LANCASTER, Wis. — If your car goes off the road in Grant County in the next day or two, you may have to be prepared to leave it behind. As the winter storm moves into Wisconsin, authorities in Grant County have instituted a tow ban until road conditions improve enough to remove vehicles. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the ban is effective starting at 9 a.m. Thursday and will continue until the roads are deemed safe to remove vehicles.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO