Button up those flannels and pull on your best winter boots because Filson’s Winter Sale is here, and it’s one you don’t want to miss. The Seatle-based outdoor retailer is offering a (very infrequent) chance to grab some of their premium gear and garb at up to 30% off. Through January 17, you can shop a ton of discounted items, from IH-approved luggage and daily bags to a multitude of flannels, jackets, travel accessories and more, all built to withstand the brute force of mother nature.
