everywhere in our beloved Upstate New York region. As a travel writer with a dozen Upstate New York books currently on the shelves, I feel that I have been pretty much everywhere in the region. But of course, that cannot be. I am sure there are little towns, hamlets, and villages all over that I have missed in my many miles of travel, research, writing, and speaking. Maybe I will find them in 2023!
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York

Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
Flash Freeze May Ruin Christmas For Hudson Valley, New York State

The Hudson Valley may have avoided a major pre-Christmas snowstorm but a "multi-hazard weather event" is expected to cause "treacherous travel conditions." Just in time for the Christmas travel rush, a rain and wind storm will be moving through the Hudson Valley and Tri-State area. Wild Weather Predicted For Hudson...
Hudson Valley’s Favorite Classic Christmas Cartoons

We asked the Hudson Valley to give us their favorite Christmas cartoons and have compiled a top 5 list. First off, as a kid growing up, The Bear Who Slept Through Christmas was a holiday favorite and my all-time favorite Christmas cartoon. Who remembers the animated Christmas TV special about...
