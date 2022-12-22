ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPLC TV

Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1

(KPLC) - One or two-family homes sold or leased after Jan. 1 will be required to have a carbon monoxide detector. The change is a result of Act 458 of the Louisiana Legislature, which goes into effect on New Year’s Day. Louisiana Uniform Construction Code Council changed the International...
NOLA.com

Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders

Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
Calcasieu Parish News

29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes, Faces Up to 40 Years and a $5 Million Fine

29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes, Faces Up to 40 Years and a $5 Million Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – A 29-year-old Louisiana man pleaded guilty in a federal court on December 20 to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of firearms as a convicted felon. Weber faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison for the possession with intent to distribute charge, as well as a fine of up to $5 million, at least four years of supervised release, and other penalties.
theadvocate.com

John Bel Edwards says one GOP gubernatorial candidate is "extreme and partisan"

Gov. John Bel Edwards had something good to say about all the major Republicans who want his job — except one. “The most extreme and partisan — and extremely partisan person — that I know,” said Edwards, in an interview, about Attorney General Jeff Landry, the only Republican who has officially declared his candidacy at this point.
NOLA.com

Children’s hospitals form innovative affiliation to improve the health of a generation

This week, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health and Children’s Hospital New Orleans announced a partnership to improve access to specialized pediatric health services and child health outcomes in Louisiana. The affiliation begins a new and pivotal chapter where the two leading providers of pediatric healthcare in Louisiana will partner to improve the health of children.
