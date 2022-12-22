Read full article on original website
Moscow: 3 killed in Ukraine drone strike at Russian air force base
Three military personnel were killed after Ukraine conducted a drone strike on an air base behind Russia's borders, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.
S. Korea scrambles jets, copters after North sends drones over border
North Korea sent drones over the demarcation line separating it from South Korea on Monday, prompting Seoul to scramble jet fighters and other aircraft to intercept them, military officials said.
NATO probing shooting incident in tense Kosovo north
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo said Monday they were investigating a shooting incident in a tense northern region, urging calm after Serbia sent its army chief to the border area in response. The incident on Sunday evening took place in Zubin Potok, a town in northern Kosovo where local ethnic Serbs have been manning road barricades for the past two weeks and where tensions have been running high between the two former wartime foes. The peacekeepers, known as KFOR, said the incident happened in close proximity of one of their patrols, involving unknown people. A statement said no one was injured and “we are working to establish all the facts.” Kosovo remains a potential flashpoint in the Balkans years after the 1998-99 war that ended with NATO intervention. Serbia doesn’t recognize the 2008 declaration of independence of its former province, while Western efforts to mediate a solution so far have failed.
Six passengers killed when bus plunges into river in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Rescuers on Sunday recovered the victims from a bus that ran off a bridge and plunged into a river on Christmas Eve, killing six passengers and injuring the driver and another passenger, Spanish authorities said. The blue roof of the half-sunk vehicle could be seen in...
South Africa counts damage, death by tanker truck explosion
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa was coming to grips Sunday with the full extent of the destruction and deaths caused by a Christmas Eve tanker truck explosion near Johannesburg as officials reported the death toll rising to 15. The truck was carrying gas when it got stuck under a...
Christmas Eve shooting at UK pub leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded
A Christmas Eve shooting at a pub in northwest England killed a young woman and wounded three men, police said Sunday. The Merseyside Police force said it was investigating the 11:50 p.m. Saturday shooting at the Lighthouse pub in the town of Wallasey as a murder case. Police have not detained any suspects.
Dozens of people hospitalized by ammonia leak in Serbia
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A freight train carrying ammonia derailed in eastern Serbia on Sunday, sickening dozens of people and closing a main international highway, officials said. A state of emergency was declared in the town of Pirot, with authorities telling residents not to leave their homes. Dozens of...
Kurds, anti-racism groups gather after deadly Paris shooting
PARIS (AP) — Kurdish activists, left-wing politicians and anti-racism groups demonstrated Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center in an attack that prosecutors say was racially motivated. The shooting in a bustling neighborhood of central Paris also wounded three people, and stirred up...
22 dead in fire at illegal shelter in Russia
MOSCOW (AP) — A fire Saturday at a private shelter in the Siberian city of Kemerovo that was operating illegally killed 22 people, Russian officials said. Initial reports described the wooden building in the city 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow as a nursing home, but the country's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, later said it was a “temporary residence for persons in a difficult life situation.”
Afghanistan
4 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women. Four major international aid groups say they will suspend their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations. The announcements Sunday followed in quick succession from Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE. The groups said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without their female staff. Later in the day the International Rescue Committee said it would also suspend work. The NGO ban was introduced Saturday, allegedly because women weren’t wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly. Aid groups say over half of Afghanistan's population or 24 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.
