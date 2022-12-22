Dr. David Alan Brice, U.S. Navy (Ret.), age 80 of LaFollette formerly of St. Petersburg, FL passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. David served as a Captain, and after attending Medical School, served as Military Physician until his retirement from the U.S. Navy. He attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, and loved fishing and farming. Preceded in death by Beloved Son, David Andrew Brice, Mother and Step-Father, Helen “Peg” and Andy Popko, and Father, Homer Brice, who passed while serving his country during World War II.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO