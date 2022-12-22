ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Total shutdown of railway but coaches and ferries running on time

As the latest rail strike continues into its third day, Britain’s railways are at a standstill – with a warning to many passengers to avoid all but essential travel until 9 January.But many people are on the move within the UK, with flights, ferries and long-distance coaches already busy.The UK’s biggest bus hub, Victoria Coach Station in central London, is extremely busy, with departures every few minutes to national and international destinations on National Express, Megabus and FlixBus.Many arriving passengers travelled overnight – including Anne Milligan, who boarded a coach shortly after midnight from Carlisle to London.“All fine, the roads...
What it's like to live on Christmas Island

A remote gem in the Indian Ocean, Christmas Island's natural beauty has led many to refer to it as the "Galapagos of Australia". Here's what it's like to live -- and celebrate Christmas -- on Christmas Island.
Nepal's 'fierce' ex-guerrilla chief becomes new prime minister

A former Maoist guerrilla who led a decade-long insurgency against Nepal's Hindu monarchy was appointed prime minister on Sunday for a third time, in alliance with the main opposition after last month's election returned a hung parliament.
Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from coming to work

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to stop their female employees from coming to work, according to a letter by the Ministry of Economy sent to all licensed NGOs.
