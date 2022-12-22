ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Three killed in ‘Ukrainian drone attack’ on air base deep inside Russia, Moscow says

Three servicemen have been killed as a Ukrainian drone was shot down at an air base deep into Russian soil, Moscow has said.It marks the second attack on Engels air base in a matter of weeks, a key facility situated some 300 miles from Russia’s border with Ukraine and a further 100 miles from the current frontline in the Donbas region. Three technical staff died “as a result of the fall of the wreckage of the drone” as it was shot down in the early hours of Boxing Day, Russia’s defence ministry claimed.Despite some unverified claims to the contrary, Moscow...
Reuters

Deadliest year for Rohingya at sea in years as 180 presumed drowned

NEW DELHI/DHAKA, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The possible sinking of a boat in recent weeks with 180 Rohingya Muslims on board could make 2022 one of the deadliest years at sea in almost a decade for the community, a U.N. agency said, as refugees try to flee desperate conditions in Bangladesh camps.

