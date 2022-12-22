Westonka board approves slight levy increase

The Westonka School Board approved a 2.2 percent levy increase for taxes payable in 2023 as part of its annual truth- in-taxation hearing on Dec. 5.

According to Finance Director Kathy Miller, Westonka has the lowest school taxes among all school districts in Hennepin County. Over the last five years, the average Westonka levy increase has been just 2.67 percent.

In total, the district is proposing a levy of $15.54 million in 2023—just up from $15.2 million in 2022. The bulk of the levy increase comes from the Community Education fund as part of a one-time levy adjustment for school age childcare.

Over the last five years, the district has benefitted from local funding for increased enrollment, a voter-approved increase in capital projects levy funding, and a voter-approved operating referendum increase/renewal.

The operating referendum that was passed in 2019 was a two-step levy designed to adjust for inflation, provide long-term revenue and lessen the tax impact for residents. Instead of asking for a larger increase up front, the levy accesses funds only as they are needed by the district. The first step occurred during the 2020-2021 school year and the second increase for the 2024-2025 school year will bring per pupil funding closer to larger school districts like Orono or Minnetonka. Miller explained that even after next year’s levy increase, Westonka will still have the lowest school taxes.

Another agenda item for the board was an update from Mark Femrite, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning at Westonka, on the district’s progress regarding its 2021-2022 World’s Best Workforce plan. According to Femrite, all Minnesota public school districts are required to develop a plan that addresses the following goals to increase student achievement: All children are ready for school; all third-graders can read at grade level; all racial and economic gaps between students are closed; all students are ready for career and college; and all students graduate high school.

Westonka’s first goal was that 95 percent of all students would be ready for kindergarten, as determined by Westonka’s kindergarten assessment screening process. Westonka did not meet this goal in 2022, as only 89 percent of students were determined to be ready. In 2019, 94 percent of students were kindergarten-ready and in 2020 and 2021, the percentages were 95 and 91 percent, respectively.

Westonka’s second objective was that students in third grade would attain a 90 percent reading proficiency rate for the 2021-2022 school year. Westonka did not attain this goal either, as the numbers showed oral reading fluency at 72 percent, comprehension passing rate at 89 percent, and guided level reading at 82 percent, though the latter two reading measures were up from 2021. Femrite noted that the pandemic had an impact on reading scores and pointed out that phonics is a problem area that the district is working to address through its new language arts curriculum, a new phonemic awareness program, and professional development.

In order to determine whether students were ready for career and college, Westonka aimed to decrease the proficiency gap between the lowest student group and the highest student group by half of a percentage point from the 2019-2020 school year to the 2021--2022 school year, as measured by the 10th grade Pre-ACT results to the graduating class ACT results. However, the results showed that the ACT score gap actually widened between students of color and white students by one point during this time frame. The average composite score was 21.9 out of 32, while the top 15 percent of students scored 30.9. Femrite explained that the district is working on breaking down the data by department and looking for ways to help with ACT prep for the whole student body.

Finally, Westonka sought to have its four-year and five-year graduation rates be no less than 95 percent as reported by the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) Data Center. The most recent data from 2021 showed that Westonka’s graduation rate was 85.9 percent and its five-year graduation rate (which includes special education students in the Transition Plus program) was 97.8 percent. Femrite pointed out that these numbers were a bit skewed because five percent of students were classified as unknown because they left the district for some reason.

Board members indicated they were not satisfied with missing the goals, but said the district is taking steps in the right direction to improve for next year.

Westonka was not able to determine whether or not racial and economic gaps between students were closed, as Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) data was not provided to schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

In other news, the board approved the addition of an assistant activities director position and accepted a $25,000 grant agreement with Hennepin Youth Sports Program for a new playground at Hilltop Primary School.