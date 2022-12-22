Thirty years in, First Night Monterey has perfected its recipe for all-ages, family-friendly fun on New Year’s Eve.

After a tranquil last few weeks, 2022 will end on the wet and stormy side! An atmospheric river will be directed at the West Coast in the coming days, setting its sights on the Central Coast Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rain is likely over a longer duration along with gusty winds in the morning. Then, several more systems will follow throughout the week… late Wednesday into Thursday, Friday, and then on Saturday. Storm totals are likely to be very impressive by the time we get to January 1st. Obviously there are a lot details to these individual storms that will be resolved in the coming days, so stay tuned to my forecast!

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO