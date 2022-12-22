Read full article on original website
generalaviationnews.com
CubCrafters acquires Summit Aircraft Skis
YAKIMA, Washington — CubCrafters, a designer and manufacturer of Part 23 Certified, Light-Sport, and Experimental backcountry aircraft, has acquired Summit Aircraft Skis, including the company’s design and manufacturing assets, patents, and related intellectual property, from the Summit Aircraft Corporation of Sandpoint, Idaho. According to CubCrafters’ officials, Summit Aircraft...
bonnersferryherald.com
Merry Christmas from the Herald
A Merry Christmas one and all from the Bonners Ferry Herald. In the last days rushing to get everything ready for the arrival of St. Nick, make sure you take some time to sit back and take in the moment. Grab a cup of cocoa or eggnog with the kids,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Frozen pipes cause service line break
A service line froze in downtown Sandpoint early Friday morning, leading to a flooded street and water being shut off to some businesses while crews responded to isolate and fix the break. A Nixle alert about the frozen line — and the closure of the intersection of First and Church...
bonnersferryherald.com
Fentanyl Education Project
BONNERS FERRY---- A community seminar covering the dangers of fentanyl and other drugs will be presented by local law enforcement on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. at Beckler Auditorium at Bonners Ferry High School. This is cooperation with the Bonners Ferry Police Department, Boundary County Sheriff’s Department and Idaho State...
Bonner County Daily Bee
ITD: Eight snowplows hit this season
So far this season across Idaho, drivers have caused eight crashes with snowplows. As more winter weather moves across the state, the Idaho Transportation Department wants to remind drivers how to be safe around snowplows. Never pass a plow on the right. Plows have a smaller wing plow that extends...
Bonner County Daily Bee
IDFG: Priest River is a river in need
PRIEST RIVER — Not all rivers are created equal, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Some, like the St. Joe, feature great habitat and reliably cold water, resulting in robust cold-water fish populations, such as westslope cutthroat and bull trout. Others, like the Priest River, are...
Nearly 90 animals rescued from property in northern Washington
IONE, Wash. — Nearly 90 animals were rescued from a property in Ione, Wash. According to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office (POCSO), a report came in about possible animal cruelty of about a half dozen animals. POCSO obtained a warrant and searched the property. When deputies looked through...
Hundreds without power as temperatures drop below zero
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people in the Inland Northwest are without power on Thursday morning as temperatures drop below zero. Avista reports outages affecting more than 500 customers as of 10:42 a.m. That's down from more than 3,200 customers earlier in the morning. Most of the Avista outages...
Idaho police officer spots glowing cigar-shaped object
An Idaho police officer at Oldtown reported watching a glowing, cigar-shaped object moving north at about 11:45 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
