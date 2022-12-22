VITALS: The Miami Heat and Timberwolves meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Minnesota recorded a, 105-101, win on 11/21 and has now won three-straight against Miami. The Heat are 34-31 all-time versus the Wolves during the regular season, including 18-13 in home games and 16-18 in road games.. For the Heat, Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Caleb Martin (ankle) is probable, Caleb Martin (ankle) and Udonis Haslem (Achilles) and Gabe Vincent (knee), Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and Jimmy Butler (ankle) are questionable. For the Timberwolves, Jordan McLaughin (calf) and Taurean Prince (shoulder are out and Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable.

MIAMI, FL ・ 41 MINUTES AGO