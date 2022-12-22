Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Why Is Everyone Buying Jetshare Tokens?
With the current downward trend in the blockchain industry, now is the time to inspect the crypto market and carefully invest in strong projects with good fundamentals. With the current state of the world, there has never been a better time to diversify your income. RJ Aleksandrs, a pilot and...
bitcoinist.com
APY Gains Made Simple With Oryen Network And Aave (AAVE). ORY Presale Live
With the crypto market at a multi-year low, now is the perfect time to buy a presale that is likely to launch into a new macro uptrend. One of these projects is Oryen Network, which allows users to stake ORY tokens with its signature protocol OAT and get up to 90% APY on their assets. This fixed APY rate is market-leading compared to other platforms, as it is backed by a plethora of systems such as Oryen Swap and Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT). As more people recognize this and begin staking ORY tokens using OAT, Oryen Network is quickly becoming one of the most talked about projects on YouTube and other communities.
bitcoinist.com
GameTrade Market – A Gaming-Focused NFT Marketplace
NFT marketplaces are an important resource for people looking to earn value on web3. These platforms provide central locations where users can buy, sell, and trade NFTs, which, for those new to the space, are digital assets that are recorded on a blockchain and can take many forms, including artwork, collectibles, in-game items, and more. They can be created or minted, bought, won, gifted or earned. On an NFT marketplace, users can potentially generate income by buying NFTs at a low price and reselling them for a profit, or by creating and selling their own NFTs. They also provide an important source of liquidity, making it easier for users to buy and sell these assets and potentially earn returns on their investments.
bitcoinist.com
Prominent Crypto Stocks to Buy For 2023— Avalanche, Algorand, and Big Eyes Coin
Even while the daily developments in the cryptocurrency market can be depressing, there are certain things to anticipate. Because of the high volatility of cryptocurrencies, it is difficult to predict which cryptocurrency will endure a bad market. Analysts are discussing several coins with future investment possibilities as the bull run draws closer. The Big Eyes coin is one of these.
bitcoinist.com
Apecoin (APE) and Monero (XMR) are Losing Investor Confidence as Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Sells Out in Stage 2
2021 and 2022 tested the faith of investors in their crypto investments. High volatility in the crypto market pushed crypto investors to take a hard look at their portfolios. They had to drop cryptos like Apecoin (APE) and Monero (XMR) that bled out their profits. At the same time, they have started buying promising new cryptos like Snowfall Protocol (SNW), which are already helping them grow their portfolio.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano Turns Bullish As Sharks Accumulate $83 Million ADA In 6 Weeks
Cardano sharks have awoken from their slumber in the last two months. These large ADA wallets began an accumulation trend in early November that has seen them scoop up hundreds of millions worth of tokens in the six-week period. The implications of these on the price of the digital asset could be impactful over time.
bitcoinist.com
Solana (SOL), Stacks (STX), or Snowfall Protocol (SNW) – How Do they Compare?
Solana, Stacks, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW)have all been in the news for both good and bad reasons. The three cryptocurrencies have different utilities and have responded to their macroenvironment differently. They have either completely faltered or stood against the bearish tides to come out as champions. Let’s find out the...
Rivian Is Having a Horrible Year
What a horrible year: Rivian would be tempted to say. Everything went wrong on the stock market for the young electric vehicle manufacturer, considered one of Tesla's most serious rivals. Let's examine the numbers that tell the nightmare of the Irvine, California-based company. But first, it should be remembered that...
bitcoinist.com
Online Casino Bonus – 7 Best Casino Bonuses
Players looking to boost their deposits and elongate their playtime can try the best online casinos offering mouth-watering bonuses. These gambling sites provide new and regular players with exciting offers, including reload bonuses, free spins, cashback bonuses, referral bonuses, etc. Apart from that, these rewards are easy to claim, as...
bitcoinist.com
Rocketize Has Big Plans to Break into the Top Like Cardano and Monero: Here’s How
Rocketize (JATO) is a new cryptocurrency advancing the use cases of meme tokens in the cryptocurrency market by introducing next-generation decentralised consumer products. Crypto market participants usually reward revolutionary crypto projects with massive investments. Hence, top crypto analysts have pegged Rocketize (JATO) as a token with the potential to be the next cryptocurrency to explode.
bitcoinist.com
With the Knowledge That a United Community Is Key to Success in the Crypto World, Big Eyes Coin Is Set to Surpass Solana and Hedera.
The advent of blockchain technology and digital currencies has profoundly impacted the world’s monetary system. Because of their community’s resilience and cohesiveness, cryptocurrency applications have expanded into many new fields. Cryptocurrencies like Solana (SOL) and Hedera (HBAR) have grown in popularity, and their communities are strong. Still, the...
bitcoinist.com
Will Big Eyes Coin Sooner Or Later Transcend Projects Like Cardano And Bitcoin Cash?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an upcoming cryptocurrency project that aims to surface as a revolutionary meme token, surpassing potential projects like Cardano (ADA) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in the market. After the recent crypto market crash because of the FTX Token (FTT) collapse, people are looking for an innovative crypto project that can bring them out of this despair. Will Big Eyes Coin (BIG) be able to satisfy its users’ needs? Let’s find this out by taking a brief overview of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG), starting with shedding some light on Cardano (ADA) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).
bitcoinist.com
Three Popular Cryptocurrencies To Invest In Are Avalanche, Cosmos, And Dogeliens
Imagine placing an order for a cup to be delivered to your doorstep, but instead, you get a spoon on delivery. That’s a true instance of disappointment. These three cryptocurrencies including Dogeliens (DOGET), are the exact crypto packages desired and ordered by most traders. Avalanche Is Advancing Every Single...
bitcoinist.com
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Ex BNY Mellon David Shwed
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at Bitcoinist decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
bitcoinist.com
Top Solana NFT Projects DeGods & y00ts Announce Departure, Will Migrate To New Blockchains
Solana’s struggles continue. The FTX fallout, which included heaps of speculation around the degree of Alameda Research exposure – which is believed to be in the hundreds of millions of dollars – has seemingly bled into the blockchain’s NFT scene, too. Now, two of the leading...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum (ETH)’s Success Predicted to Boost Polygon (MATIC), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Skyrockets Investors Holdings in Presale
According to many cryptocurrency analysts, the success of Ethereum (ETH), especially after the Merge, is expected to boost the performance of Polygon (MATIC) in the crypto market. Meanwhile, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been rewarding early investors with massive gains in presale. By bridging the gap between innovative entrepreneurs and eager...
bitcoinist.com
From Bitcoin to Astar: Tracking Japan’s Love Affair With Blockchain
Japan loves blockchain. From the father of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, to modern day smart contract networks, Japan’s shifting tech tastes say a lot about the country’s culture – and the evolution of the crypto industry at large. Unpacking Japan’s evolving appetite for blockchain in all its forms calls for a short history lesson spanning the sector’s origins to the present day.
bitcoinist.com
Binance Has No Debt And Assets Are Segregated, Report Says
Binance has been under intense scrutiny since it released its proof of reserves about a month ago. The crypto exchange had done so in a bid to assure users that all deposited funds were safe and that it was not going to collapse like FTX, but this had backfired spectacularly for the company. As the FUD ramped up, more than $6 billion was withdrawn from the exchange in a matter of days. Now, Binance has come forward to address the most pressing questions from the community.
bitcoinist.com
Royal Rumble: FTX Asks Court To Help In Fight Over $450 Million Robinhood Shares
Multiple news agencies reported on Saturday that the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has requested a U.S. court for assistance in a dispute over ownership of approximately $450 million worth of Robinhood Markets stock. Based on a court filing made by the Bahamas-based FTX, 56 million shares of Robinhood Markets are...
bitcoinist.com
10 Best Casino Affiliate Programs and iGaming Affiliate Networks
Do you aim to monetize your casino-themed websites? You can partner with the best casino affiliate program. This article rated the best ten programs based on several factors, including account management, reliability, payouts, support, commissions, etc. Furthermore, this sector has grown tremendously over the years, spreading its tentacles into different...
Comments / 0