WFMJ.com
Car flips over, crashes into pole in Youngstown Christmas Eve
At least one person is injured after a rollover crash on Verona Avenue in Youngstown Saturday night. Officials told 21 News that the car slid into a pole and flipped over around 8:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Police sources describe this as an "injury accident," but the severity of the injuries...
House heavily damaged after garage fire in Youngstown
A house is heavily damaged after an early morning Christmas fire.
WYTV.com
Downed wires cause street to close on East Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A road was blocked after a car struck a pole, causing wires to come down. The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Albert Street near Verona Avenue in Youngstown. According to police, the driver’s windows became too fogged for her to see, and she...
Woman in critical condition after crash in Sewickley Heights
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Authorities are investigating a crash Saturday night in Sewickley Heights that left two women hospitalized, one critically. Emergency responders were notified at 10:14 p.m. Dec. 24 of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 500 block of Fern Hollow Road. Authorities said the driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, was not injured in the crash. Two female passengers, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, were taken to area hospitals for undisclosed injuries. Police said the 20-year-old was said to be in critical condition. The 18-year-old is in stable condition.
wtae.com
2 women injured in rollover crash
A rollover crash in Sewickley Heights sent two young women to the hospital on Christmas Eve. Allegheny County police responded to Fern Hollow Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said just the one car was involved. An 18-year-old man was driving. He was not hurt. A 20-year-old woman is...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Akron: Police
Akron police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed while crossing the street Thursday evening.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown home deemed 'total loss' after early morning house fire
A home on Youngstown's East Side has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out early Christmas morning. Battalion Chief James Drummond tells 21 News the fire started around 5:00 a.m. in a garage attached to a house on McQuiston Avenue and spread to the house itself. Drummond...
Major Boardman road reopens after semi, trailer rollover
Police are on scene of a semi rollover on a major road in Boardman.
Suspended driver ran out of gas, then weed, then pills: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Disabled motor vehicle, driving under suspension, auto towed: Miles Road. Police came upon a driver between North Fork Drive and Winding River Trail around 1 a.m. Dec. 19 who explained his car had run out of gas, with help on the way. A license check showed that his driving privileges...
Woman victim of carjacking in her driveway: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Elbon Road. At 8:30 p.m. Dec. 15, police were dispatched to a home where a woman reported that, as she pulled her car into her driveway, a group of four or five males walked up to her vehicle. One of the males showed a gun and demanded the woman’s car. A suspect grabbed the keys from the woman’s possession and pushed her to the ground.
WFMJ.com
WATCH: Body camera video released of first responders rescuing Struthers fire victim
Body camera video has been released depicting first responders rescuing a 12-year-old girl from a house fire Wednesday night. Video shows first responders getting a ladder from a garage and climbing up to a second story window to rescue the 12-year-old victim. The video also depicts the homeowner lying on...
I-Team: Woman found shot dead in Euclid, man surrenders, said he ‘hurt somebody’
The suspect went to Cleveland police early Friday evening saying he “hurt somebody.”
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police: No sign of forced entry at West Side murder scene
Officers first to arrive at a murder scene on Youngstown's West Side said there were no signs of forced entry a the Cherry Hill Avenue home where two bodies were found inside. A police report obtained by 21 News says a man who came to the home at around 3 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve some belongings discovered the bodies of a 51-year-old male and a 41-year-old female.
Man wanted in Ohio for parole violations on firearms related conviction arrested in Homestead
A man wanted in Ohio for parole violations on a firearms related conviction was arrested in Homestead. According to a news release, detectives at the Allegheny County Sheriff’s office found that the suspect, Derrick Davis, was staying at a hotel at the Waterfront in West Homestead. Detectives conducted surveillance...
Local councilman charged, accused of pulling gun
John Baryak, 73, was charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence.
‘They will get you’: Vehicle theft surges in Cuyahoga County suburbs, as thieves steal Kias and Hyundais
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Julianne Mellon’s stolen Kia Forte was branded by a pair of teenagers who made off with her car from Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood. “I feel violated,” she said of the incident that took place Oct. 8. “I woke up, and my car was gone. My neighbor’s car was also broken into. It’s just ridiculous. Windows were shattered, and everything inside the car was stolen. They took everything. And they used my red Sharpie marker and wrote, ‘Cle Kia Boyz’ all over,” a reference to the social media craze that has dubbed thieves “Kia Boyz.”
Route 46 in Canfield reopens following downed poles, wires
The accident happened around 7:30 a.m.
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in gas station parking lot: Parma Police Blotter
On Nov. 29, police were dispatched to Sheetz regarding an aggravated robbery at the Ridge Road gas station. An arriving officer learned that a woman’s Hyundai Elantra had been taken at gunpoint in the parking lot. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Breaking and entering: Farnsworth Drive. On...
Man dies after being hit by car in Lawrence County
Police said that the victim was laying on the roadway
