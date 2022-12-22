ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Highschool Basketball Pro

Chandler, December 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Saguaro High School basketball team will have a game with Seton Catholic Preparatory High School on December 24, 2022, 18:00:00.
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Sports cards, apparel shop coming to Roosevelt Row in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A new sports cards and apparel shop is coming to the Roosevelt Row Arts District in downtown Phoenix. Rip Valley is planning a soft opening in January before a grand opening celebration later in the month. The shop will be located at 1014 N. Second Street, near...
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

San Diego State aims for third straight Bowl game win on Christmas Eve

HONOLULU, Hawai'i (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego State football is once again going bowling, as they prepare to take the field in a warm holiday bash on Christmas Eve. The Brady-Hoke led Aztecs have been in Honolulu this week in preparation for the EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl in a meeting with another 7-5 opponent, Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sports360az.com

Devon Dampier – 2022 Danny White Quarterback of the Year

Sports360AZ and the National Football Foundation Valley of the Sun Chapter teamed up to present the 2022 recipients of the National Football Foundation Valley of the Sun Chapter Awards and Champions. Watch the full show with all of the award winners here. Devon Dampier led the Saguaro Sabercats offense throwing...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
saturdaytradition.com

Ben Scott, Arizona State transfer, announces Big Ten commitment

Ben Scott is heading to Nebraska, the Arizona State transfer announced Friday afternoon. The offensive tackle transfer is a huge pickup for Nebraska, as he adds depth and talent to the Huskers’ front line. In his sophomore season, Scott’s run blocking score was 83, which ranks 28th among all...
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

The Tamale Store in Phoenix keeps family traditions alive this holiday season

Christmas is all about tradition, and in Arizona, for many families that means tamales. How long would you be willing to wait in line to participate in that tradition? For lots of people, the answer is hours, and the length of the line doesn't matter if it's what your family does for Christmas. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint

From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1st ever polar plunge takes place in Phoenix

It's common to see polar plunges during the winter months, but on Dec. 23, a polar plunge event took place in the Phoenix area, with a big purpose behind it. FOX 10 Photojournalist Tom Fergus has more.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

West Phoenix shooting leaves man in critical condition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting on the Phoenix’s westside late Christmas Eve left a man fighting for his life. Phoenix police were called out just after 11 p.m. to 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot behind a business. Officers rushed the man to an area hospital where as of Sunday morning remained in critical condition. Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley

Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ

