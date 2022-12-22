Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Rapid City church opens their door to those in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With bone-chilling, way-below-freezing temperatures this week, many people took comfort in their homes, but not everyone is as fortunate. With warming shelters popping up in Wall, New Underwood, and Wicksville, Woyatan Lutheran Church followed suit aiding those who needed a place to stay warm during the recent cold blast.
KEVN
Fork Real Café earns community recognition
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fork Real Café in Rapid City recently received a community service award from the South Dakota Retailers Association. The award is presented to a business that “go above and beyond to give back to the residents of the community it serves,” according to a release by SD Retailers.
KEVN
A hike in pay for minimum wage workers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Along with teachers, hairstylists, retail workers, and other vital laborers restaurant servers are said to be some of the most overworked and underpaid members in the workforce. But a yearly-minimum wage increase mandated by the state legislature could help ease the burden. Effective in the...
KEVN
Last-minute gift purchases made at ‘Uptown Rapid’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People are seizing the opportunity at Uptown Rapid to get their last-minute holiday shopping in, and the general manager of the mall says they’re expecting another successful season. After a Christmas plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Rapid City’s only mall saw business...
KEVN
Trade schools: A viable option over a traditional four-year route
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s public colleges saw 5,259 new students enrolled this year, with an average in-state tuition of $10,000. While that may seem like a low price to pay for higher education today, there are other options for higher education, trade schools. Trade schools also...
KEVN
Menorah lighting at Mount Rushmore Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The eighth day of Chanukah will be celebrated with a menorah lighting at Mount Rushmore at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. The public event is organized by Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz, co-director of the Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota. It is open to the entire community.
KEVN
Interstate 90 now open westbound from Murdo to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 from Wall to Rapid City is now open but only the westbound lanes. Eastbound from Box Elder exit 67 is still closed. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the remaining section of I-90 from Wall to the Minnesota state line “has significant drifting and cleanup is being done throughout the state.”
KEVN
I-90 from Rapid City to Murdo open both ways
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 has finally been opened both east- and westbound lanes from Rapid City to Murdo and should be open to Mitchell by 4 p.m. Friday. However, the rest of the interstate, from Mitchell east to Sioux Falls, will remain closed overnight. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says ongoing blizzard conditions are causing the road to remain closed. The DOT “anticipates” reopening this section in the morning, Saturday, Dec. 24.
KEVN
Belle Fourche woman draws federal sentence for drug trafficking
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jordan Dolney, a 24-year-old from Belle Fourche, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for drug trafficking. Dolney previously pleaded guilty after being indicted by a federal grand jury for distribution of a controlled substance. According to a release from the Department of Justice,...
KEVN
Wall Lady Eagles facing early-season challenges head-on
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last season, the Wall girls basketball team reached the SDHSAA Class B State Tournament. Head Coach John Hess says they have a goal to get back to state in March, but he knows they have room to improve as the season progresses. Ben Burns has the details.
Comments / 0