RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interstate 90 has finally been opened both east- and westbound lanes from Rapid City to Murdo and should be open to Mitchell by 4 p.m. Friday. However, the rest of the interstate, from Mitchell east to Sioux Falls, will remain closed overnight. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says ongoing blizzard conditions are causing the road to remain closed. The DOT “anticipates” reopening this section in the morning, Saturday, Dec. 24.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO