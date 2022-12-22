Read full article on original website
Waitress receives $1,000 Christmas Day tip at Gus’s Diner
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A waitress at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie woke up at the crack of dawn to serve tables on Christmas Day. She had no clue she was about to receive the ultimate Christmas gift. Callie Blue’s second guest of the day Sunday morning was Michael Johnson, who, unbeknownst to her, is the President and CEO of...
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures
‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
Dane County: At least one hospitalized after Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders arrived to assist a crash Sunday night on US 12/14, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials said the call for the crash came in around 8:30 p.m. between the Gammon Rd. and Whitney Way exits eastbound on the Beltline. Madison Police Department, Fire Department and...
Family plans the sensory-friendly gym of their dreams in north Madison
Courtney Willegal’s youngest son was just 18 months old when she started to suspect he was developing differently. He’d scale double-high baby gates, put everything from electrical cords to plants in his mouth, and chew his own clothes. Eventually, Sean Feuquay, now 11, would be diagnosed with four...
Wisconsin State Trooper struck by pick-up truck during severe winter weather
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pick-up truck that lost control during severe winter weather. In a Facebook post by the Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened around 12:10 a.m. on Christmas...
‘This is a very unique situation:’ City of Madison extends deadline to remove snow and ice amid winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in at least ten years, the City of Madison has extended the deadline to clear snow and ice off sidewalks surrounding homes until Sunday at 12 p.m. due to the winter storm. “This is a very unique situation,” city housing inspection supervisor JoseMaria Donoso said. “We don’t want people to go outside to...
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impact
MADISON, Wisc. - The city of Madison is taking steps to reduce the environmental impact of ice and snow removal this winter. However, property owners are still required to clear sidewalks of snow and ice.
Northbound lanes blocked on I-39/90/94 after crash near Arlington
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two northbound lanes along I-39 near STH 60 are blocked due to a crash involving a jack-knifed semi truck, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. WSP said it’s unclear how many vehicles were involved. State patrol confirmed there are...
Woman who died in crash on Madison’s southwest side identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month. In a news release Thursday evening, the medical examiner’s office said Isabel Brings, 20, of Verona, died in the Dec. 4 crash on South Pleasant View Road near Flagstone Drive. Brings died at the scene;...
Wisconsin county issues towing ban until road conditions improve
LANCASTER, Wis. — If your car goes off the road in Grant County in the next day or two, you may have to be prepared to leave it behind. As the winter storm moves into Wisconsin, authorities in Grant County have instituted a tow ban until road conditions improve enough to remove vehicles. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the ban is effective starting at 9 a.m. Thursday and will continue until the roads are deemed safe to remove vehicles.
County P closed for Med flight after car crash in Columbia Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - County Rd. P is currently closed for a med flight landing following a one-vehicle car crash to the west of the village of Randolph on Sunday morning. Columbia Co. Dispatch says there may be multiple injuries but did not confirm how many. Police also say the...
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
We Energies asking customers to lower their heat immediately
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We Energies is asking customers to turn down their thermostats Friday immediately after an “equipment failure” limited its ability to provide fuel. The company is asking users to turn their thermostats town to 60 to 62 degrees to avoid any outages after a system failure. Officials said turning down the heat should help all people stay warm and safe while avoiding any outages.
8 Stingrays Died Thursday at Dubuque Musuem: Investigation Underway
A Dubuque, Iowa museum and aquarium has closed an exhibit as staff investigates the death of eight stingrays today. Five cownose rays, two yellow stingrays and one Atlantic stingray are among the animals that died today at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. According to a press release from the Dubuque museum, an additional cownose ray remains in stable condition.
Unknown Object Falls From Overpass On Highway 151
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Highway 151 in Belmont Township Wednesday around 6:30pm for a road incident. 54 year old Dupree Brim of Bettendorf, Iowa was traveling south on Highway 151 in a Freightliner semi when an unknown object fell from an overpass, striking the windshield. No injuries were reported and Brim was able to drive from the scene.
Man who took cash from victim suffering ‘medical event’ at a Wisconsin Kwik Trip arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’. A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.
Dead Wisconsin Woman Found In Car Parked At Mall For Two Days
In a strange chain of events, after two days of being parked at a mall, this poor Wisconsin woman was found dead in her vehicle. How Does Someone Not Notice Something Strange In Mall Parking Lot?. I'm kind of baffled by this whole situation. In this day and age, people...
Shullsburg Teen Injured in One Vehicle Crash
A teen was injured Wednesday in a rollover crash in Lafayette County. 16 year old Jose McComish of Shullsburg had minor injuries as a result of the crash. According to Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 126 near Elk Grove. A report says that McComish was traveling south when he entered the ditch, overcorrected and slid into the northbound ditch where he struck a tree, causing his truck to land on its side.
‘We failed’: Monroe School District apologizes to voters for misleading referendum communication
MONROE, Wis. — The Monroe School District apologized to taxpayers in a two-page letter they shared with News 3 Investigates on Friday, after weeks of complaints about an $88 million school referendum that passed in November that drove up property tax bills far more than had been advertised before the election. On Thursday, News 3 Investigates reported how residents had...
