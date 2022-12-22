ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

The 562

The562.org’s Athletes of the Week

The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Kane Young, Jordan Basketball. Kane Young helped lead his team to a...
LONG BEACH, CA
247Sports

USC OL Gino Quinones ready for second collegiate start against Tulane in Cotton Bowl

USC fourth-year sophomore Gino Quinones has a big moment ahead of him for the Trojans’ Cotton Bowl game against No. 16 Tulane. Quinones, who entered the Trojans' 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game when sixth-year senior center Brett Neilon went down with an injury, has an opportunity to prove himself as a potential starter for USC’s offensive line next season. He has been the first-team left guard in the Trojans’ bowl practices and knows he could build a big chance for himself.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

Lance Neal leaves Loara to become Century’s new varsity football coach

Lance Neal talks to his Loara players during the CIF championship game in 2021. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Lance Neal, who led Loara to the CIF Division 14 championship in 2021, has been named new head varsity football coach at Century High School, Athletic Director Matt Cavanaugh said Saturday.
ANAHEIM, CA
sunnews.org

Los Alamitos Girls Varsity Basketball Team Loses Close Championship Game

The Los Alamitos High School Girls Varsity Basketball team reignited its season by winning three straight games and making it to the championship game at the 2022 Santa Ana Elks Classic tournament before falling to San Clemente High School in a competitive and close game. The short-handed Griffins (6-6) trailed...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
247Sports

LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class

USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood motel catches on fire

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An Inglewood motel caught fire on Christmas Day that is located near the border of Hawthorne. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to 3702 W. Imperial Hwy which is home to the Encore Motel at approx. 5:00 p.m. Firefighters and personnel from Inglewood Police Department...
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Body found on Pacific Palisades hiking trail

A person was found dead on a hiking trail in Pacific Palisades Thursday afternoon. The body was discovered around 3 p.m. in the 17900 block of Surfview Lane, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A hiker encountered the deceased person on the trail and alerted authorities. It was unknown how the person died or […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year's Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Vikki Vargas Signs Off From Orange County One Last Time

Vikki Vargas, the veteran reporter and NBC4 Orange County bureau chief, has enjoyed 40 years of telling stories about the community where she grew up, went to school and raised her daughter. After four decades of what she calls an “unconventional career,” Vargas is putting down the NBC4 microphone....
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Secret LA

5 Marvelous Restaurants Open This Christmas Weekend In LA

We know it’s tradition to spend the holidays at home, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend all your time in the kitchen— especially when you can dine at one of LA’s finest establishments. Our list of spots has the ambiance you’re in need of this Christmas, plus special menus full of mouthwatering eats everyone will enjoy. So, put on your best festive outfit, invite the family, and head to these atmospheric spots! This french-inspired bakery, café, bar, and formal dining restaurant is back with its traditional prix fixed menu this Christmas weekend. République is offering it at $225 per person, along with optional wine pairings to really make your experience a memorable one. Make reservations here! 📍 Location: 624 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale opposes LA homeless plan

PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley. They did, however, join their...
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting leaves one injured in Watts

LOS ANGELES – A person was found unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Watts area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 6:51 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street. Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, Cruz said. Descriptions of the victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
