Effective: 2022-12-26 05:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 40 below. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

