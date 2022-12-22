ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Car flips over, crashes into pole in Youngstown Christmas Eve

At least one person is injured after a rollover crash on Verona Avenue in Youngstown Saturday night. Officials told 21 News that the car slid into a pole and flipped over around 8:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Police sources describe this as an "injury accident," but the severity of the injuries...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Downed wires cause street to close on East Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A road was blocked after a car struck a pole, causing wires to come down. The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Albert Street near Verona Avenue in Youngstown. According to police, the driver’s windows became too fogged for her to see, and she...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman in critical condition after crash in Sewickley Heights

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Authorities are investigating a crash Saturday night in Sewickley Heights that left two women hospitalized, one critically. Emergency responders were notified at 10:14 p.m. Dec. 24 of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 500 block of Fern Hollow Road. Authorities said the driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, was not injured in the crash. Two female passengers, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, were taken to area hospitals for undisclosed injuries. Police said the 20-year-old was said to be in critical condition. The 18-year-old is in stable condition.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

2 women injured in rollover crash

A rollover crash in Sewickley Heights sent two young women to the hospital on Christmas Eve. Allegheny County police responded to Fern Hollow Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said just the one car was involved. An 18-year-old man was driving. He was not hurt. A 20-year-old woman is...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown home deemed 'total loss' after early morning house fire

A home on Youngstown's East Side has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out early Christmas morning. Battalion Chief James Drummond tells 21 News the fire started around 5:00 a.m. in a garage attached to a house on McQuiston Avenue and spread to the house itself. Drummond...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman victim of carjacking in her driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Elbon Road. At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, police were dispatched to a home where a woman reported that, as she pulled her car into her driveway, a group of four or five males walked up to her vehicle. One of the males showed a gun and demanded the woman’s car. A suspect grabbed the keys from the woman’s possession and pushed her to the ground.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police: No sign of forced entry at West Side murder scene

Officers first to arrive at a murder scene on Youngstown's West Side said there were no signs of forced entry a the Cherry Hill Avenue home where two bodies were found inside. A police report obtained by 21 News says a man who came to the home at around 3 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve some belongings discovered the bodies of a 51-year-old male and a 41-year-old female.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

‘They will get you’: Vehicle theft surges in Cuyahoga County suburbs, as thieves steal Kias and Hyundais

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Julianne Mellon’s stolen Kia Forte was branded by a pair of teenagers who made off with her car from Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood. “I feel violated,” she said of the incident that took place Oct. 8. “I woke up, and my car was gone. My neighbor’s car was also broken into. It’s just ridiculous. Windows were shattered, and everything inside the car was stolen. They took everything. And they used my red Sharpie marker and wrote, ‘Cle Kia Boyz’ all over,” a reference to the social media craze that has dubbed thieves “Kia Boyz.”
CLEVELAND, OH

