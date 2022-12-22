Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
1st ever polar plunge takes place in Phoenix
It's common to see polar plunges during the winter months, but on Dec. 23, a polar plunge event took place in the Phoenix area, with a big purpose behind it. FOX 10 Photojournalist Tom Fergus has more.
'Our way to have one last drink with him': Friends of deceased Valley chef create special beer in his honor
PHOENIX — Beloved local chef Jose Jimenez’s legacy is being remembered by his friends and family through beer. Nearly a month after his body was found in a canal near 7th Avenue and Dunlap Road, the "No Way Jose IPA" was crafted, brewed, and canned to honor Jimenez's memory.
Yahoo Sports
Christmas in Arizona: Weather service says Sunday was warmest Christmas since 2010
Travel and weather updates from across the state throughout the holiday weekend. 8:15 p.m. Sunday: Weather service says Sunday was warmest Christmas since 2010. The high temperature this afternoon at Sky Harbor was 74 degrees, which is 9 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix. It was only 4 degrees shy of the daily record of 78 degrees, set in 1980.
KTAR.com
2-year-old dies in Scottsdale after drowning on Christmas Eve
PHOENIX — A 2-year-old died in Scottsdale after a drowning incident on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a medical distress call around noon near Pima and McDowell roads, according to ABC15. The child, who was found in a pool, was given lifesaving treatment by fire personnel and...
How Phoenix's deep cleaning in 'The Zone' encampment is holding up one week later
PHOENIX — It’s as simple as a tree for Christina Clemmons to add some flare to a bleak situation. "We get so much Colgate and stuff," she said, referring to the packaged toothbrushes decorating her three-foot fake tree at the front of her encampment space in downtown Phoenix.
AZFamily
New photos released of missing 12-year-old from Pinal County
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. Phoenix-area malls were full of shoppers who waited until the last minute to buy Christmas gifts. Police searching for suspect who set front porch on fire in Surprise. Updated: 9 hours ago.
fox10phoenix.com
The Tamale Store in Phoenix keeps family traditions alive this holiday season
Christmas is all about tradition, and in Arizona, for many families that means tamales. How long would you be willing to wait in line to participate in that tradition? For lots of people, the answer is hours, and the length of the line doesn't matter if it's what your family does for Christmas. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
fox10phoenix.com
Gilbert shooting leaves one dead on Christmas, police say
GILBERT, Ariz. - Gilbert Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Christmas evening, the department says. At around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Recker and Warner roads. That's where they found someone who already died from being shot. "There are no outstanding...
AZFamily
2 killed after driver crossed into oncoming traffic in San Tan Valley
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
citysuntimes.com
20 families treated to life changing gift this holiday season
This week, 20 needy Valley families (selected by Child Crisis Arizona) each got a $1,000 holiday shopping spree at Target thanks to a $20,000 donation from Michael Pollack, Valley real estate entrepreneur and philanthropist. Families filled up their carts with groceries, clothing essentials, Christmas gifts – anything they needed or...
AZFamily
‘Everything we had in storage is gone’: Mesa family devastated after fire destroys belongings
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa family who was once living in their car is starting over again after a fire at a storage facility earlier this month. Their unit was one of many that were burnt to a crisp. Kids’ clothes, toys and Christmas gifts were destroyed. April...
Phoenix New Times
Mint Cannabis Surprises Four Valley Families With Some Green for the Holidays
A green van pulled up to a tidy brick Mesa home on the morning of December 21, and out hopped a real-life Santa Claus — the co-owner and COO of Mint Cannabis, Raul Molina — and three employee "elves" bearing a Christmas surprise. They knocked on the door,...
AZFamily
2 dead after driver goes into wrong lanes and crashes into another car in Pinal County
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two people were killed when a driver crossed over into oncoming traffic and crashed into another car on Friday, Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies said. It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the San Tan Valley area. Investigators said a driver was going south on Gantzel Road near Painted Desert Drive when, for some reason, they crossed the dirt median, went into the northbound lanes, and hit another car. Both people in the first car died. The driver heading north was taken to the hospital but should survive. PCSO said Gantzel Road was closed from Empire Boulevard to Painted Desert Drive but reopened just before 8 p.m.
AZFamily
85-year-old Chandler man gets a Christmas miracle after life-changing surgery
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Family traditions can make the holidays more special, especially for Ray Dillman, who has struggled to participate in his family’s traditions over the years due to hearing loss. Ray lost his hearing over 30 years ago, and regular hearing aids weren’t working anymore. Simply...
fox10phoenix.com
Election lawsuit, space rescue, 3-D printed homes in Arizona: this week's top stories
This week's top stories include a range of topics, including Kari Lake's election lawsuit being tossed out by a judge, and 3-D printed homes in Arizona are helping with affordable housing costs. Here are the. from Dec. 18 to 24. 1. 3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say...
8-month-old recovering after near-drowning in Queen Creek
An eight-month-old is expected to be okay after a near-drowning Sunday near Hawes and Queen Creek roads in Queen Creek.
Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second Location
A new seafood restaurant is now open.Photo byJonas Albert/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes it’s just not possible to decide if you’re hungry for steak or for seafood ahead of time. If they both sound good, why not head over to a restaurant where you can have a little bit of both? In metro Phoenix, there are a handful of restaurants that cater to this, and one in particular, has now officially opened a second location, which is ready to handle all of your end-of-the-year events and restaurant eating needs.
fox10phoenix.com
Holiday vandalism leaves north Phoenix neighborhood feeling deflated
Video taken by a home surveillance camera shows two suspects jumping out of a van and destroying inflatable holiday decorations by slashing them. Dozens of inflatables were damaged as a result. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
Fiance of Sheriff Mark Lamb's son dies after crash in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Caroline Patten, the fiance of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son Cooper, passed away after a week in the hospital following the deadly crash that killed Cooper Lamb and the couple's infant daughter Elaine. Sheriff...
AZFamily
Phoenix father killed while seeing Christmas lights with family
Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
