Thirty years in, First Night Monterey has perfected its recipe for all-ages, family-friendly fun on New Year’s Eve.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montereycountyweekly.com
SLIDESHOW: Best ETC photos of 2022.
Each week in print—and daily in the Weekly's email newsletter Monterey County NOW—we chose a reader-submitted ETC photo. These photos show Monterey County through your eyes, from the crashing waves on the coastline in Pacific Grove to the ragged peaks of Pinnacles National Park. Today, after a year...
montereycountyweekly.com
Joe Cardinalli makes things happen, from performances to Festa Italia. But he doesn’t consider any of it work.
Joe Cardinalli has always been into special events. Initially interested in music and theater, over his career Cardinalli learned he is good at making things happen, from designing a set for a historical play to physically moving a building from one place to another. Born and raised in Monterey, Cardinalli...
KSBW.com
King tides arrive bringing potential for coastal flooding
MONTEREY, Calif. — King tides have arrived on the central coast bringing both joy and concern, but also some rough surf conditions that have lifeguards on high alert this holiday weekend as travelers begin to pour into the Monterey Peninsula. The National Weather Service issued an alert regarding the...
kion546.com
Rain Is Coming (A Lot Of It)
After a tranquil last few weeks, 2022 will end on the wet and stormy side! An atmospheric river will be directed at the West Coast in the coming days, setting its sights on the Central Coast Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rain is likely over a longer duration along with gusty winds in the morning. Then, several more systems will follow throughout the week… late Wednesday into Thursday, Friday, and then on Saturday. Storm totals are likely to be very impressive by the time we get to January 1st. Obviously there are a lot details to these individual storms that will be resolved in the coming days, so stay tuned to my forecast!
Holly the mountain lion cub won't be released back to the wild
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A malnourished mountain lion cub that was found alone under a Santa Cruz home earlier this week will not be released back into the wild, the Oakland Zoo tweeted on Friday. The cub, which zoo officials have named “Holly” due to her being found during the holiday season, is reportedly doing […]
NBC Bay Area
78-Year-Old San Jose Crossing Guard Hailed a Hero
A 78-year-old crossing guard is being hailed a hero after he was hit by a car while protecting students trying to cross the street in San Jose. “I go by Bill,” said John Williams “Bill” Briggs. The 78-year-old he’s been a crossing guard for over seven years...
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to ground
A California witness at Pacific Grove reported watching a triangle-shaped object beaming light to the ground level at about 9:54 p.m. on December 15, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
indybay.org
Santa Cruz Homeless Death List for 2023: Follow-Up
THE ANNUAL VIRTUE-SIGNALING AND FUND-SOLICITING RITUAL. The Annual "We're So Sorry" assemblage of what some describe as "Poverty Pimps" filled the Veteran's hall to standing room only in memory of the early preventable deaths of unhoused folks with few names named and none of the responsible institutions held to account.
KSBW.com
Monterey County DA releases video showing officers shooting King City man
KING CITY, Calif. — WARNING: Video contains graphic content, viewerdiscretion is advised. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni released the results of an initial investigation into the deadly police shooting of a King City man. According to the DA, police were responding to a 911 call on Monday by...
KTVU FOX 2
Dangerous San Jose intersection gets traffic light
An intersection in San Jose's Japantown may now be safer for pedestrians with the installation of a stop light. This particular location has been the site of traffic fatalities.
Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) - The Santa Cruz City Fire Department said a cooking fire on the second floor of a home caused damage to the ceiling and third floor. Firefighters arrived at 2:27 for reports of a structure fire on the 130 block of Clark Avenue. When they arrived, they noticed smoke coming from The post Fire from unattended stove causes structure fire in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
More details released about the fatal police shooting of Brandon Varao in King City.
What began as a family dispute and turned violent took a deadly turn after family members called the police on Monday, Dec. 19. At 6:53pm, Joshua Varao called 911 to report that his brother, Brandon Varao, had stabbed him, and that their father was restraining Brandon. King City Police Officer...
KSBW.com
Salinas police post raises questions as to what they consider 'gang related'
SALINAS, Calif. — Apost by the Salinas Police Department on their Facebook and Instagram accounts has prompted a discussion about what could be considered gang-related items. On Wednesday, the Salinas Police Department announced the arrest of 44-year-old Israel Villa. Villa was pulled over in Hollister and a loaded unregistered...
San Jose Airport to debut new brand name
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport will be looking to ring in the new year with a fresh name change. In 2001, the San Jose City council chose to rename the airport in honor of the U.S. Transportaion Secretary Norman Y. Mineta. For 21 years, his name has been The post San Jose Airport to debut new brand name appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Rescue dogs have a new home at the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is adding two new K-9 deputies to their team. A 2-year-old Goose and 1-year-old Leia are a part of the new K-9 program, which trains rescue dogs to detect narcotics, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. Santa Cruz County Sheriff Lt. Nick Baldrige said the department revamped its K-9 program to include more narcotic detection dogs because of the spike in drug use around the county.
KSBW.com
Family dispute leads to deadly encounter with police in King City
KING CITY, Calif. — A family dispute in King City Monday evening turned deadly for one family member after he was shot and killed by police officers who responded to reports of a stabbing. The family identified Brandon Varao, 28, as the man who was killed in the shooting....
Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they caught a 19-year-old man suspected of scamming people by putting fake parking tickets on their vehicles. Police found fraudulent citations issued to various parked vehicles in the beach area on Wednesday evening. Police said Vela put a QR code on the tickets to direct people to The post Teen arrested for fake parking tickets scam in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Two shootings in one day in Monterey County, including a police shooting, leave two people dead.
Monday, Dec. 19, was a rough day for gun violence in Monterey County. At about 6:15pm, King City police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1200 block of Bluff Avenue, and their confrontation ended with officers firing and killing the suspect. Police say arriving officers saw a...
calmatters.network
Investigation: Shoreline Amphitheatre murder victim died after Hells Angels member allegedly punched him
A Mountain View Police Department investigative report revealed details about the circumstances that led to the June 18 homicide case at a Shoreline Amphitheatre Chris Stapleton concert, in which a man died after he was allegedly punched once in the back of the head by a Hells Angels Motorcycle Club member. The victim suffered a traumatic brain injury, was put on life support and died a week and a half later.
sfstandard.com
Stanford Shutting Down Streets, Adding Security for SBF’s Return
Stanford University is adding extra security and shutting down some streets around Sam Bankman-Fried’s family home, according to a university spokesperson. The Bay Area native will be held under house arrest at his parents’ cushy 3,000-square-foot home. A Stanford spokesperson said the road closures will be “temporary and...
Comments / 0