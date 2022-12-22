ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Photos: Bonfires on Mississippi River levee light the way for Cajun Santa

Fireworks and bonfires warm a chilly night on Christmas Eve Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, on the Mississippi River levee in Gramercy. Dozens of bonfires in St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes lit the way for Papa Noel, the Cajun Santa Claus, as he flew across south Louisiana to bring toys to boys and girls. The Christmas Eve tradition dates to the 1700s.
GRAMERCY, LA

