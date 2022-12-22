Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
Holiday shootout concludes
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Holiday Shootout concluded on Thursday. In the morning, River Valley High and Laughlin High’s girls teams faced off for the second time since Tuesday. Though the Dust Devils came closer to victory than Tuesday, the Cougars won again 38-30. Mohave High’s boys...
Three-year starting UNLV center Leif Fautanu commits to ASU
Leif Fautanu, a UNLV transfer offensive lineman and three-year starter, announced his commitment to Arizona State Friday with two remaining seasons of eligibility. With junior center Ben Scott announcing a transfer to Nebraska earlier in the day, Fautanu is viewed as a potential candidate to replace ASU’s former starter at the position next season after starting 28 games over the last three years. He anchored the Rebels front and was one of the most experienced offensive linemen in the Mountain West Conference, along with fellow ASU commit Aaron Frost, who has started 36 games for Nevada in his career.
247Sports
College football recruiting: Where the top 30 recruits in California have signed
The Early Signing Period is officially in the rearview and many of the top prospects in the country have already put pen to paper. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of California are heading for college. California...
pvtimes.com
EDITORIAL: Nevada water proposal deserves a good long look
The Department of Interior has shied away from imposing a comprehensive conservation plan on Colorado River users, preferring instead that the seven states involved hash out their own agreement to address shortages tied to drought and over-allocation. But absent a stick, the carrot approach has failed. The states have missed...
FOX Reno
Sierra snowpack one month ahead of schedule, drought concerns continue
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KRNV & KRXI) — The early December storm that slammed the Sierra from December 9 through December 12 not only shut down major roadways and ski operations, but broke significant snowpack records for this time of year. The Eastern Sierra is currently 257% of median...
Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
lasvegastribune.net
Cluster of prehistoric giant marine reptile fossils believed to be birthing grounds University of Nevada, Reno collaborated with Smithsonian Institution at Nevada’s Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park
RENO, Nev. – As many as 37 fossilized, school bus-sized marine reptiles from 225 million years ago are clustered in a remote, mountainous desert region of central Nevada in the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. A team of scientists have offered new evidence for solving the decades-old puzzle of why the extinct ichthyosaurs are there.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
More than 2 feet of heavy, high elevation snow possible from multi-day storm at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After unwrapping the warmest day of the season on Christmas Sunday, active weather returns to Lake Tahoe. A series of storms is forecast to last through the New Years holiday weekend with the first system Monday through Wednesday bringing gusty winds, heavy, high elevation snow, valley rain and widespread travel and recreation issues.
‘Unprecedented rapid water level decline’ not anticipated, NPS admits; public comment period extended for Lake Mead marina concepts
National Park Service officials have extended the public comment period for people to voice, or write, their opinions on the concepts proposed for the future of Lake Mead's marinas and the overall Sustainable Low Water Access Plan.
Kari Lake Could Win in Arizona Senate Race, New Poll Shows
The poll pitted the Arizona firebrand against Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego.
Jan. 6 report details coordination between Trump campaign, Nevada Republicans
The Jan. 6 committee's more than 800-page final report details how Nevada Republicans planned and then took part in a scheme to try to falsely declare former President Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election.
news3lv.com
NV Energy customers see higher than expected bills in November
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Our neighbors in the northern part of Nevada are getting a bit of shock when they open up their power bill. Some NV Energy customers are seeing bills more than 100% higher than the previous month. The higher bills are being blamed on a rate...
8newsnow.com
Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply
The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount of land that can be watered, designating the Hualapai Valley as an irrigation non-expansion area. Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater …. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount...
Fox5 KVVU
COVID-19, flu and RSV spreading rapidly in the Las Vegas Valley as holiday weekend approaches
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The holiday season is in full swing and millions are traveling in the midst of a viral storm. Doctors have warned about the “tripledemic” that is hitting hard in our area. “I think what we are seeing in Clark County is similar to...
lasvegastribune.net
Rental Prices drop 4% in Nevada
After two years of steady increases, the price of rent is dropping in Nevada. Our team of analysts found that the average cost of rent has decreased 4% since June. Our full report on the changing cost of rent can be found at the link below. It includes detailed information on each state and America’s largest cities.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada DETR director resigns
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Director for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced her resignation Wednesday. Elisa Cafferata will officially resign from the department on Jan. 2, 2023. Cafferata was appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak as the acting director of DETR on Aug. 6, 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began, and was named permanent director Jan. 26, 2021.
3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Bullhead City
Two women and one man are dead in Bullhead City, Arizona about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas. According to Bullhead City Police Department, all three died from gunshot wounds to the head in a murder-suicide.
Mohave Daily News
Want to learn a new craft in 2023? RVAG can help
BULLHEAD CITY — If your New Years' resolution is to learn a new craft or two, the River Valley Artist Guild has you covered. Once a month, the guild hosts "Let's Talk Art," a free art class at the Bullhead City branch of the Mohave County Library — and everyone of all ages from entry level learners to seasoned artists are welcome.
Mohave Daily News
85 meals provided for homeless students
LAUGHLIN — Christmas was a little brighter — and filling — for more than seven dozen students and their families in the Bullhead City and Colorado River Union High School districts. Eighty-five pre-cooked hams with side dishes and desserts were provided by Aquarius and Edgewater Casino Resorts’...
KOLO TV Reno
Proposed legislation would place dental insurance on par with health insurance
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For many a trip to the dentist isn’t something to look forward to. Even if there are no dental problems, dental insurance can be a great addition to general good health. “When you think about dental care typically people go twice a year and it...
