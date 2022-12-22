Effective: 2022-12-26 05:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Clay; East Marshall; East Polk; Grant; Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; Norman; North Beltrami; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; West Becker; West Marshall; West Otter Tail; West Polk; Wilkin WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 40 below. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO