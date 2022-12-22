ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

How long do electric cars last?

) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
The automaker that's not all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota Motor Corp. is hedging its bets as the auto industry confronts the existential challenge of climate change. The world's biggest carmaker envisions selling about 3.5 million electric vehicles per year by 2030, a third of its current annual sales, and converting its luxury Lexus line to all-electric by then. But it's not one of the six automakers that pledged last year to work towards phasing out fossil-fueled vehicles by 2040.
Ford F-150 Lightning Bricked After Charging At Electrify America Station

The Ford F-150 Lightning has enjoyed tremendous success since its launch, and remains in such high demand to this day that FoMoCo is still working to fulfill all of its initial orders for the EV pickup. Aside from winning universal praise from critics and some pretty prestigious awards, the F-150 Lightning is also a strategically critical vehicle for The Blue Oval itself as it pivots more toward electric vehicles and away from gas-powered models. However, Ford F-150 Lightning owners must rely on third-party charging networks while on the road, and one of them – an Electrify America station – reportedly bricked one person’s pickup while it was charging recently.
Electric Vehicles in 2022: Ramp Up to a Broader Market

Selling an electric vehicle to the average Joe and Jane has been one of the automotive sector's missions this year. While clean-energy vehicles are now embraced, their prices have made them an auto-industry segment that so far appeals to consumers with above-average incomes. But in 2022 the situation seems to have changed.
Ford Dealers Have To Invest Up To $1.2 Million To Sell EVs

Ford has confirmed to CNBC that 65% of its US dealerships have decided to sell EVs. Of that 65%, roughly 80% have opted for the highest level of EV certification. Dealers have to pay between $500,000 and $1.2 million to become certified, which will allow them to sell models like the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and e-Transit. The remaining 35% are likely those pushing back against this new investment program with the help of dealer associations.
Report: Middle America Just Isn’t Having EVs

Depending upon where you live, battery electric vehicles are either gradually becoming commonplace or rarer than a two-dollar gallon of gasoline. A new study from S&P Global has helped illustrate the current regional phenomenon, with an accompanying report that suggests it won’t be lasting forever due to the industry pivoting to build more mainstream EVs while the United States expands its charging network.
Worst Tesla Semi is Better Than Best Competing Electric Semi

Tesla has two Semi models. One has 500 miles of range and the other has 300 miles of range. Elon tweeted that they have energy efficiency of 1.7 kWh per mile. The 500 mile range actually had about 540 miles of range so the battery pack is likely 900 kWh. The 300 mile range version likely has a 510 kWh battery pack.
Hyundai Is Now the World's Third-Largest Carmaker

Hyundai is now the third largest automaker in the world by volume, behind only Volkswagen and Toyota, which are often at odds for first and second place among the biggest car companies in the world. In a little over half a century, the South Korean carmaker has leapt over American auto giant General Motors, as well as the multinational conglomerate Stellantis, according to Bloomberg.
Most Reliable New Cars and SUVs Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports

Here’s the latest from the good folks at Consumer Reports with their recommendations that showcases their list of the most reliable new cars and SUVs that you can find new for less than $30,000. Reliable and Affordable with Standard Safety Features. There’s no denying that the choice for new...
