Three servicemen have been killed as a Ukrainian drone was shot down at an air base deep into Russian soil, Moscow has said.It marks the second attack on Engels air base in a matter of weeks, a key facility situated some 300 miles from Russia’s border with Ukraine and a further 100 miles from the current frontline in the Donbas region. Three technical staff died “as a result of the fall of the wreckage of the drone” as it was shot down in the early hours of Boxing Day, Russia’s defence ministry claimed.Despite some unverified claims to the contrary, Moscow...

2 HOURS AGO