Hundreds without power as temperatures drop below zero
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people in the Inland Northwest are without power on Thursday morning as temperatures drop below zero. Avista reports outages affecting more than 500 customers as of 10:42 a.m. That's down from more than 3,200 customers earlier in the morning. Most of the Avista outages...
bonnersferryherald.com
County to pay to keep pool running for a year
BONNERS FERRY — The city pool will stay open for the coming year — thanks to the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Boundary County commissioners approved a request for the funds on Monday from Bonners Ferry Mayor Dick Staples, Councilman Brion Poston and City Administrator Lisa Aliport.
bonnersferryherald.com
Boundary County Court Records—Dec. 15
Christina Merlene Castle (DOB 1976) of Charlotte; charged with possession of a controlled substance on June 13, by BFPD. Disposition: Guilty withheld judgment, felony with fines of $300 and costs of $382.50, 30 days of jail time with credit of 30 days time served and 2 years unsupervised probation. Christina...
