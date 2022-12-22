Leif Fautanu, a UNLV transfer offensive lineman and three-year starter, announced his commitment to Arizona State Friday with two remaining seasons of eligibility. With junior center Ben Scott announcing a transfer to Nebraska earlier in the day, Fautanu is viewed as a potential candidate to replace ASU’s former starter at the position next season after starting 28 games over the last three years. He anchored the Rebels front and was one of the most experienced offensive linemen in the Mountain West Conference, along with fellow ASU commit Aaron Frost, who has started 36 games for Nevada in his career.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO