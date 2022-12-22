Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Trailblazer on and in the court, Judge Casey Manning retires
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Hundreds of South Carolinians, including the governor and former state Supreme Court chief justices, on Thursday honored the vast career of Judge Casey Manning, who helped break the color barrier in college athletics and was known for bringing a sense of humor to the bench.
WacoTrib.com
Arizona Republican loses lawsuit over attorney general race
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has thrown out Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s challenge of election results in his race against Democrat Kris Mayes for Arizona attorney general, concluding that Hamadeh didn’t prove the errors in vote counting that he had alleged. The ruling on Friday by Mohave County...
