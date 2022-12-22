ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

Four Third River homes in Clifton eligible for NJ's buyout program for flood-prone areas

By Matt Fagan, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 7 days ago

Four homeowners living along a flood-prone stretch of the Third River in Clifton will shortly receive the welcome news that their homes are eligible to be bought out by the state's Blue Acres program.

"I am pleased to share the final list of properties within your municipality, which are part of the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program that Blue Acres submitted this month," the state Department of Environmental Protection's Brian Caycho wrote to Clifton's City Manager Nick Villano.

Blue Acres is the state's home buyout program for flood-prone areas and has bought other houses in troublesome areas, such as those along the Passaic River in Little Falls.

The news, announced Tuesday at Clifton's City Council meeting, comes after the governing body met this summer with about 30 residents to discuss the results of a study involving a particularly nettlesome 1-mile stretch of the Third River that extends from Robin Hood Road to Grove Street.

Residents have said flooding has long been a problem, with significant floods reported in 1999, 2005, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

The final straw was the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which hit New Jersey last summer and caused the worst flood in that area. The data indicated Ida was a six-hour, 500-year storm event with 7 inches of rain falling during that time.

Villano said the four homes are a good start but there are more than a dozen that might qualify. The hope is that later funding will be available for additional purchases. The homes that were on the short list were 30 Woodlawn Ave., 9 Kennedy Court and 87 and 77 Edwards Road.

More: Homes prone to flooding along Clifton's Third River want Blue Acres to buy them out

"This is certainly encouraging news after years of repetitive flooding, slogging through countless council meetings, writing letters to elected officials, and dreading the next Third River flood," said Einar Einarsson, who owns 20 Woodland Ave. "However, my wife and I are not popping the champagne just yet."

The process is somewhat lengthy, taking perhaps 18 months.

"We'll just stick to cautious optimism for the time being," he said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Four Third River homes in Clifton eligible for NJ's buyout program for flood-prone areas

