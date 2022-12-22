Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish school board bans critical race theory, though not much expected to change
When the Livingston Parish School Board passed a resolution opposing critical race theory and "other race-based training," the goal was not to halt any teaching currently underway in parish classrooms, but rather to prevent such rhetoric from entering them, according to the board member who proposed the measure. The school...
capitalbnews.org
Meet the trailblazing Black LGBTQ official at ‘ground zero’ for climate justice
In 1969, a state-mandated consent decree desegregated the school system in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Forty years later, continuing conflict over that desegregation effort in the city — evenly split between Black and white residents — inspired a young Davante Lewis’ first foray into public service. His high...
KPLC TV
Louisiana carbon monoxide law goes into effect Jan. 1
(KPLC) - One or two-family homes sold or leased after Jan. 1 will be required to have a carbon monoxide detector. The change is a result of Act 458 of the Louisiana Legislature, which goes into effect on New Year’s Day. Louisiana Uniform Construction Code Council changed the International...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Jeff Landry claim that teachers, librarians sexualizing children is beyond belief
According to Attorney General Jeff Landry, teachers and librarians are (oh dear!) sexualizing our children. And so, he will run for governor by opposing what no one with half a brain could approve. Or believe. DAVID PORTER. retired English professor. Baton Rouge.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany Tourist Commission approves $3.179 million budget for 2023
The St. Tammany Parish Tourist and Convention Commission approved a $3.179 million budget for 2023 when the board gathered in Covington on Dec. 13 for its final meeting of the year. The amount is higher than the $2.65 million budgeted for 2022 but includes $600,000 in American Rescue Plan Act...
NOLA.com
How do other states protect children? Louisiana is an outlier without ombudsman, transparency
Louisiana’s child welfare system has been rocked by the deaths of multiple children this year, leading to legislative hearings, the resignation of the agency's leader and questions about what could have been done to better protect those under its care. Fed-up foster parents, advocacy groups and legislators are demanding...
NOLA.com
Melissa Flournoy: Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders
Louisiana needs a new generation of leaders who are competent and committed with character and compassion. We need to invest in electing more young people, women, racial and ethnic minorities and LGBT candidates who will actually focus on solving problems. The upset victory this month of Davante Lewis for Public...
Louisiana man accused of timber theft, owes over $24,000
A Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly failing to pay for timber worth over $24,000.
NOLA.com
After 4 recent suicides, St. Tammany coroner renews effort to reach those who need help
A significant uptick in suicides over the last few weeks has prompted the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office to release a video ahead of the holiday weekend, urging those struggling in silence to seek help. Last week alone, the office said it handled four suicide cases. “This year we’ve...
wbrz.com
St. James Parish Sheriff's Office asking Gramercy residents to conserve water
GRAMERCY - The St. James Parish Sheriff's Office asked all Gramercy residents to conserve water on Christmas Eve. An emergency message was sent at 8:25 asking all Gramercy residents to conserve water usage and it listed the severity as "unknown." No more information is immediately available.
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes, Faces Up to 40 Years and a $5 Million Fine
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking and Firearms Crimes, Faces Up to 40 Years and a $5 Million Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – A 29-year-old Louisiana man pleaded guilty in a federal court on December 20 to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of firearms as a convicted felon. Weber faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison for the possession with intent to distribute charge, as well as a fine of up to $5 million, at least four years of supervised release, and other penalties.
kalb.com
Temporary restraining order granted blocking Louisiana’s $2B pharmacy contract
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A temporary 10-day restraining order has been granted by Judge Kelly Balfour in the 19th Judicial District Court to block Louisiana’s Office of Group Benefits from entering into a $2 billion pharmacy contract with CVS Caremark. As News Channel 5 reported back on Dec. 20,...
LAWCO issues critical water conservation request
Louisiana Water Company (LAWCO) is urging customers in the City of New Iberia, Village of Loreauville, and Iberia Parish service areas to conserve water as much as possible during this freeze event.
theadvocate.com
John Bel Edwards says one GOP gubernatorial candidate is "extreme and partisan"
Gov. John Bel Edwards had something good to say about all the major Republicans who want his job — except one. “The most extreme and partisan — and extremely partisan person — that I know,” said Edwards, in an interview, about Attorney General Jeff Landry, the only Republican who has officially declared his candidacy at this point.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay a Landowner More Than $24,000 for Timber
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay a Landowner More Than $24,000 for Timber. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly failing to pay a landowner more than $24,000 for timber. He is charged with one count of failure to remit payment for the harvest of forest products.
Water system in New Iberia asking customers to conserve
LAWCO in New Iberia is requesting that customers in the City of New Iberia, Village of Loreauville and Iberia Parish service area conserve water as much as possible during this freeze event.
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Violations of Hunting Guide Regulations
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Violations of Hunting Guide Regulations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has cited a Louisiana man from Kaplan, Louisiana, for allegedly violating hunting guide regulations in Vermilion Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on December 22, 2022,...
Residents in Louisiana Have an Extension to May 7, 2025, to Get a Real ID - to Be Allowed to Board a Plane
Louisiana residents no longer have a deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. This requirement was discussed in my story on Nov. 19, but now the deadline has been extended by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public Locating Stolen Logging Equipment
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public Locating Stolen Logging Equipment. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is seeking the public’s assistance in locating stolen logging equipment in St. Helena Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced on December 22,...
NOLA.com
Children’s hospitals form innovative affiliation to improve the health of a generation
This week, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health and Children’s Hospital New Orleans announced a partnership to improve access to specialized pediatric health services and child health outcomes in Louisiana. The affiliation begins a new and pivotal chapter where the two leading providers of pediatric healthcare in Louisiana will partner to improve the health of children.
