ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boundary County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
generalaviationnews.com

CubCrafters acquires Summit Aircraft Skis

YAKIMA, Washington — CubCrafters, a designer and manufacturer of Part 23 Certified, Light-Sport, and Experimental backcountry aircraft, has acquired Summit Aircraft Skis, including the company’s design and manufacturing assets, patents, and related intellectual property, from the Summit Aircraft Corporation of Sandpoint, Idaho. According to CubCrafters’ officials, Summit Aircraft...
SANDPOINT, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Merry Christmas from the Herald

A Merry Christmas one and all from the Bonners Ferry Herald. In the last days rushing to get everything ready for the arrival of St. Nick, make sure you take some time to sit back and take in the moment. Grab a cup of cocoa or eggnog with the kids,...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Frozen pipes cause service line break

A service line froze in downtown Sandpoint early Friday morning, leading to a flooded street and water being shut off to some businesses while crews responded to isolate and fix the break. A Nixle alert about the frozen line — and the closure of the intersection of First and Church...
bonnersferryherald.com

Fentanyl Education Project

BONNERS FERRY---- A community seminar covering the dangers of fentanyl and other drugs will be presented by local law enforcement on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. at Beckler Auditorium at Bonners Ferry High School. This is cooperation with the Bonners Ferry Police Department, Boundary County Sheriff’s Department and Idaho State...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

ITD: Eight snowplows hit this season

So far this season across Idaho, drivers have caused eight crashes with snowplows. As more winter weather moves across the state, the Idaho Transportation Department wants to remind drivers how to be safe around snowplows. Never pass a plow on the right. Plows have a smaller wing plow that extends...
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

IDFG: Priest River is a river in need

PRIEST RIVER — Not all rivers are created equal, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Some, like the St. Joe, feature great habitat and reliably cold water, resulting in robust cold-water fish populations, such as westslope cutthroat and bull trout. Others, like the Priest River, are...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KREM2

Nearly 90 animals rescued from property in northern Washington

IONE, Wash. — Nearly 90 animals were rescued from a property in Ione, Wash. According to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office (POCSO), a report came in about possible animal cruelty of about a half dozen animals. POCSO obtained a warrant and searched the property. When deputies looked through...
IONE, WA
KREM2

Hundreds without power as temperatures drop below zero

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people in the Inland Northwest are without power on Thursday morning as temperatures drop below zero. Avista reports outages affecting more than 500 customers as of 10:42 a.m. That's down from more than 3,200 customers earlier in the morning. Most of the Avista outages...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy