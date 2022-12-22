Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Photos: Bonfires on Mississippi River levee light the way for Cajun Santa
Fireworks and bonfires warm a chilly night on Christmas Eve Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, on the Mississippi River levee in Gramercy. Dozens of bonfires in St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes lit the way for Papa Noel, the Cajun Santa Claus, as he flew across south Louisiana to bring toys to boys and girls. The Christmas Eve tradition dates to the 1700s.
NOLA.com
Feu follet or atmospheric mirage? The story behind the mysterious light in Pointe Coupee
If you want to see the light, you'll need to plan a trip to Pointe Coupee Parish's countryside. Wait, you were thinking about the other light — the light at the end of the tunnel — weren't you? Or maybe the kind found in the enlightenment of truth?
NOLA.com
Starting defensive back Greg Brooks is returning to LSU for one more season
Starting defensive back Greg Brooks is coming back to LSU for one more season, he announced Friday. A versatile piece of the secondary, Brooks finished fourth on the team with 61 tackles. He also recorded two tackles for loss and one interception, which sealed LSU’s 21-17 win over Auburn.
NOLA.com
LSU basketball team getting ready to see how it measures up to SEC's best
While every game is important when you are trying to build a résumé to make a run at an NCAA tournament bid in March, some have more meaning than others. Early January, or late December in the case of the Southeastern Conference, is where the rubber really starts to meet the road.
NOLA.com
LSU women's basketball team moves up to No. 9 in AP poll entering SEC play this week
LSU (12-0) opens Southeastern Conference play Thursday at Arkansas. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2. Arkansas (13-2) peaked at No. 17 last week, but the Razorbacks dropped seven spots to No. 24 after back-to-back losses to now No. 17 Oregon (85-78) and South Florida (66-65).
Comments / 0