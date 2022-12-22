Read full article on original website
Vandals destroy 22,000-year-old sacred cave art in Australia, horrifying indigenous community
In a flat, arid stretch of southern Australia, the Koonalda Cave is home to art that dates back 22,000 years -- a sacred site for the indigenous Mirning People and a discovery that transformed scientists' understanding of history.
'Life or death:' As Britons buckle under the cost of living crisis, many resort to 'warm banks' for heat this winter
In a community center in central London, a young child plays in a makeshift area as her caregiver rocks her stroller and chats to a friend.
Leaked notes from Chinese health officials estimate 250 million Covid-19 infections in December: reports
Almost 250 million people in China may have caught Covid-19 in the first 20 days of December, according to an internal estimate from the nation's top health officials, Bloomberg News and the Financial Times reported Friday.
Brexit has cracked Britain's economic foundations
Far from delivering on former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's promise of a "propserous, dynamic and contented" Britain, Brexit has hobbled the UK economy.
China's top health body stops publishing daily Covid case figures as infections soar
China's top health authority has announced that it has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 case numbers, as reports claimed that the true toll of the country's ongoing outbreak is much worse than the official figures published by authorities.
Total shutdown of railway but coaches and ferries running on time
As the latest rail strike continues into its third day, Britain’s railways are at a standstill – with a warning to many passengers to avoid all but essential travel until 9 January.But many people are on the move within the UK, with flights, ferries and long-distance coaches already busy.The UK’s biggest bus hub, Victoria Coach Station in central London, is extremely busy, with departures every few minutes to national and international destinations on National Express, Megabus and FlixBus.Many arriving passengers travelled overnight – including Anne Milligan, who boarded a coach shortly after midnight from Carlisle to London.“All fine, the roads...
Dozens of Rohingya rescued from stricken vessel after weeks adrift at sea, but fears grow for those still aboard
After spending more than a month adrift on a stricken boat without food or water, dozens of starving Rohingya have been rescued in Indonesia, the United Nations refugee agency said Sunday, offering a glimmer of hope for the persecuted group who fled their refugee camps last month in search of a better life.
A 15-metric ton meteorite crashed in Africa. Now 2 new minerals have been found in it
In a large meteorite found in Somalia, scientists have discovered two minerals that don't naturally form on Earth.
China carries out military exercises near Taiwan and Japan, sending 47 aircraft across Taiwan Strait in 'strike drill'
China sent 47 aircraft across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, its largest incursion into Taiwan's air defense zone in recent months, as Beijing steps-up efforts to normalize aggressive military operations around the self-ruled island.
What it's like to live on Christmas Island
A remote gem in the Indian Ocean, Christmas Island's natural beauty has led many to refer to it as the "Galapagos of Australia". Here's what it's like to live -- and celebrate Christmas -- on Christmas Island.
Nepal's 'fierce' ex-guerrilla chief becomes new prime minister
A former Maoist guerrilla who led a decade-long insurgency against Nepal's Hindu monarchy was appointed prime minister on Sunday for a third time, in alliance with the main opposition after last month's election returned a hung parliament.
Inventor of the UK's 'true national dish' dies at 77
Chicken tikka masala is one of the UK's best loved dishes. Now the man said to have invented it, Ali Ahmed Aslam, of Shish Mahal in Glasgow, has died.
French serial killer Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj released from Nepali jail
Charles Sobhraj, the infamous French serial killer who inspired the award-nominated TV series "The Serpent," walked free from a Nepali prison Friday.
Military children grapple with parents being deployed over the holidays
Many military families will be spending this holiday season apart. CNN's Brianna Keilar sat down with seven children to talk about how they're making sense of being separated from a deployed parent at this time and what they're missing while they are away.
Three foreign aid groups suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bars female employees
Three foreign aid groups said Sunday that they were moving to temporarily suspend their operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban barred female employees of non-governmental organizations from coming to work.
Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from coming to work
The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to stop their female employees from coming to work, according to a letter by the Ministry of Economy sent to all licensed NGOs.
All 10 people feared missing in Austria avalanche found alive
All of the people feared missing after an avalanche Sunday near the mountainous villages of Lech and Zurs in Austria have been found alive, according to the Austrian Press Agency (APA).
Comments / 0