Effective: 2022-12-26 06:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-27 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow today. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO