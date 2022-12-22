Read full article on original website
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
PHOTOS: Millikan vs. Wilson, Wrestling
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009.
247Sports
USC OL Gino Quinones ready for second collegiate start against Tulane in Cotton Bowl
USC fourth-year sophomore Gino Quinones has a big moment ahead of him for the Trojans’ Cotton Bowl game against No. 16 Tulane. Quinones, who entered the Trojans' 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game when sixth-year senior center Brett Neilon went down with an injury, has an opportunity to prove himself as a potential starter for USC’s offensive line next season. He has been the first-team left guard in the Trojans’ bowl practices and knows he could build a big chance for himself.
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week
The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Kane Young, Jordan Basketball. Kane Young helped lead his team to a...
247Sports
LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class
USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
247Sports
USC’s Nick Figueroa looks ahead to Cotton Bowl before “getting away from everything” to decide future
At Cajon High in San Bernandino hailed a 6-foot-5, 270-pound strong-side defensive end that made all-league honors in his only season playing football. What proceeded was a redshirt freshman season at Cal Poly, a standout season at Riverside City College, then a transfer to USC with only two years of real experience in the sport.
UCLA Coach Chip Kelly on McGovern, no Opt-Outs, Younger Players in Practice, Transfer Portal Window
UCLA coach Chip Kelly talked Friday morning about the team's focus on getting a win in the Sun Bowl, the status of defensive coordinator Bill McGovern, the fact there have been no opt-outs, younger players getting development time in bowl practice and the transfer official visit window in January.
247Sports
RECRUITING: USC football among Top 5 for 2024 Texas running back Bryan Jackson
The Trojans made the Top 5 schools list for four-star Composite 2024 McKinney (TX) running back Bryan Jackson on Saturday. USC was joined by Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and Baylor. The 6-foot, 225-pound Jackson is rated the No. 347 overall prospect and the No. 46 athlete, according to the 247Sports Composite....
