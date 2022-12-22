ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonners Ferry, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Smiles all around for NIC students

The sounds and smells of a dental office may make some feel uneasy, but for the first graduating class of North Idaho College’s dental hygiene program, those sensations feel like home. The new program graduated 15 students as their two-year journey cumulated in a graduation ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 14...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
webcenterfairbanks.com

Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Rescuers in Washington state helped save a moose trapped in icy water this week. Authorities in Spokane said the animal got stuck in the water and was trying its hardest to stay afloat. “We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice...
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Woman discovers her longtime housekeeper is her cousin after submitting DNA

SPOKANE, Washington — Thanks to a DNA-matching app, Marianne Bornhoft can claim the gift of cousins this Christmas. The newfound relatives are closer than she could have imagined. Two weeks after her mother’s death on Oct. 18, Bornhoft felt a tug to look on 23andMe app, where she had submitted her DNA previously. After launching it, she noticed a new and familiar name – Lyndia Danielson – DNA-matched as her cousin. For 16 years, Bornhoft has employed Danielson as her housekeeper, and they became friends....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Temperatures rise above freezing on Christmas Day – Matt

Another weather system swings in on Christmas Day, which will bring a wintry mix around the region in the morning that will flip over to rain fairly quickly. Heavy rain in the Cascades will cause landslide and flooding issues along with heightened avalanche danger in the coming days in Western Washington.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Due to cold and more snow – Mark

Snow continues around the Pacific Northwest and freezing rain is possible in the Central Basin and Tri-Cities if you have to travel for the holidays. Use caution and be prepared for delays and slow travel. Plan your day. Another 3 inches of snow is possible, so be prepared for winter...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

River Park Square reopens after holiday shoppers evacuated

SPOKANE, Wash. - Dozens of holiday shoppers and families visiting Santa were evacuated from River Park Square on Saturday afternoon as the fire alarm sounded and fire engines rolled up. A fire lieutenant who spoke with NonStop Local stated the evacuation was likely due to a broken water line in...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

ITD: Eight snowplows hit this season

So far this season across Idaho, drivers have caused eight crashes with snowplows. As more winter weather moves across the state, the Idaho Transportation Department wants to remind drivers how to be safe around snowplows. Never pass a plow on the right. Plows have a smaller wing plow that extends...
IDAHO STATE
1460 ESPN Yakima

Gonzaga Ponders Future with Realignment Beckoning

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Snowflakes were just starting to fall in earnest as students hurriedly erected tents with the intent of camping out for a basketball game more than 24 hours away. The overnight party was eventually called off over concerns about the snow and frigid temperatures from the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

I-90 crash blocks traffic on Sunset Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash is blocking traffic on eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill. Law enforcement is one the scene. The Washington Department of Transportation says to use caution, drive for conditions, and allow for extra travel time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Low visibility, slick roads create hazardous holiday travel

As the holidays come to a close, fog and slick roadways have caused a few accidents around town. West of Spokane, two accidents have slowed traffic. Remember to keep a wide follow distance and take it slow while dealing with these hazardous conditions!
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Vigil being held Dec. 21 for nurse killed in Spokane

The Washington State Nurses Association is holding a vigil for Douglass Brant, the home nurse that was killed on the job in Spokane. The vigil will be held on Dec. 21 at the Grand Ballroom at the Double Tree by Hilton Spokane City Center at 5:30 p.m.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

SFD Fire Chief: "Don't risk it, just stay inside."

SPOKANE, Wash. - With dangerously cold temperatures in Spokane, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said his crews have responded to about a dozen cold exposure calls, ranging from minor injuries to very serious. Schaeffer said it's important not to underestimate the dangers of the cold. "It takes about 20 or 30...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Missing endangered man found safe, SPD says

SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: Hill has been located and is safe. Spokane police are searching for a missing endangered man who was last seen in Spokane on Thursday afternoon. 43-year-old Charles Hill left a care facility on Thursday and was last seen in the 1700 block of West Mallon Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager

COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash blocking 3 lanes cleared from eastbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking three lanes on eastbound I-90 near Arthur Street has been cleared. Drivers are asked to slow down on the freeways, as there have been several crashes on I-90 so far on Friday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. – Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For...
SPOKANE, WA

