Cologne, MN

Cologne shares findings from transit study

By By Al Lohman
 4 days ago

What will roadways through and around Cologne look like in the next decade and beyond?

Some concepts were shared on Wednesday, Dec. 7, by county and state highway planners at a community open house. The informational meeting was the next step in a Cologne area transportation study that launched early this year. About 50 people attended.

With Cologne now reachable by a new four-lane Highway 212 expressway completed this fall, that community could be on the cusp of greater growth like Chaska and Carver have experienced from the westward highway expansion.

The transportation study is being developed to prepare for that growth, identify roadway costs and potential funding sources, and get rights-of-way established early in the process, according to Angie Stenson, Carver County Public Works transportation planning manager.

The study formally kicked off in February with an initial informational open house and focus group meetings involving affected stakeholders such as emergency responders, business owners, property owners, agricultural interests, area community leaders and township supervisors to name a few.

Transportation planners had earlier documented existing road conditions, traffic patterns, and trouble areas in terms of traffic accidents and congestion, also anticipated development and growth projections.

Subsequent work has involved preliminary engineering and the development of several concepts for a number of roadways in the study area: State highways 284 and 212; county highways 36, 53 and 41; county roads 153, 152 and 140; and local city collector streets.

The concepts presented last week provide options for ramps and access points, potential roundabouts at several intersections, and another north-south connection and potential bypass around downtown Cologne. Market Boulevard could potentially serve that purpose and several design options were presented.

Railroad crossings in the Cologne area are other factors in the study as well. The study also addresses non-motorized travel, such as sidewalks and trail needs.

Planners evaluated and rated the concepts based on several factors, including safety, mobility, support for local and economic growth, providing multiple forms of transportation like walking and biking that support healthy and livable communities, preserving important social, environmental and economic resources, and the potential to secure funding sources that can be scaled an implemented based on the pace of future growth and development.

The overall goal is to have a coordinated transportation system vision in place for state, county and city roadways in and around the city of Cologne before more motorists and residents are on the go.

Planners are currently reviewing comments from the open house and will continue to take them through the end of the year, according to Stenson. They will also be meeting s with area city councils and county commissioners to get feedback.

Concepts are expected to be narrowed and further fleshed out sometime in April 2023.

More details about the plan are available on the Carver County Public Works web page under Projects and Studies.

