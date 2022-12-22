ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullhead City, AZ

Mohave Daily News

Holiday shootout concludes

BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Holiday Shootout concluded on Thursday. In the morning, River Valley High and Laughlin High’s girls teams faced off for the second time since Tuesday. Though the Dust Devils came closer to victory than Tuesday, the Cougars won again 38-30. Mohave High’s boys...
247Sports

Three-year starting UNLV center Leif Fautanu commits to ASU

Leif Fautanu, a UNLV transfer offensive lineman and three-year starter, announced his commitment to Arizona State Friday with two remaining seasons of eligibility. With junior center Ben Scott announcing a transfer to Nebraska earlier in the day, Fautanu is viewed as a potential candidate to replace ASU’s former starter at the position next season after starting 28 games over the last three years. He anchored the Rebels front and was one of the most experienced offensive linemen in the Mountain West Conference, along with fellow ASU commit Aaron Frost, who has started 36 games for Nevada in his career.
TEMPE, AZ
pvtimes.com

EDITORIAL: Nevada water proposal deserves a good long look

The Department of Interior has shied away from imposing a comprehensive conservation plan on Colorado River users, preferring instead that the seven states involved hash out their own agreement to address shortages tied to drought and over-allocation. But absent a stick, the carrot approach has failed. The states have missed...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
lasvegastribune.net

Cluster of prehistoric giant marine reptile fossils believed to be birthing grounds University of Nevada, Reno collaborated with Smithsonian Institution at Nevada’s Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park

RENO, Nev. – As many as 37 fossilized, school bus-sized marine reptiles from 225 million years ago are clustered in a remote, mountainous desert region of central Nevada in the Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park. A team of scientists have offered new evidence for solving the decades-old puzzle of why the extinct ichthyosaurs are there.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

More than 2 feet of heavy, high elevation snow possible from multi-day storm at Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After unwrapping the warmest day of the season on Christmas Sunday, active weather returns to Lake Tahoe. A series of storms is forecast to last through the New Years holiday weekend with the first system Monday through Wednesday bringing gusty winds, heavy, high elevation snow, valley rain and widespread travel and recreation issues.
CALIFORNIA STATE
8newsnow.com

Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater supply

The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount of land that can be watered, designating the Hualapai Valley as an irrigation non-expansion area. Arizona restricts farming to protect groundwater …. The Arizona Department of Water Resources this week put a limit on the amount...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegastribune.net

Rental Prices drop 4% in Nevada

After two years of steady increases, the price of rent is dropping in Nevada. Our team of analysts found that the average cost of rent has decreased 4% since June. Our full report on the changing cost of rent can be found at the link below. It includes detailed information on each state and America’s largest cities.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada DETR director resigns

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Director for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced her resignation Wednesday. Elisa Cafferata will officially resign from the department on Jan. 2, 2023. Cafferata was appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak as the acting director of DETR on Aug. 6, 2020, shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began, and was named permanent director Jan. 26, 2021.
NEVADA STATE
Mohave Daily News

Want to learn a new craft in 2023? RVAG can help

BULLHEAD CITY — If your New Years' resolution is to learn a new craft or two, the River Valley Artist Guild has you covered. Once a month, the guild hosts "Let's Talk Art," a free art class at the Bullhead City branch of the Mohave County Library — and everyone of all ages from entry level learners to seasoned artists are welcome.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

85 meals provided for homeless students

LAUGHLIN — Christmas was a little brighter — and filling — for more than seven dozen students and their families in the Bullhead City and Colorado River Union High School districts. Eighty-five pre-cooked hams with side dishes and desserts were provided by Aquarius and Edgewater Casino Resorts’...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

