Bonners Ferry, ID

1460 ESPN Yakima

Gonzaga Ponders Future with Realignment Beckoning

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Snowflakes were just starting to fall in earnest as students hurriedly erected tents with the intent of camping out for a basketball game more than 24 hours away. The overnight party was eventually called off over concerns about the snow and frigid temperatures from the...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Many have invested in NIC

COEUR d’ALENE — Tony Stewart knows more than most about thorny property issues in Coeur d’Alene. In the 1970s, Stewart led the fight to prevent the construction of condos on Yap-Keehn-Um Beach, the 3,400-foot stretch of waterfront adjacent to the North Idaho College campus. He was a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

IDFG: Priest River is a river in need

PRIEST RIVER — Not all rivers are created equal, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Some, like the St. Joe, feature great habitat and reliably cold water, resulting in robust cold-water fish populations, such as westslope cutthroat and bull trout. Others, like the Priest River, are...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash blocks I-90 eastbound at Division St. in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — All lanes were blocked by a crash around lunchtime Friday on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 (I-90) near Division St. in Spokane. Traffic was being diverted off at Division, but vehicles merging from the middle and fast lanes created a long back-up around noon. It began snowing early Friday morning, in single-digit temperatures. Snow was expected...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Temperatures rise above freezing on Christmas Day – Matt

Another weather system swings in on Christmas Day, which will bring a wintry mix around the region in the morning that will flip over to rain fairly quickly. Heavy rain in the Cascades will cause landslide and flooding issues along with heightened avalanche danger in the coming days in Western Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager

COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

I-90 crash blocks traffic on Sunset Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash is blocking traffic on eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill. Law enforcement is one the scene. The Washington Department of Transportation says to use caution, drive for conditions, and allow for extra travel time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. – Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Low visibility, slick roads create hazardous holiday travel

As the holidays come to a close, fog and slick roadways have caused a few accidents around town. West of Spokane, two accidents have slowed traffic. Remember to keep a wide follow distance and take it slow while dealing with these hazardous conditions!
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Who is responsible for clearing icy sidewalks and buried bus stops?

Driving the hilly neighborhoods in Spokane and surrounding communities can be intimidating enough in a snow-heavy winter, even after plows attempt to clear the roads. But for those with limited mobility, or who walk or bus, getting around is even harder. Vaughn Brown, 35, is a blind Spokane resident who...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: more snow and freezing rain Friday night

We are tracking snow and freezing rain Friday night and Saturday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues through Saturday afternoon. Merry Christmas! If you still have traveling to do and errands to run, plan for some very treacherous road conditions Saturday. Snow and freezing rain will continue through the day. It will be noticeably warmer. Temperatures will start out in the lower 20s and climb into the upper 20s.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash closes southbound Hwy. 395 at Wandermere Bridge in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — First responders shut down the southbound side of Hwy. 395 at the Wandermere Bridge near the golf course Wednesday afternoon due to a crash. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said several vehicles crashed on the bridge just before noon. Firefighters were at the scene, working to remove people from the wreckage. There was no immediate information...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Moose rescued from Little Spokane River in Elk thanks to eagle-eyed couple

ELK, Wash. – A moose is safe and reunited with her calf in Elk, Washington, after an eagle-eyed couple noticed she was in trouble and alerted the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFD). According to WDFD Communications Manager Staci Lehman, the couple initially thought they saw an eagle...
ELK, WA
KREM2

Missing endangered man found safe, SPD says

SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: Hill has been located and is safe. Spokane police are searching for a missing endangered man who was last seen in Spokane on Thursday afternoon. 43-year-old Charles Hill left a care facility on Thursday and was last seen in the 1700 block of West Mallon Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
KOOL 96.5

Nine Idaho Snowplows Involved in Crashes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-So far this season nine Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) snowplows have been hit by other vehicles while working to clear snow from highways across the state. As of Tuesday evening, ITD counted nine trucks that had been hit by other drivers prompting the department to call on drivers to be more cautions during adverse weather conditions. The latest crashes happened Tuesday morning in North Idaho on Interstate 90 in Coeur d'Alene when two snowplows working in tandem when a car got between them as they merged. The driver hit the brakes forcing one of the trucks off the roadway to avoid a collision. ITD said later in the day near Athol on U.S. HIghway 95 a driver passed one truck on the left side then tried to pass the other on the right and struck one of the trucks. Both trucks are now off the highways due to damage.
IDAHO STATE

