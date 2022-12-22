ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As the year winds down, Orange County leaders are planning for the next chapter in an enduring statewide problem: homelessness. The county has enjoyed millions in funding for new projects, including reclamation efforts of old hotels and land purchases for new homes that will benefit the homeless or people at risk of homelessness. Key funding has come from Project Homekey, an initiative to buy up old properties, usually hotels and motels, and convert them into affordable housing or permanent supportive housing for people with registered disabilities.

