Long-time Orono board members say good-bye

Two long-time Orono school board members said goodbye at the final board meeting of 2022.

Martha Van De Ven and Bob Tunheim served at their last meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, after years of service to the Orono school nboard.

Van De Ven says goodbye to being a school board member after 31 years of being on the board; while Tunheim leaves after 12 years of being a board member.

Both Van De Ven and Tunheim did not run for re-election in the November general election.

“It’s difficult to find words to express the gratitude as staff that we all feel to Ms. Martha Van De Ven and Mr. Bob Tunheim,” Orono Superintendent Dr. Kristine Flesher said at the opening of the meeting. “My personal congratulations to you both. You have an entire school district’s deep gratitude and appreciation for your leadership of an outstanding school district. Our best wishes for all your future endeavors and many, many quiet Monday evenings to come.”

Van De Ven is the longest serving board member in Orono school district history, as she started on the Orono school board in July 1, 1991, and has been on the board since that time. She was the board chair for two of those years.

“Martha has dedicated more than 30 years of service to Orono students, staff and the greater community,” Flesher said. “She is a brilliant leader, undaunted by details and has always brought a warm, guiding presence to her work. She’s overseen multiple new buildings and new ways of delivering education - all with the goal of preparing students for tomorrow. Through Orono action, Martha has brought her passion for education advocacy to the Capitol more times than we can count. She’s passionate about staff development, understanding the importance of pouring resources into our very talented educators who serve our children everyday. We thank you, Martha, for three decades of service to Orono students, staff and our greater community.”

Tunheim has served on the board since January 2010 and has been the board chair for the past eight years.

“Bob has been an outstanding and steady and calm guide through 13 eventful years,” Flesher said. “He is a leader in excellence and ethics throughout our entire community. He has provided leadership for the entire process of planning, designing, and seeking community approval and then building the Orono Activities Center, which benefits our students and our entire community every day. He has led Orono schools through the most difficult of years and a global pandemic. His calm leadership and wisdom amidst the storm provided courage for staff during very challenging times. We thank you, Bob, for the many years of selfless service to Orono schools, to our student, staff and greater community.”

The praise for two outgoing members didn’t stop with the superintendent, as board members expressed their gratitude to Van De Ven and Tunheim for their service to Orono.

“I would like to extend my own personal gratitude to Bob and Martha for your years of service on the board,” board member Ali Howe said. “As a parent, I’m grateful for the contributions you made over the years. Thank you both.”

Van De Ven responded by thanking everybody.

“I want to thank the entire community, our kids, our staff and the whole state - which I hope will continue to support public education because we will be rattling on their cages if they don’t.”

Tunheim did the same, and also thanked Van De Ven for her work on the board.

“I would like to express my gratefulness at the opportunity to serve the community in this way,” Tunheim said. “As I’ve told people many times over the years, sometimes you get involved in an organization and you look under the covers and you don’t like what you find and I’ve never had that experience here at Orono. It really is a great organization and I will miss seeing a lot of you on a regular basis, but I will be around. A special thank you to Martha for all of her years. My 13 years is just a drop in the bucket to her 31 years, it’s just incredible. I’ts 31 years of being deeply, deeply involved in so many ways. We will really miss you Martha. It’s just been a real privilege to serve this district and community.”

Tunheim finished by making a plea to future board members to keep politics out of the work of the board.

“There’s a lot of political forces out there that would like to inject politics into this and that’s not what this is all about,” he said. “This is all about what we do for the kids of this district with the limited resources we are given. I’m really hopeful this group can keep the politics out of it. I’m very proud of the way of we all been able to do that over the years and I hope that is the case going forward.”