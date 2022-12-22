Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
911 Operator Accused of Intentionally Disconnecting Calls Faces Arrest and is on the RunCeebla CuudNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana man arrested for secretly recording woman and juvenile girl while they changed clothesEdy ZooMarrero, LA
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellMetairie, LA
NOLA.com
The year in solutions journalism: Gambit in 2022 tried to help ward off climate doom
With a grant from the Solutions Journalism Network, Gambit in 2022 attempted to help ward off climate doom by reporting on solutions to the problems climate change has created, with an emphasis on labor. Alas, we may not have solved the climate crisis once and for all, but we’re encouraged by some of the innovative solutions in the works, both here in South Louisiana and in other places nationally and internationally.
NOLA.com
The year in New Orleans news: The highs and lows of 2022 as seen from the Gambit desk
It was an unpredictable and yet predictably weird year for local news as New Orleans and the surrounding area continued to recover from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Ida and a series of tornadoes and infrastructure woes. New Orleans started out 2022 dealing with the chaotic aftermath of 2021, including...
NOLA.com
Talking Business: Kris Khalil, head of the New Orleans BioInnovation Center, on the incubator's survival
Kris Khalil has been in charge of the New Orleans BioInnovation Center for nearly four years, first as interim executive director in April 2019 when the incubator for bioscience startup businesses was near financial collapse, and later as full-time chief after Tulane University and other area colleges agreed to provide a stable source of funding.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany Tourist Commission approves $3.179 million budget for 2023
The St. Tammany Parish Tourist and Convention Commission approved a $3.179 million budget for 2023 when the board gathered in Covington on Dec. 13 for its final meeting of the year. The amount is higher than the $2.65 million budgeted for 2022 but includes $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act...
NOLA.com
Remaking our Streets: Tchoupitoulas Street transforms from port service to budding hip corridor
Growing up in the 1960s, Paul Bel remembers a very different Tchoupitoulas Street than the one he sees today as he looks out from his workshop on the corner of Ninth Street. "This used to be all manufacturing along here, people making steel harnesses and other things for the ships," he said, gesturing up and down the long central strip of Tchoupitoulas in the Irish Channel.
NOLA.com
Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders
Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
NOLA.com
Children’s hospitals form innovative affiliation to improve the health of a generation
This week, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health and Children’s Hospital New Orleans announced a partnership to improve access to specialized pediatric health services and child health outcomes in Louisiana. The affiliation begins a new and pivotal chapter where the two leading providers of pediatric healthcare in Louisiana will partner to improve the health of children.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: 52 dishes from a year of New Orleans dining to try in 2023
I hope you’re hungry. What you have here is a 52 tastes, snapshot style, of eating around New Orleans through another busy year coving this ever-changing dining scene. Hopefully they provide some ideas for your next outing too. Let’s be clear, and I feel I must in this age...
NOLA.com
New hires at New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute, Boys Town Louisiana
--- Boys Town Louisiana has added Tosha Link as a development coordinator and Topher Bordenave as manager, Successful Futures Workforce Development Program. Link has more than 20 years experience in nonprofit management and fundraising. She started working for nonprofits as a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer in Ghana, assisting impoverished widows with income-generating projects.
NOLA.com
As New Orleans thaws, how hot will it be this weekend?
After shivering for days, it appears the cold spell has loosened its grip on Louisiana. New Orleans can expect highs in the 70s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday night the low will be close to 40 degrees and Tuesday will reach a high of 55...
NOLA.com
How do other states protect children? Louisiana is an outlier without ombudsman, transparency
Louisiana’s child welfare system has been rocked by the deaths of multiple children this year, leading to legislative hearings, the resignation of the agency's leader and questions about what could have been done to better protect those under its care. Fed-up foster parents, advocacy groups and legislators are demanding...
NOLA.com
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Dec. 27
Gave $75,000 in grants to six nonprofits in Jefferson, St. Bernard, St. Charles and Orleans parishes working to help people recover from tornadoes that hit the area on Dec. 14. The grants were spread to Community Center of St. Bernard, Hands on New Orleans, Jefferson Community Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank, United Way of St. Charles and VIA LINK. The storm that hit the New Orleans area last week spawned two tornadoes, killing one person in St. Charles Parish and destroying homes in Gretna and Arabi.
NOLA.com
Photos: Bonfires on Mississippi River levee light the way for Cajun Santa
Fireworks and bonfires warm a chilly night on Christmas Eve Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, on the Mississippi River levee in Gramercy. Dozens of bonfires in St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes lit the way for Papa Noel, the Cajun Santa Claus, as he flew across south Louisiana to bring toys to boys and girls. The Christmas Eve tradition dates to the 1700s.
NOLA.com
Jefferson economic development commission presents awards
The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission celebrated a year of new projects, innovative initiatives and economic development advancements at its annual year-end meeting. Shane Yokum, zoning administrator for Jefferson Parish, was honored with the Hub for Expansion, Attraction, Retention, and Talent (HEART) Award. Yokum and his team reviewed existing processes...
NOLA.com
One dead from cold exposure in New Orleans, official says
One person died from exposure to freezing temperatures in New Orleans over a frigid holiday weekend that otherwise passed with no other major cold-related incidents, despite a few close calls. The death occurred on Saturday, said Collin Arnold, the city's emergency preparedness director. Additional information about the circumstances surrounding the...
NOLA.com
Rampart streetcar, Canal Street ferry terminal poised to reopen early 2023, RTA says
When the RTA announced that the Rampart-St. Claude streetcar line would return to service this December, Marigny resident Greg Matney was thrilled. He would finally be able to take a streetcar from his home on Pauger Street to Saints games at the Caesars Superdome, three years after the Hard Rock Hotel collapse destroyed part of the line.
NOLA.com
Plans for boutique hotel on Julia Row draw opposition, short-term rental fears
A group of Warehouse District residents is pushing back against a Massachusetts investor’s plans to convert a historic apartment building at 604 Julia St. in New Orleans into a six-unit boutique hotel. Members of the Lafayette Square Neighborhood Association oppose developer Josh Schawbel’s plans for the 190-year-old building because...
NOLA.com
Family of Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell blames political leaders for his killing
The family of Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, the New Orleans-born comedian who was shot dead -- inadvertently, police suspect -- outside the Rouses grocery store in New Orleans' Central Business District, blamed political leaders Saturday for his killing. “My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet,” Sherilyn...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The history of Mandina’s on Canal Street
One of my favorite restaurants to bring visitors to for a real New Orleans experience is Mandina’s on Canal Street. Was its iconic pink building built as a home? What is its history?. In 1898, Sebastian Mandina came to New Orleans from his native Sicily. He purchased a house...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany now boasts the DAD Project South - for dads, by dads
That’s the word Donald Williams III used to describe the role of a father in a child’s life. An engaged father is statistically a win for the family, he said, and children have better odds of succeeding when an active and engaging male role model is present in their lives.
