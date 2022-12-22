A 15-foot-tall giant crocodile was captured on camera becoming cranky while having dental work done at his Australian home. According to experts, the muscle relaxer wore off. Three of the teeth on Elvis, a large saltwater crocodile housed at the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales, were growing in the wrong direction and developing an abscess. According to Billy Collett, the park operations manager, the croc was not pleased when keepers restrained the reptile to remove them. During the procedure, the enormous reptile awoke and started shaking his head.

