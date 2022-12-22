Read full article on original website
Related
1450wlaf.com
La Follette, Knox Rescue Squads spend morning searching for victims
STONY FORK, TN (WLAF) – Individuals said to be from Oliver Springs were spotted stranded before 4am Friday in sub-zero temperatures and wind chills below zero along New River not far from the Beech Fork Bridge. “A local saw them across the river where there’s no cellphone service, and...
1450wlaf.com
Looking back at 2022; WLAF’s year in review
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN. (WLAF)- With a few days in left in 2022, it is time to look back on the stories that captured the attention of WLAF viewers and readers. Today, we look at some of the stories of January and February. JANUARY. Cold weather hit hard in the new...
1450wlaf.com
Christmas morning wreck pins one person, injures two
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Two people were injured in a wreck involving a pick up truck and a car on Christmas morning just after 9:30. The mishap occurred on the General Carl W. Stiner Highway (State Route 63) east of La Follette. Of the two patients, one was pinned...
1450wlaf.com
Dr. David Brice, age 80, of La Follette
Dr. David Alan Brice, U.S. Navy (Ret.), age 80 of LaFollette formerly of St. Petersburg, FL passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022. David served as a Captain, and after attending Medical School, served as Military Physician until his retirement from the U.S. Navy. He attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, and loved fishing and farming. Preceded in death by Beloved Son, David Andrew Brice, Mother and Step-Father, Helen “Peg” and Andy Popko, and Father, Homer Brice, who passed while serving his country during World War II.
1450wlaf.com
LUB took measures to avoid rolling blackouts Friday
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The local power companies (LPC’s) across the Tennessee Valley have been experiencing power system issues since late last night. The strong winds and cold temperatures that swept through the region around midnight have put a tremendous strain on the electric grid. The LaFollette Utilities Board’s (LUB) system is no exception.
1450wlaf.com
WLAF features Dec. 20, 1975, Sunday night with Casey Kasem
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The fun of Casey Kasem’s American Top 40 The 70s trips back to December 20, 1975, Sunday night at 8 pm over WLAF radio. The fun three hours of memories are brought to you by Maynard’s Auto Parts and State Representative Dennis Powers.
1450wlaf.com
All power has been restored. LUB returns to standard ops mode.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “All power has been restored to all the customers of the La Follette Utilities Board, and TVA has terminated all load curtailment orders,” said Kenny Baird, LUB General Manager. “Power to all of the commercial and industrial customers that LUB cut this morning...
1450wlaf.com
Terry’s Pharmacy announces new hours of operation starting in 2023
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – In recognition of Christmas and New Years, Terry’s Pharmacy is closed Monday, December 26, and will be closed Monday, January 2. Beginning, Tuesday, January 3, Terry’s Pharmacy has new hours Monday-Friday from 8am-6pm and Saturday 9am-1pm. Questions? Please call 423-562-4928. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/26/2022-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
LUB continues dealing with demand; Friday was biggest demand day ever
LAFOLLETTE,TN (WLAF) – The largest demand for electric power in the history of the La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) was Friday at 140 megawatts. “We’re working diligently again today to meet the demand and getting cooperation from our largest customers in order to keep from reducing service to the residential sector of our service area,” said LUB General Manager Kenny Baird.
Comments / 0