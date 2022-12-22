ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, RI

St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Community Market still going strong

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Even though various December holidays may be ending soon, the food needs of area residents will continue long into the next year and as cold months force choices between food and medicine, said one local religious leader. “The spiraling costs of food for people, it just...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Changes are coming to Fall River’s Lafayette Park and you can be a part of it

A Fall River park will be seeing some changes and you can have a say as to what those changes are. According to the Department of Community Maintenace, there will be a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Hearing Room at One Government Center regarding proposed improvements and renovations to Lafayette Park on Mason Street.
FALL RIVER, MA
Johnston's Chief Rainone Gym resurrected

Few towns or cities in Rhode Island have human resources like Johnston, who always band together, especially when it comes providing first class sports and recreational facilities. Which is why people of all ages turned back the hands of time Saturday morning and reminisced about their younger years of playing...
JOHNSTON, RI
5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Deconstructing the Hope Street bike lane trial

With the Jorge Elorza administration coming to an end on January 2, many eyes will focus on the new mayor of Providence, Brett Smiley, with surety that he will move forward and stick to his guns to bring sanity to the outgoing mayor’s Great Streets Initiative, a well-meaning but poorly conceived plan to make “every street in Providence safe, clean, healthy, inclusive and vibrant.” Key to Great Streets seems to be using bike lanes – in some cases short bike lanes that go from here to there and aren’t really connected logically to a continuing transportation link. But the use of bike lanes is about much more than biking.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Legacy Place opens multiple new stores - more to come in 2023

Dedham, MA There is so much new coming soon to Legacy Place. Heading into the holiday season, the property announced several new additions to its lineup of retail and restaurants, opening between November 2022 and 2023. Arriving in time for the holidays were modern furniture and décor retailer, All-Modern, wellness brand, Restore Hyper Wellness, pioneering bookseller Barnes & Noble, and Pop516, a new holiday pop up featuring unique décor and fashion accessories. Rowan, an innovative and trendy ear-piercing studio that offers safe ear piercings for all will debut its first Massachusetts location in early 2023. Fine dining restaurant, The Capital Grille, known for dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, a world-class wine list and personalized service, and plant-forward fast casual restaurant, Life Alive Organic Café, will also open at Legacy Place in 2023.
DEDHAM, MA
Travel restrictions on RITBA bridges lifted

Update: At 9:31 am, RIDOT lifted travel restrictions for the Mt Hope, Newport Pell, and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges. The bridges are open to all traffic. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has announced that due to extreme weather conditions, travel across their bridges may be restricted or prohibited for certain vehicle types.
JAMESTOWN, RI

