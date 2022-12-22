ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Colder Weather and Wintry Conditions Could Affect Iguanas in Florida

According to a recent report, the extremely cold weather conditions in Florida could result in falling Iguanas in the area, which are sensitive to colder weather. The Christmas week has been marked by cold weather, blizzard and ice conditions, affecting many United States travelers looking forward to enjoying the Holiday with their families and friends.
Bomb Cyclone: What Does It Mean and How US Homeowners Can Prepare

According to recent reports, a bomb cyclone could emerge in the United States due to severe weather conditions. Forecasts noted that a major winter storm could unload in the country as many Americans planned for the holiday travel. The Christmas week has been chaotic, with forecasts emphasizing that heavy snow...
Winter Tips: How Homes Can Prevent Frozen Pipes and Avoid Costly Repairs

Weather forecasts said that the weather in the United States would be extremely cold, with potential blizzard conditions and freezing temperatures. According to previous reports, about 200 million people in the U.S. are under the threat of winter advisories to warnings due to the potential impact of severe weather storms. Forecasts noted that the major storm could unload heavy snow and strong winds that could lead to widespread power outages.
15-Foot Crocodile Turns Into Cranky Dental Patient When Muscle Relaxer Wears Off — Australia

A 15-foot-tall giant crocodile was captured on camera becoming cranky while having dental work done at his Australian home. According to experts, the muscle relaxer wore off. Three of the teeth on Elvis, a large saltwater crocodile housed at the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales, were growing in the wrong direction and developing an abscess. According to Billy Collett, the park operations manager, the croc was not pleased when keepers restrained the reptile to remove them. During the procedure, the enormous reptile awoke and started shaking his head.
Texas Residents Prepare for Extremely Cold and Freezing Temperatures in US

According to a recent news report, many residents in Texas are prepared for the potential impact of extremely cold weather that could unload this week due to a winter storm. In recent reports, about 50 million are expected to feel the effects of severe winter conditions in the United States, which has become colder due to the blast of arctic air.
Hippos' Giant Teeth Become Target for Hunters and Poaching That Could Lead to Species' Population Decline

A recent report revealed that poachers had targeted the Hippos' giant teeth-replacing ivory, potentially impacting the species' population. Hippos species are considered vulnerable to extinction due to threats they have encountered. Conservationists and wildlife advocates raised concerns over the effect on the said species. In a recent report, the BCC...
Advanced SWOT Sattelite To Help Communities Prepare for Water-Related Disasters

According to a recent report, a new advanced satellite and measurements could help monitor the global warming effects on rivers and lakes, which could detect and prepare communities for the potential impact of water-related disasters. Flooding has been a major concern of communities and countries. Flooding could be life-threatening and...
Endangered Blue Whale Off California Coast is a Rare December Sighting

A blue whale that is rarely seen has been spotted off the coast of California, thousands of miles from where they are typically found in December. Monterey Bay Whale Watch recorded the blue whale and uploaded the video to Facebook on December 19. A humpback whale, a group of gray whales, as well as a pod of Risso's dolphins are just a few of the additional species visible in the video.
Canadian Polar Bears Dying Out, Populations Down to 600 in Polar Bear Capital of the World

There are only about 600 polar bears left in Canada, the "Polar Bear Capital of the World," according to surveys, so the species is in danger of extinction. According to a recent government survey of the land carnivore, polar bear deaths are still occurring in large numbers in Canada's Western Hudson Bay, which is on the southern edge of the Arctic. Particularly struggling are females and bear cubs.
Rare Image of Dual Waterspouts Recorded in Florida This Week

A camera could not often capture a rare image of nature. However, a recent weather report that a man managed to take a picture of rare dual waterspouts on a beach in Florida. The Christmas week has been chaotic, with reported blizzard conditions, tornadoes, heavy snow and wintry weather. It would be challenging for many travelers this Holiday.
