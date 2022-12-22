Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Kane Young, Jordan Basketball. Kane Young helped lead his team to a...
PHOTOS: Millikan vs. Wilson, Wrestling
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009.
247Sports
USC OL Gino Quinones ready for second collegiate start against Tulane in Cotton Bowl
USC fourth-year sophomore Gino Quinones has a big moment ahead of him for the Trojans’ Cotton Bowl game against No. 16 Tulane. Quinones, who entered the Trojans' 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game when sixth-year senior center Brett Neilon went down with an injury, has an opportunity to prove himself as a potential starter for USC’s offensive line next season. He has been the first-team left guard in the Trojans’ bowl practices and knows he could build a big chance for himself.
ocsportszone.com
Lance Neal leaves Loara to become Century’s new varsity football coach
Lance Neal talks to his Loara players during the CIF championship game in 2021. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Lance Neal, who led Loara to the CIF Division 14 championship in 2021, has been named new head varsity football coach at Century High School, Athletic Director Matt Cavanaugh said Saturday.
sunnews.org
Los Alamitos Girls Varsity Basketball Team Loses Close Championship Game
The Los Alamitos High School Girls Varsity Basketball team reignited its season by winning three straight games and making it to the championship game at the 2022 Santa Ana Elks Classic tournament before falling to San Clemente High School in a competitive and close game. The short-handed Griffins (6-6) trailed...
247Sports
LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class
USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
UCLA Coach Chip Kelly on McGovern, no Opt-Outs, Younger Players in Practice, Transfer Portal Window
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Friday morning about the team's focus on getting a win in the Sun Bowl, the status of defensive coordinator Bill McGovern, the fact there have been no opt-outs, younger players getting development time in bowl practice and the transfer official visit window in January.
foxla.com
'Embarrassed' ex-NFL star Willie McGinest apologizes for assault arrest
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest has issued a public apology for a "lapse in judgment" that led to his arrest in West Hollywood on suspicion of assault. McGinest, 51, was arrested Monday morning at the West Hollywood sheriff's station, where he went to give a statement...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood motel catches on fire
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An Inglewood motel caught fire on Christmas Day that is located near the border of Hawthorne. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to 3702 W. Imperial Hwy which is home to the Encore Motel at approx. 5:00 p.m. Firefighters and personnel from Inglewood Police Department...
Photos: Hood Santa visits Central Long Beach for a toy giveaway
In all, over 10,000 toys were given out, about 90% of which were donated by SOS Booking, which hosts an annual hardcore music festival called For the Children. The post Photos: Hood Santa visits Central Long Beach for a toy giveaway appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Body found on Pacific Palisades hiking trail
A person was found dead on a hiking trail in Pacific Palisades Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered around 3 p.m. in the 17900 block of Surfview Lane, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A hiker encountered the deceased person on the trail and alerted authorities. It was unknown how the person died or […]
iheart.com
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
Man fatally struck by big rig after running onto 110 Freeway in Los Angeles
A man was killed after he ran onto the 110 Freeway in Los Angeles and was struck by a big rig.
Dodger Stadium: A Look Inside the LA ART Gondola Coming Soon to Los Angeles
Future L.A. transportation will bring a new way for Dodger fans to get to the games.
Karen Bass Adds LA Community College Chancellor to Transition Team
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has named Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez to serve on her transition advisory team.
NBC Los Angeles
Vikki Vargas Signs Off From Orange County One Last Time
Vikki Vargas, the veteran reporter and NBC4 Orange County bureau chief, has enjoyed 40 years of telling stories about the community where she grew up, went to school and raised her daughter. After four decades of what she calls an “unconventional career,” Vargas is putting down the NBC4 microphone....
5 Marvelous Restaurants Open This Christmas Weekend In LA
We know it’s tradition to spend the holidays at home, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend all your time in the kitchen— especially when you can dine at one of LA’s finest establishments. Our list of spots has the ambiance you’re in need of this Christmas, plus special menus full of mouthwatering eats everyone will enjoy. So, put on your best festive outfit, invite the family, and head to these atmospheric spots! This french-inspired bakery, café, bar, and formal dining restaurant is back with its traditional prix fixed menu this Christmas weekend. République is offering it at $225 per person, along with optional wine pairings to really make your experience a memorable one. Make reservations here! 📍 Location: 624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale opposes LA homeless plan
PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley. They did, however, join their...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting leaves one injured in Watts
LOS ANGELES – A person was found unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Watts area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 6:51 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street. Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, Cruz said. Descriptions of the victim...
oc-breeze.com
LBPD Homicide detectives are investigating murder at 49th Street and Del Amo Boulevard
On Dec. 20, 2022 at approximately 5:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard to assist the Long Beach Fire Department regarding an injured person, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male adult off...
The 562
Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.https://www.the562.org
Comments / 0