Read full article on original website
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Hors d’oeuvres to spread joy this holiday season
My family Christmas gatherings have always consisted of snacking throughout the day and then having a meal that afternoon. Honestly, I’ve never known any other way. However, there are a few key hors d’oeuvres that stand out in my memory. These treats were a staple of family Christmas...
50 Cheery, Heartfelt Ways to Sign a Christmas Card This Holiday Season
Making a Christmas card that satisfies everyone in your family is hard enough as it is. Thankfully, we now have digital programs for building holiday cards that are fun and intuitive. But still, picking the right photo, color correcting, picking a design, writing out a genuine, thoughtful message or Christmas wish, and addressing all of these envelopes can all take a lot of effort. Then, when you’re almost all done, you still have to pick a proper sign-off! Will this suffering never end?
Five decor ideas to brighten your home for the holidays
Over the years of decorating my home for the holidays, I have gone through more than a few different color combinations and themes. Some years, the tree was dressed in tried and true red and green with multi-colored lights, other years, the tree was covered in only silver and gold ornaments and paired with white lights.
These Holiday Lights In An Underground Cave Park Are So Cool
Thanksgiving came and went, and now, many are turning their eyes to the December holidays that brighten up the dark, cold days of winter with festive cheer. Yes, our days are getting shorter and much colder now that we’re nearing the end of the year, but this also marks the holiday light season! If driving around to look at the pretty holiday light displays is something you and the kids love to do, or a tradition you’re hoping to start, it’s possible we’ve found the coolest and most underrated holiday light extravaganza in North America. A massive underground cave in Alabama is now covered in sparkly lights for the holidays, and the light display — and experience — is like no other. Here’s what you need to know.
Keep holiday pests away from you and your guests
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Every year during the holidays, we welcome people from across the country into our houses for Christmas, Chanukah, and plenty of other occasions. But in some cases, people can bring unwanted guests inside — including pests that can cause serious damage to our homes and health. The National Pest Management Association […]
Gardening season doesn't have to be over! 9 tips to enjoying your garden all winter long.
As the cold weather approaches, it's time to give your garden some TLC. Here are 9 ways to prepare your garden for winter.
This is what people think makes the holidays festive
According to new research, 56% of people globally refuse to admit the festive season has begun if there’s no snow on the ground. A recent survey of 8,500 people across 14 different countries — including 2,000 in the U.S. — revealed 40% want to travel somewhere colder and snowier than where they live, rather than hotter and sunnier (34%) for the festive season. And while those in the U.S. (41%) and India (53%) would rather hit up a busy city than anywhere else, people in the U.K. prefer a rural holiday getaway (31%), and Canadians dream of a beach vacation (32%). But how...
Inflation 2022: Pushing Your Holiday Trip Back by Two Weeks Can Save You 80%
The holiday spirit is in the air and so too are many travelers -- and the cost to fly is skyrocketing. In fact, in the last year, the consumer price index for airline tickets has surged by 25%....
fitchburgstar.com
RCC: Have a ‘green’ winter this season
Love it or hate it, the snow and ice-cold temperatures of a Wisconsin winter are here for the next few months. While everything outside may be covered in a blanket of white, it’s a great time of year to be thinking green. There’s no doubt that the winter months...
Are your tires ready for holiday travel? Here are some helpful tips
(BPT) - There’s nothing more magical than a journey to visit loved ones during the holiday season. Unfortunately, it’s also one of the most treacherous times of year to drive. If you want to be ready for wintry roads, four-wheel drive and skilled driving aren’t enough. It’s vital...
wmagazine.com
A Holiday Gift Guide for the Travel Obsessive in Your Life
The constant traveler is always in need of new gear. Whether that’s updated luggage, a replacement passport holder, or a blanket for those chilly in-flight naps, your jetsetter friends and family members deserve the very best for a comfortable—and stylish—trip. Luckily, these accoutrements make fabulous presents—or sensible additions to your own travel repertoire. Just in time for the holiday season, we’ve put together a list of the perfect things to gift the travel-obsessed in your life. They’ll thank you the next time they’re boarding a plane to embark on their fifth vacation of the year.
Sarris Candies sees inflation impact during holiday season
Something sweet in your stocking is going to cost a little more this year. Bill Sarris, owner of Sarris Candies, says it is one of the company’s busiest times of the year and due to inflation and supply chain issues, the average cost of candy is about 5% higher this year.
How to Decorate for the Holidays When You Don’t Celebrate the Holidays
Those who don’t celebrate Christmas needn’t feel left out when it comes to home decor—there are plenty of winter decorating options that aren’t necessarily tied to a particular religious holiday. Not to mention, even for those who do celebrate Christmas, holiday decorations can seem a bit out of place when January rolls around. Keep reading for tips on how to decorate for winter when your decorations aren’t associated with any particular holiday.
Download: Spring/Summer 2024 In Season Look Book
The hottest place to be this summer was outside—literally and figuratively. August 2022 was the world’s sixth-warmest August in 143 years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The languorous month capped off the Northern Hemisphere’s second-hottest meteorological summer on record at 2.07 degrees Fahrenheit above average, behind Summer 2020. It was the third-warmest U.S. summer in the 128 years on record. Record-breaking weather was a global phenomenon this summer. Europe had its hottest metrological summer to date. The U.K. reached 104 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time in July. China endured a heatwave that lasted more than two months and...
fitchburgstar.com
DeGrave: Navigate the holiday hustle with easy family meals
The busy holiday season is upon us and between school, work and holiday parties, it can be hard to get the family back to the dinner table for a meal. Hy-Vee dietitians know that spending can add up during the holiday season, so budget-friendly, simple meal solutions are the name of the game! Here are a few of our favorite tips to get dinner on the table without breaking the bank:
Comments / 0