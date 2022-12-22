Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car at Target?
As EVs become more popular charging them comes into question. So, how long does it take to charge your EV at Target? The post How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car at Target? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Orders for the electric F-150 were so strong that Ford started building another factory next door to boost production
The head of Ford's EV division said the company was surprised that drivers were so keen for the electric version of its best-selling truck.
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
POLITICO
The automaker that's not all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota Motor Corp. is hedging its bets as the auto industry confronts the existential challenge of climate change. The world's biggest carmaker envisions selling about 3.5 million electric vehicles per year by 2030, a third of its current annual sales, and converting its luxury Lexus line to all-electric by then. But it's not one of the six automakers that pledged last year to work towards phasing out fossil-fueled vehicles by 2040.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Bricked After Charging At Electrify America Station
The Ford F-150 Lightning has enjoyed tremendous success since its launch, and remains in such high demand to this day that FoMoCo is still working to fulfill all of its initial orders for the EV pickup. Aside from winning universal praise from critics and some pretty prestigious awards, the F-150 Lightning is also a strategically critical vehicle for The Blue Oval itself as it pivots more toward electric vehicles and away from gas-powered models. However, Ford F-150 Lightning owners must rely on third-party charging networks while on the road, and one of them – an Electrify America station – reportedly bricked one person’s pickup while it was charging recently.
Take a look inside the factory where Ford's cranking out the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup
Ford has converted one of its oldest assembly plants into a state-of-the-art EV production facility, and it's already cranking out F-150 Lightnings.
How automakers are leaning on dealerships in electric vehicle charging race
General Motors announced this week it is expanding its nationwide charging network for electric vehicles, setting up a race with rival Ford as U.S. auto giants compete for their share of the EV market. Both companies are leaning on their dealerships across the country to build out battery-charging infrastructure that will be open to the…
2023 Toyota Prius vs. 2023 Toyota Prius Prime: What’s the Difference Between These Toyota Models?
The Prius and Prius Prime are both great cars but what separates them? The post 2023 Toyota Prius vs. 2023 Toyota Prius Prime: What’s the Difference Between These Toyota Models? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Stock Mazda Miata Road Trips 1,000 Miles On Synthetic Fuel To Prove The Future Isn't Electric
Mazda has taken a completely stock MX-5 Miata and driven it 1,000 miles around the UK to four separate race tracks where it completed laps, all while running on a zero fossil fuel sustainable fuel. Utilizing SUSTAIN, a 100% sustainable fuel created by Coryton, the Miata completed laps at Oulton...
10 Vehicles With the Highest Depreciation of Over 50% in 5 Years
When looking to resale your vehicle down the road, depreciation is important. Here are 10 vehicles with the highest depreciation of over 50% over 5-years. The post 10 Vehicles With the Highest Depreciation of Over 50% in 5 Years appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric Vehicles in 2022: Ramp Up to a Broader Market
Selling an electric vehicle to the average Joe and Jane has been one of the automotive sector's missions this year. While clean-energy vehicles are now embraced, their prices have made them an auto-industry segment that so far appeals to consumers with above-average incomes. But in 2022 the situation seems to have changed.
Ford Dealers Have To Invest Up To $1.2 Million To Sell EVs
Ford has confirmed to CNBC that 65% of its US dealerships have decided to sell EVs. Of that 65%, roughly 80% have opted for the highest level of EV certification. Dealers have to pay between $500,000 and $1.2 million to become certified, which will allow them to sell models like the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, and e-Transit. The remaining 35% are likely those pushing back against this new investment program with the help of dealer associations.
Truth About Cars
Report: Middle America Just Isn’t Having EVs
Depending upon where you live, battery electric vehicles are either gradually becoming commonplace or rarer than a two-dollar gallon of gasoline. A new study from S&P Global has helped illustrate the current regional phenomenon, with an accompanying report that suggests it won’t be lasting forever due to the industry pivoting to build more mainstream EVs while the United States expands its charging network.
Ram Trucks Have the Worst Maintenance Costs: The Amount May Surprise You
Ram trucks are a great option for various reasons. However, Ram trucks have the worst maintenance costs. The post Ram Trucks Have the Worst Maintenance Costs: The Amount May Surprise You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
nextbigfuture.com
Worst Tesla Semi is Better Than Best Competing Electric Semi
Tesla has two Semi models. One has 500 miles of range and the other has 300 miles of range. Elon tweeted that they have energy efficiency of 1.7 kWh per mile. The 500 mile range actually had about 540 miles of range so the battery pack is likely 900 kWh. The 300 mile range version likely has a 510 kWh battery pack.
Jalopnik
Hyundai Is Now the World's Third-Largest Carmaker
Hyundai is now the third largest automaker in the world by volume, behind only Volkswagen and Toyota, which are often at odds for first and second place among the biggest car companies in the world. In a little over half a century, the South Korean carmaker has leapt over American auto giant General Motors, as well as the multinational conglomerate Stellantis, according to Bloomberg.
electrek.co
Tesla starts selling demos and test-drive vehicles as end of record quarter approaches
Tesla has authorized locations in North America to start selling display and test-drive vehicles as it aims to close out a record quarter despite the noise. Over the last few weeks, we have reported on a lot of incentives Tesla has put in place to sell cars this quarter. Tesla...
Inside a liquidation center that sorts millions of returns a year for resale, donation, recycling, and the trash
Americans will return more than $816 billion worth of merchandise in 2022. Liquidation warehouse operator Inmar showed Insider how it all works.
torquenews.com
Most Reliable New Cars and SUVs Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports
Here’s the latest from the good folks at Consumer Reports with their recommendations that showcases their list of the most reliable new cars and SUVs that you can find new for less than $30,000. Reliable and Affordable with Standard Safety Features. There’s no denying that the choice for new...
