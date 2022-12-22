Read full article on original website
Related
Gonzaga Ponders Future with Realignment Beckoning
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Snowflakes were just starting to fall in earnest as students hurriedly erected tents with the intent of camping out for a basketball game more than 24 hours away. The overnight party was eventually called off over concerns about the snow and frigid temperatures from the...
Has Gonzaga turned its season around? Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris join Gonzaga Nation podcast
Once a week, Robert Sacre and Jack Ferris take over the Gonzaga Nation podcast to talk about Gonzaga men's basketball. On this week's episode, Sac and Jack discuss Gonzaga's victory over Alabama and how excited they are for the 2023 NCAA tournament. Make sure you never miss an episode! Subscribe...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Many have invested in NIC
COEUR d’ALENE — Tony Stewart knows more than most about thorny property issues in Coeur d’Alene. In the 1970s, Stewart led the fight to prevent the construction of condos on Yap-Keehn-Um Beach, the 3,400-foot stretch of waterfront adjacent to the North Idaho College campus. He was a...
Eastern Washington Rancher Appointed to Washington Wolf Advisory Group
Stevens County rancher Scott Nielsen has been a vocal critic of state wolf management practices, so he admits it was a little surprising to be appointed to the Wolf Advisory Group. “I will be bringing a much different viewpoint to these meetings about what is playing out on the ground,”...
Bonner County Daily Bee
IDFG: Priest River is a river in need
PRIEST RIVER — Not all rivers are created equal, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Some, like the St. Joe, feature great habitat and reliably cold water, resulting in robust cold-water fish populations, such as westslope cutthroat and bull trout. Others, like the Priest River, are...
Crash blocks I-90 eastbound at Division St. in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — All lanes were blocked by a crash around lunchtime Friday on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 (I-90) near Division St. in Spokane. Traffic was being diverted off at Division, but vehicles merging from the middle and fast lanes created a long back-up around noon. It began snowing early Friday morning, in single-digit temperatures. Snow was expected...
KHQ Right Now
Freezing rain coats roadways in solid ice, crews work to keep cross-state travel open
SPOKANE, Wash. - After a night of freezing rain across the region, many roads are solid sheets of ice, especially in the mountain passes. Despite the holidays, road crews have been working through the night and morning to ensure cross-state travel is possible. Washington Pass Conditions. Courtesy: WSDOT. Mountain pass...
KXLY
Temperatures rise above freezing on Christmas Day – Matt
Another weather system swings in on Christmas Day, which will bring a wintry mix around the region in the morning that will flip over to rain fairly quickly. Heavy rain in the Cascades will cause landslide and flooding issues along with heightened avalanche danger in the coming days in Western Washington.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager
COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
I-90 crash blocks traffic on Sunset Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash is blocking traffic on eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill. Law enforcement is one the scene. The Washington Department of Transportation says to use caution, drive for conditions, and allow for extra travel time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KREM
School closures: Snowstorm cancels, delays school in eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, many school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The forecast calls for 3-6 inches of snow for lower elevations like Spokane. The mountains will get...
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. – Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For...
This Is Washington State's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
KHQ Right Now
Low visibility, slick roads create hazardous holiday travel
As the holidays come to a close, fog and slick roadways have caused a few accidents around town. West of Spokane, two accidents have slowed traffic. Remember to keep a wide follow distance and take it slow while dealing with these hazardous conditions!
inlander.com
Who is responsible for clearing icy sidewalks and buried bus stops?
Driving the hilly neighborhoods in Spokane and surrounding communities can be intimidating enough in a snow-heavy winter, even after plows attempt to clear the roads. But for those with limited mobility, or who walk or bus, getting around is even harder. Vaughn Brown, 35, is a blind Spokane resident who...
KXLY
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: more snow and freezing rain Friday night
We are tracking snow and freezing rain Friday night and Saturday. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues through Saturday afternoon. Merry Christmas! If you still have traveling to do and errands to run, plan for some very treacherous road conditions Saturday. Snow and freezing rain will continue through the day. It will be noticeably warmer. Temperatures will start out in the lower 20s and climb into the upper 20s.
Crash closes southbound Hwy. 395 at Wandermere Bridge in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — First responders shut down the southbound side of Hwy. 395 at the Wandermere Bridge near the golf course Wednesday afternoon due to a crash. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said several vehicles crashed on the bridge just before noon. Firefighters were at the scene, working to remove people from the wreckage. There was no immediate information...
FOX 28 Spokane
Moose rescued from Little Spokane River in Elk thanks to eagle-eyed couple
ELK, Wash. – A moose is safe and reunited with her calf in Elk, Washington, after an eagle-eyed couple noticed she was in trouble and alerted the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFD). According to WDFD Communications Manager Staci Lehman, the couple initially thought they saw an eagle...
Missing endangered man found safe, SPD says
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: Hill has been located and is safe. Spokane police are searching for a missing endangered man who was last seen in Spokane on Thursday afternoon. 43-year-old Charles Hill left a care facility on Thursday and was last seen in the 1700 block of West Mallon Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Nine Idaho Snowplows Involved in Crashes
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-So far this season nine Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) snowplows have been hit by other vehicles while working to clear snow from highways across the state. As of Tuesday evening, ITD counted nine trucks that had been hit by other drivers prompting the department to call on drivers to be more cautions during adverse weather conditions. The latest crashes happened Tuesday morning in North Idaho on Interstate 90 in Coeur d'Alene when two snowplows working in tandem when a car got between them as they merged. The driver hit the brakes forcing one of the trucks off the roadway to avoid a collision. ITD said later in the day near Athol on U.S. HIghway 95 a driver passed one truck on the left side then tried to pass the other on the right and struck one of the trucks. Both trucks are now off the highways due to damage.
Comments / 0