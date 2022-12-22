Read full article on original website
Chandler, December 25 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Sports cards, apparel shop coming to Roosevelt Row in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A new sports cards and apparel shop is coming to the Roosevelt Row Arts District in downtown Phoenix. Rip Valley is planning a soft opening in January before a grand opening celebration later in the month. The shop will be located at 1014 N. Second Street, near...
College basketball rankings: Arizona continues torrid start under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd
Arizona beat Morgan State 93-68 late Thursday to improve to 12-1 on the season. The 25-point victory also pushed Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd's career-record to 45-5, which is quite literally one of the best records through 50 games there's ever been in this sport. ESPN Stats & Info posted the...
San Diego State aims for third straight Bowl game win on Christmas Eve
HONOLULU, Hawai'i (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego State football is once again going bowling, as they prepare to take the field in a warm holiday bash on Christmas Eve. The Brady-Hoke led Aztecs have been in Honolulu this week in preparation for the EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl in a meeting with another 7-5 opponent, Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
Arizona State football to run a ‘multiple’ offense under OC Beau Baldwin
With the hiring of Beau Baldwin, the Arizona State Sun Devils are on their third offensive coordinator in as many years. Baldwin joins ASU from Cal Poly after three years as head coach from 2020-22. The 50-year-old’s 4-21 record over the last three seasons won’t impress anybody, his offensive philosophy...
Devon Dampier – 2022 Danny White Quarterback of the Year
Sports360AZ and the National Football Foundation Valley of the Sun Chapter teamed up to present the 2022 recipients of the National Football Foundation Valley of the Sun Chapter Awards and Champions. Watch the full show with all of the award winners here. Devon Dampier led the Saguaro Sabercats offense throwing...
Ben Scott, Arizona State transfer, announces Big Ten commitment
Ben Scott is heading to Nebraska, the Arizona State transfer announced Friday afternoon. The offensive tackle transfer is a huge pickup for Nebraska, as he adds depth and talent to the Huskers’ front line. In his sophomore season, Scott’s run blocking score was 83, which ranks 28th among all...
The Tamale Store in Phoenix keeps family traditions alive this holiday season
Christmas is all about tradition, and in Arizona, for many families that means tamales. How long would you be willing to wait in line to participate in that tradition? For lots of people, the answer is hours, and the length of the line doesn't matter if it's what your family does for Christmas. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
Here’s what is open in Glendale around the Arizona Cardinals’ Christmas game
PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals for the second year in a row play at State Farm Stadium on Christmas and there are a number of options to choose from for food and drinks either before or after the game. The Cardinals will play host to quarterback Tom Brady and...
Phoenix man converts home into giant fun house with arcade games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas decorations are great, but make no mistake; a house in a north Phoenix neighborhood is number one when it comes to fun. Welcome to the “House of Pinball,” where every kid on the block wants to hang out for the holidays. But the...
Crime Files: I-10 police chase ends in crash, Phoenix teen kidnapped at gunpoint
From a triple shooting in Mesa to a teen kidnapped during an apparent home invasion, here are the top crime stories for the week of Dec. 19. 1. Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake, police say: Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler has been arrested for false reporting and suspected DUI.
1st ever polar plunge takes place in Phoenix
It's common to see polar plunges during the winter months, but on Dec. 23, a polar plunge event took place in the Phoenix area, with a big purpose behind it. FOX 10 Photojournalist Tom Fergus has more.
Man critically hurt after being shot near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road
A man is reportedly in critical condition after he was shot near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road late Saturday.
Christmas Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 24-25
PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s election challenge was tossed, a Scottsdale-based developer plans to convert a Phoenix hotel into apartments and the fiancé of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash. Here are some of the biggest stories...
Election lawsuit, space rescue, 3-D printed homes in Arizona: this week's top stories
This week's top stories include a range of topics, including Kari Lake's election lawsuit being tossed out by a judge, and 3-D printed homes in Arizona are helping with affordable housing costs. Here are the. from Dec. 18 to 24. 1. 3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say...
West Phoenix shooting leaves man in critical condition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting on the Phoenix’s westside late Christmas Eve left a man fighting for his life. Phoenix police were called out just after 11 p.m. to 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot behind a business. Officers rushed the man to an area hospital where as of Sunday morning remained in critical condition. Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
Man rescued from apartment fire near 7th Street and Indian School Road
A man is okay after he was reportedly rescued from a burning apartment overnight in central Phoenix.
2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station
PHOENIX, Ariz. - Tragedy struck at a Phoenix gas station on Wednesday when a murder-suicide left two men dead. According to Phoenix Police, the incident occurred at the gas station located at the intersection of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
PD: Woman arrested after crashing car into Glendale QT, refusing to listen to officers
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A woman was arrested on Christmas Eve after police say she was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash then drove her car into a QT convenience store in Glendale and was non-compliant when officers arrived. No injuries were reported, according to the Glendale Police Department. The...
