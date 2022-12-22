Read full article on original website
nrinow.news
Charter school looks to triple in size, add high school & ‘phase out’ N.S. students
PROVIDENCE – A charter school enrolling students from three northern Rhode Island public school districts has applied to more than triple in size, with an expansion that has been recommended for approval by the Rhode Island Department of Education. RISE Prep Mayoral Academy hopes to enroll 1,450 students in...
independentri.com
St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Community Market still going strong
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Even though various December holidays may be ending soon, the food needs of area residents will continue long into the next year and as cold months force choices between food and medicine, said one local religious leader. “The spiraling costs of food for people, it just...
nrinow.news
Luxury dining in northern RI: Council recognizes Bella Restaurant for 25 years of success
BURRILLVILLE – They’re known for their care and attention to detail, along with high-quality Italian cuisine many say is on par with some of the best restaurants in the state, if not all of New England. Bella Restaurant is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, an accomplishment recognized...
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The city of East Providence, Rhode Island, has announced plans to install 10 new red light cameras and one additional school zone camera in the coming year, following the collection of nearly $3 million in fines in 2022.
Polar Park construction manager pays $1.9M over minority hiring
BOSTON (AP) — The company that oversaw the construction of a minor league baseball park in Massachusetts has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations that it failed to live up to its pledge of giving a certain portion of the work on the project to women- and minority-owned businesses, the state attorney general’s office said.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode Island
Rhode Island might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rhode Island.
fallriverreporter.com
Changes are coming to Fall River’s Lafayette Park and you can be a part of it
A Fall River park will be seeing some changes and you can have a say as to what those changes are. According to the Department of Community Maintenace, there will be a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Hearing Room at One Government Center regarding proposed improvements and renovations to Lafayette Park on Mason Street.
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston's Chief Rainone Gym resurrected
Few towns or cities in Rhode Island have human resources like Johnston, who always band together, especially when it comes providing first class sports and recreational facilities. Which is why people of all ages turned back the hands of time Saturday morning and reminisced about their younger years of playing...
Turnto10.com
Bristol County Sheriff-elect Paul Heroux talks vision for office on '10 News Conference'
Bristol County Sheriff-elect Paul Heroux talks about his short-term and long-term goals for the department. He also talks about his strategy for winning the office and who he's backing to succeed him as mayor of Attleboro.
nrinow.news
Property sales in North Smithfield between Dec. 9 & Dec. 15
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Friday, Dec. 9 and (Thursday,) Dec. 15. Seller: Donna Joyal (trustee)
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Downtown Providence Apt. Building Wall Appears to Separate - Emergency Response Onsite
The former People Savings Banks Building on Westminster Street in downtown Providence is being examined by emergency response and city officials for damage due to the high winds. The building currently houses luxury apartments. The Providence Fire Department closed off the street in a one-block area on Friday afternoon. City...
Warwick girl raises more than $300 to benefit children with cancer
A 10-year-old in Warwick received an early Christmas gift — all thanks to her charity work.
Providence building facade damaged in storm
Emergency response crews are examining the former People Savings Bank in downtown Providence after it was damaged in Friday's storm.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
rinewstoday.com
Deconstructing the Hope Street bike lane trial
With the Jorge Elorza administration coming to an end on January 2, many eyes will focus on the new mayor of Providence, Brett Smiley, with surety that he will move forward and stick to his guns to bring sanity to the outgoing mayor’s Great Streets Initiative, a well-meaning but poorly conceived plan to make “every street in Providence safe, clean, healthy, inclusive and vibrant.” Key to Great Streets seems to be using bike lanes – in some cases short bike lanes that go from here to there and aren’t really connected logically to a continuing transportation link. But the use of bike lanes is about much more than biking.
East Providence adding red light cameras, collected $2.8 million so far
Beginning Jan. 2, when drivers run a red light at 10 different intersections in the city, the cameras will snap a photo, and drivers will receive a warning in the mail.
nerej.com
Legacy Place opens multiple new stores - more to come in 2023
Dedham, MA There is so much new coming soon to Legacy Place. Heading into the holiday season, the property announced several new additions to its lineup of retail and restaurants, opening between November 2022 and 2023. Arriving in time for the holidays were modern furniture and décor retailer, All-Modern, wellness brand, Restore Hyper Wellness, pioneering bookseller Barnes & Noble, and Pop516, a new holiday pop up featuring unique décor and fashion accessories. Rowan, an innovative and trendy ear-piercing studio that offers safe ear piercings for all will debut its first Massachusetts location in early 2023. Fine dining restaurant, The Capital Grille, known for dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, a world-class wine list and personalized service, and plant-forward fast casual restaurant, Life Alive Organic Café, will also open at Legacy Place in 2023.
whatsupnewp.com
Travel restrictions on RITBA bridges lifted
Update: At 9:31 am, RIDOT lifted travel restrictions for the Mt Hope, Newport Pell, and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges. The bridges are open to all traffic. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has announced that due to extreme weather conditions, travel across their bridges may be restricted or prohibited for certain vehicle types.
