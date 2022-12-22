ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

USC OL Gino Quinones ready for second collegiate start against Tulane in Cotton Bowl

USC fourth-year sophomore Gino Quinones has a big moment ahead of him for the Trojans’ Cotton Bowl game against No. 16 Tulane. Quinones, who entered the Trojans' 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game when sixth-year senior center Brett Neilon went down with an injury, has an opportunity to prove himself as a potential starter for USC’s offensive line next season. He has been the first-team left guard in the Trojans’ bowl practices and knows he could build a big chance for himself.
The562.org’s Athletes of the Week

The562’s Athletes of the Week is sponsored by the Long Beach Century Club. Congratulations to our Athletes of the Week and thanks to the Long Beach Century Club and Naples Rib Company for their support. HIGH SCHOOL. Kane Young, Jordan Basketball. Kane Young helped lead his team to a...
LOOK: USC football signs initial Transfer Portal class

USC football announced the signing of its initial six-man transfer portal class on Friday. The program signed Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, Arizona State punter Eddie Czaplicki, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad and Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer. USC's transfer class...
