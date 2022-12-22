Read full article on original website
Smiles all around for NIC students
The sounds and smells of a dental office may make some feel uneasy, but for the first graduating class of North Idaho College’s dental hygiene program, those sensations feel like home. The new program graduated 15 students as their two-year journey cumulated in a graduation ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 14...
Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours
SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Rescuers in Washington state helped save a moose trapped in icy water this week. Authorities in Spokane said the animal got stuck in the water and was trying its hardest to stay afloat. “We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice...
Woman discovers her longtime housekeeper is her cousin after submitting DNA
SPOKANE, Washington — Thanks to a DNA-matching app, Marianne Bornhoft can claim the gift of cousins this Christmas. The newfound relatives are closer than she could have imagined. Two weeks after her mother’s death on Oct. 18, Bornhoft felt a tug to look on 23andMe app, where she had submitted her DNA previously. After launching it, she noticed a new and familiar name – Lyndia Danielson – DNA-matched as her cousin. For 16 years, Bornhoft has employed Danielson as her housekeeper, and they became friends....
North Idaho's Potato Boys are building on the hype they started last year with their viral ski film, Famous Potatoes
There's a local crew of skiers who've taken their passion for skiing and are sharing it with other like-minded people. Not only is their social media presence on point within our snowsports community, but they're gaining some serious traction on a much bigger scale as well. Meet the Potato Boys:...
Temperatures rise above freezing on Christmas Day – Matt
Another weather system swings in on Christmas Day, which will bring a wintry mix around the region in the morning that will flip over to rain fairly quickly. Heavy rain in the Cascades will cause landslide and flooding issues along with heightened avalanche danger in the coming days in Western Washington.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Due to cold and more snow – Mark
Snow continues around the Pacific Northwest and freezing rain is possible in the Central Basin and Tri-Cities if you have to travel for the holidays. Use caution and be prepared for delays and slow travel. Plan your day. Another 3 inches of snow is possible, so be prepared for winter...
River Park Square reopens after holiday shoppers evacuated
SPOKANE, Wash. - Dozens of holiday shoppers and families visiting Santa were evacuated from River Park Square on Saturday afternoon as the fire alarm sounded and fire engines rolled up. A fire lieutenant who spoke with NonStop Local stated the evacuation was likely due to a broken water line in...
ITD: Eight snowplows hit this season
So far this season across Idaho, drivers have caused eight crashes with snowplows. As more winter weather moves across the state, the Idaho Transportation Department wants to remind drivers how to be safe around snowplows. Never pass a plow on the right. Plows have a smaller wing plow that extends...
Faith organizations, government team up to provide beds at Spokane’s Trent homeless shelter
Faith organizations, government team up to provide beds at Spokane’s Trent homeless shelter. This news story was made possible by contributions to FāVS from readers like you. Thank you. News story by John McCallum. Thanks to some quick coordination between government and faith-based institutions, some homeless in Spokane...
Gonzaga Ponders Future with Realignment Beckoning
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Snowflakes were just starting to fall in earnest as students hurriedly erected tents with the intent of camping out for a basketball game more than 24 hours away. The overnight party was eventually called off over concerns about the snow and frigid temperatures from the...
Librarian Gives New Life to 110-Year-Old Tree Stump By Turning It Into Free Community Library
Why remove a dead tree stump? It has much better uses. What happens when you are a librarian and you have e a 110-year-old tree stump in front of your house? For Sharalee Armitage Howard, who works at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library in Idaho, the answer was easy. She decided to turn it into a library!
I-90 crash blocks traffic on Sunset Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash is blocking traffic on eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill. Law enforcement is one the scene. The Washington Department of Transportation says to use caution, drive for conditions, and allow for extra travel time.
About 13,000 people die living on the street every year in the U.S., including in small towns like Lewiston
A gentle snow fell over the crowd as each name was read aloud. Louis. Mary. Carson. Angel. Kevin. Ronald. Twenty-two names total. All of them died this year without a home, in Moscow, Lewiston and Clarkston. For years now, larger cities across the country have held similar events to mourn...
Low visibility, slick roads create hazardous holiday travel
As the holidays come to a close, fog and slick roadways have caused a few accidents around town. West of Spokane, two accidents have slowed traffic. Remember to keep a wide follow distance and take it slow while dealing with these hazardous conditions!
Vigil being held Dec. 21 for nurse killed in Spokane
The Washington State Nurses Association is holding a vigil for Douglass Brant, the home nurse that was killed on the job in Spokane. The vigil will be held on Dec. 21 at the Grand Ballroom at the Double Tree by Hilton Spokane City Center at 5:30 p.m.
SFD Fire Chief: "Don't risk it, just stay inside."
SPOKANE, Wash. - With dangerously cold temperatures in Spokane, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said his crews have responded to about a dozen cold exposure calls, ranging from minor injuries to very serious. Schaeffer said it's important not to underestimate the dangers of the cold. "It takes about 20 or 30...
Missing endangered man found safe, SPD says
SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: Hill has been located and is safe. Spokane police are searching for a missing endangered man who was last seen in Spokane on Thursday afternoon. 43-year-old Charles Hill left a care facility on Thursday and was last seen in the 1700 block of West Mallon Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Man sentenced for involvement in shooting death of Idaho teenager
COEUR D’ALENE — Dennen Trey George Fitterer-Usher, 24, of Spokane Valley, Washington, was sentenced this month to more than 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit.
Crash blocking 3 lanes cleared from eastbound I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking three lanes on eastbound I-90 near Arthur Street has been cleared. Drivers are asked to slow down on the freeways, as there have been several crashes on I-90 so far on Friday.
Hundreds without power across the inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. – Hundreds of people are without power across the region with Inland power reporting 420 outages and Avista reporting 922 outages. Whitman county and Colville are the most affected areas of this outage. Right now, the cause remains unknown. For the Avista outage map, click here. For...
