ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

With eating disorders on the rise in Canada, experts break down common myths

Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) — As more Canadians are diagnosed with eating disorders, experts say stereotypes and common myths circulating on social media play a role in misinforming the public about the impact these disorders have on people and children. Recent research has shown that the COVID-19 pandemic played...

Comments / 0

Community Policy