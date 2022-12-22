Melchert retires from heritage association post

After 39 years as president of the Waconia Heritage Association that he helped organize in September 1983, Paul Melchert has stepped down from the presidency this year to devote more time to his family.

Paul’s vision and enthusiasm for Waconia’s history helped the Waconia Heritage Association publish its first book, Waconia, Paradise of the Northwest: The Lake and Its Island in 1986. The book was reprinted after the first 2000 copies were sold. Years later Paul spearheaded the publication of the second book in 2015, Waconia, Paradise of the Northwest: The Town and Its People. He was always quick to thank the many volunteers who worked on compiling the books.

What will the Waconia Heritage Association do in the future? Member Rick Gramith has agreed to be interim president. Rick grew up in Waconia and part of his radiology practice was at Ridgeview Medical Center from the 1980s to early 2000s. Rick recently set up our website, waconiaheritageassociation.org. and continues to photograph our “Then and Now” project. He urges anyone interested in history to join the group as we move forward.

In years past, the quickest way to get an accurate answer to a question about Waconia’s history was to ask the President Paul Melchert. Now, since Paul retired, the quickest way to get an accurate answer to a question about Waconia’s history is---to ask Paul Melchert. He remains a member of the Heritage Association board of directors.