Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation...
Kentucky gov warns motorists to avoid section of snowy I-71
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents Saturday to avoid a snowy stretch of Interstate 71 after a series of accidents over two days caused significant traffic backups. “We got one cleared, then another happened. We got that cleared, and then another happened,” Beshear said during...
New Mexico state historian target of free speech complaint
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's state historian is being sued by a Santa Fe man who claims his free speech rights were violated when his comments were deleted from the state official's Facebook page. Daniel Ortiz filed his civil rights complaint Dec. 16 in state district court,...
Louisiana Gov. Edwards defends carbon capture projects
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Proposed carbon capture projects continue to draw controversy and public backlash in Louisiana, but Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards remained adamant this week that the practice is a “safe” way to reduce the state’s industrial emissions. About 50 Louisiana residents traveled...
All eyes on Ga. special grand jury as it drafts final report
ATLANTA — After meeting for more than seven months, sifting through mountains of evidence and hearing testimony from dozens of witnesses, the 23 members of the Fulton County special grand jury are expected to soon issue a final report detailing their findings and recommending next steps. The jurors are...
California 19-year-old arrested in bogus parking ticket scam
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California last week in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. The man put the false citations — which included a QR code linking potential victims...
Travel woes ongoing in Washington state amid winter storm
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, ice and snowy conditions complicated road and air travel in Washington state, where mountainous portions of two major roadways were closed in both directions Saturday afternoon, officials said. Interstate 90 was closed along more than 70 miles (113 kilometers) because of freezing rain...
New York governor says state's death toll rises to 12 storm-related fatalities amid massive blizzard across U.S.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York governor says state's death toll rises to 12 storm-related fatalities amid massive blizzard across U.S. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Owners of destroyed cafe at Homestead Heritage plan to rebuild
Partners in the popular Cafe Homestead at the Homestead Heritage community near Gholson were making plans Friday to rebuild after an early morning blaze destroyed the handmade log building. By late morning, only the stone chimney and two or three vertical beams were left standing, the rest of the structure...
Judge rejects Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in Arizona governor's race, claims of intentional election misconduct
PHOENIX (AP) — Judge rejects Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in Arizona governor's race, claims of intentional election misconduct. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Frigid weather doesn't stop Santas surfing off Florida coast
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For the surfing Santas off Florida's central coast, the Atlantic Ocean felt more like the North Pole than the Sunshine State as temperatures on Saturday morning plunged to around freezing, while freeze warnings were in place for at least half of the state. Parts...
Outdoors: Texas Parks' birthday offers something for everyone
Happy Christmas, y’all. I hope everybody got something they wanted or needed, and that you and your family and friends are happy and healthy. If you didn’t get a gym membership for a holiday gift, don’t worry. There’s an even better way to get yourself in shape over the upcoming year without having to wipe somebody else’s butt sweat off of a machine seat.
Floridians brace for Arctic blast over holiday weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Floridians on Friday braced for unusually chilly weather as rare freeze warnings were issued for large parts of the state ahead of the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service said an Arctic blast was heading for Florida on Friday, followed by a holiday weekend with some of the coldest temperatures of the season.
Watch Now: Camel sees snow for the first time, and more of today's top videos
Watch Albert the camel play in the California snow, learn the history behind the famous nutcracker toy soldier, and more of today's top videos.
