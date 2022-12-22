Read full article on original website
City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer
By joining forces with La Paz county, Mohave county, and Yuma county in the suit the costs of their legal representation can be split. The post City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer appeared first on KYMA.
knau.org
Water managers declare Hualapai Valley off limits to new irrigation
The director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources has designated parts of Mohave County off limits to new irrigation amid dwindling groundwater levels. It’s the first time the department has granted the status known as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area in 40 years and applies to the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin east of Kingman.
kjzz.org
Groundwater restrictions put in place near Kingman
Restrictions have been put in place on large-scale farming in western Arizona as a part of a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation-non-expansion area. Meaning anyone who has not farmed more than two acres during...
Smaller cities like Kingman, St. George attracting retirees, survey shows
When it's time to retire, where can you go to live more affordably? Some retirees have already found those places.
Mohave Daily News
Basin designated non-expansion area by state water chief
KINGMAN — The Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin has been designated as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the first new INA in Arizona in 40 years. The designation will curb expansion of new irrigated acreage within the basin, an important step in stabilizing the...
thelostlongboarder.com
Longboarding Route 66 Near Oatman | Scenic Desert Downhill Run
The iconic Route 66 is probably the most famous road in the United States, so I couldn’t pass up an opportunity for longboarding Route 66 near Oatman. While in Arizona we visited the cute little town of Oatman, known for their local community of burros (donkeys). While in this area of the state I realized that longboarding Route 66 was something that I should do, and Sitgreaves Pass near Oatman provided the perfect spot!
thestandardnewspaper.online
Christmas on the Colorado a smashing success￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Christmas on the Colorado brought light to the stretch of river between Bullhead City’s Community Park and the Laughlin Bridge this past Saturday night for community members far and wide to enjoy. The backdrop of the casinos and the vessels against the water welcomed Christmas spirit to our area’s most cherished resource.
Mohave Daily News
85 meals provided for homeless students
LAUGHLIN — Christmas was a little brighter — and filling — for more than seven dozen students and their families in the Bullhead City and Colorado River Union High School districts. Eighty-five pre-cooked hams with side dishes and desserts were provided by Aquarius and Edgewater Casino Resorts’...
Mohave Daily News
Man killed in crash on Route 66
KINGMAN — One man was killed Friday night when a minor accident turned into a major one on a stretch of Historic Route 66 between Kingman and Peach Springs in Mohave County. The Northern Arizona Fire District, which serves about 69 square miles of Mohave County north and east of Kingman, was dispatched at 5:30 p.m. Friday to an accident near Mile Marker 81 on Route 66, near Hackberry, northeast of Kingman and southwest of Peach Springs.
Fox5 KVVU
Mohave County Sheriff looking for missing 21-year-old man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man last seen Friday morning. MCSO said Jacob Allen Rohr, 21, was last seen on camera leaving a home in the 3100 block of Boundary Cone Road on foot at around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 23.
3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Bullhead City
Two women and one man are dead in Bullhead City, Arizona about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas. According to Bullhead City Police Department, all three died from gunshot wounds to the head in a murder-suicide.
Mohave Daily News
City grapples with limits to traffic control on Highway 95
BULLHEAD CITY — Accidents happen daily in Bullhead City. But few create the havoc that was caused when a car barrel-rolled into a traffic signal control box near the intersection of Highway 95 and Mohave Drive last Thursday. The effects still are being felt. And it further underscores the...
12news.com
Here's how an Arizona town went from Christmas Wonderland to holiday horror
KINGMAN, Ariz. — Deep in Mohave County sits the ghosts of Christmases past: An abandoned cluster of holiday-themed ruins derelict against the background of the desert for almost a century. This is Santa Claus, Arizona. It was a town that erupted from the mind of real estate agent Nina...
Mohave Daily News
Kingman woman sentenced for helping murder suspect
KINGMAN — A Kingman woman was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday for aiding a murder suspect who later committed suicide. Brittany Ann Conkling, 24, pleaded guilty in November to hindering prosecution by helping Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, during police pursuit near Yucca in October.
8newsnow.com
Human remains wrapped in tarp found in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Human remains were discovered in a remote desert area in Yucca, roughly two hours outside of Las Vegas. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is investigating the discovery as a homicide. On Sunday, Dec. 4, MCSO deputies responded to a call from someone who had...
Mohave Daily News
Holiday shootout concludes
BULLHEAD CITY — The Bullhead City Holiday Shootout concluded on Thursday. In the morning, River Valley High and Laughlin High’s girls teams faced off for the second time since Tuesday. Though the Dust Devils came closer to victory than Tuesday, the Cougars won again 38-30. Mohave High’s boys...
