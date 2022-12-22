Read full article on original website
Transfer rumours: Mudryk agrees Arsenal deal; Man Utd close in on Felix
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Mykhaylo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Jude Bellingham, N'Golo Kante and more.
Erik ten Hag provides update on Man Utd's centre-back crisis
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has discussed the availability of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire.
Erling Haaland makes feelings clear on potential future rivalry with Kylian Mbappe
Erling Haaland reacts to question about a future rivalry with Kylian Mbappe mirroring the longstanding rivalry between Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo.
Erling Haaland's relationship with Leeds explained
Find out why Erling Haaland has such a love for Leeds United, having rose to fame outside of England and opting to represent Norway
World Cup final referee responds to claims about Lionel Messi's second goal
Szymon Marciniak, the referee who officiated this year's World Cup final, has hit back at claims that Argentina's third goal should have been disallowed. Having
Jurgen Klopp sends warning to Liverpool's top-four rivals
Jurgen Klopp has sent a fresh warning to Liverpool's domestic rivals that 'there is a lot to come' from his side this season.
Graham Potter admits worrying about Chelsea while on holiday
Graham Potter has revealed that Chelsea's poor form in the final weeks before this winter's World Cup break threatened to sour a getaway with his wife.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen discusses Barcelona's aims for 2022/23 season
Marc-Andre ter Stegen discusses Barcelona's aims for 2022/23 season.
Jude Bellingham vs Enzo Fernandez: Who should Liverpool sign?
Assessing whether Liverpool should move for Jude Bellingham or Enzo Fernandez.
Erik ten Hag sends frustrated Lisandro Martinez message over World Cup celebrations
Erik ten Hag had a warning for Lisandro Martinez ahead of his return to Man Utd.
Man Utd trigger contract extensions for 4 key players
Man Utd have triggered contract extension options in deals for Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Fred & Diogo Dalot.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa.
Chelsea vs Bournemouth - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brentford
Arsenal vs West Ham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Arsenal's Premier League meeting with West Ham United, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Will Trent Alexander-Arnold or Virgil van Dijk play for Liverpool vs Aston Villa?
Find out whether Trent Alexander-Arnold or Virgil van Dijk will make a return for Liverpool in their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa on Boxing Day
FPL Gameweek 17: Best forwards for return of Premier League
The best forwards to pick in Fantasy Premier League for the return in Gameweek 17, including Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Darwin Nunez and more.
Who is suspended for Premier League Boxing Day?
Which teams could be missing some of their best stars for the Boxing Day matches in the Premier League?
Oleksandr Zinchenko sets Arsenal challenge for second half of season
Oleksandr Zinchenko challenges his Arsenal teammates to keep their standards high ahead of the second half of the Premier League season.
Barcelona learn outcome of last-chance Robert Lewandowski appeal
Barcelona have been told the outcome of their appeal to CAS over the three-game ban issued to Robert Lewandowski.
