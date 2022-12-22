ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The year in solutions journalism: Gambit in 2022 tried to help ward off climate doom

With a grant from the Solutions Journalism Network, Gambit in 2022 attempted to help ward off climate doom by reporting on solutions to the problems climate change has created, with an emphasis on labor. Alas, we may not have solved the climate crisis once and for all, but we’re encouraged by some of the innovative solutions in the works, both here in South Louisiana and in other places nationally and internationally.
Talking Business: Kris Khalil, head of the New Orleans BioInnovation Center, on the incubator's survival

Kris Khalil has been in charge of the New Orleans BioInnovation Center for nearly four years, first as interim executive director in April 2019 when the incubator for bioscience startup businesses was near financial collapse, and later as full-time chief after Tulane University and other area colleges agreed to provide a stable source of funding.
Remaking our Streets: Tchoupitoulas Street transforms from port service to budding hip corridor

Growing up in the 1960s, Paul Bel remembers a very different Tchoupitoulas Street than the one he sees today as he looks out from his workshop on the corner of Ninth Street. "This used to be all manufacturing along here, people making steel harnesses and other things for the ships," he said, gesturing up and down the long central strip of Tchoupitoulas in the Irish Channel.
Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders

Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
Children’s hospitals form innovative affiliation to improve the health of a generation

This week, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health and Children’s Hospital New Orleans announced a partnership to improve access to specialized pediatric health services and child health outcomes in Louisiana. The affiliation begins a new and pivotal chapter where the two leading providers of pediatric healthcare in Louisiana will partner to improve the health of children.
New hires at New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, Boys Town Louisiana

--- Boys Town Louisiana has added Tosha Link as a development coordinator and Topher Bordenave as manager, Successful Futures Workforce Development Program. Link has more than 20 years experience in nonprofit management and fundraising. She started working for nonprofits as a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer in Ghana, assisting impoverished widows with income-generating projects.
As New Orleans thaws, how hot will it be this weekend?

After shivering for days, it appears the cold spell has loosened its grip on Louisiana. New Orleans can expect highs in the 70s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday night the low will be close to 40 degrees and Tuesday will reach a high of 55...
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Dec. 27

Gave $75,000 in grants to six nonprofits in Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Charles and Orleans parishes working to help people recover from tornadoes that hit the area on Dec. 14. The grants were spread to Community Center of St. Bernard, Hands on New Orleans, Jefferson Community Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank, United Way of St. Charles and VIA LINK. The storm that hit the New Orleans area last week spawned two tornadoes, killing one person in St. Charles Parish and destroying homes in Gretna and Arabi.
Photos: Bonfires on Mississippi River levee light the way for Cajun Santa

Fireworks and bonfires warm a chilly night on Christmas Eve Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, on the Mississippi River levee in Gramercy. Dozens of bonfires in St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes lit the way for Papa Noel, the Cajun Santa Claus, as he flew across south Louisiana to bring toys to boys and girls. The Christmas Eve tradition dates to the 1700s.
Jefferson economic development commission presents awards

The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission celebrated a year of new projects, innovative initiatives and economic development advancements at its annual year-end meeting. Shane Yokum, zoning administrator for Jefferson Parish, was honored with the Hub for Expansion, Attraction, Retention, and Talent (HEART) Award. Yokum and his team reviewed existing processes...
One dead from cold exposure in New Orleans, official says

One person died from exposure to freezing temperatures in New Orleans over a frigid holiday weekend that otherwise passed with no other major cold-related incidents, despite a few close calls. The death occurred on Saturday, said Collin Arnold, the city's emergency preparedness director. Additional information about the circumstances surrounding the...
Plans for boutique hotel on Julia Row draw opposition, short-term rental fears

A group of Warehouse District residents is pushing back against a Massachusetts investor’s plans to convert a historic apartment building at 604 Julia St. in New Orleans into a six-unit boutique hotel. Members of the Lafayette Square Neighborhood Association oppose developer Josh Schawbel’s plans for the 190-year-old building because...
Blake Pontchartrain: The history of Mandina’s on Canal Street

One of my favorite restaurants to bring visitors to for a real New Orleans experience is Mandina’s on Canal Street. Was its iconic pink building built as a home? What is its history?. In 1898, Sebastian Mandina came to New Orleans from his native Sicily. He purchased a house...
