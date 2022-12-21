Read full article on original website
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degreeTour Tyler TexasWinona, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hey East Texas: So, Giving Cash for Christmas–Is it Cool or a Cop-Out?
Cash. Who in Longview or Tyler, Texas doesn't want a bit more of that?. Especially this year and when we live in a society that seems to take more and more and MORE of it to function as each day passes. But, when it comes to gift-giving, there's dissension amongst...
10 Jailed In Hopkins County On Outstanding Felony Charges Over The Past 5 Days
Over the past 5 days (Dec. 19-23), 10 people were jailed in Hopkins County on outstanding felony charges, according to jail reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Josh Davis and Brennan Murray, and Sgt. Scott Davis reported stopping Francisco Valentin Sanchez (who is also known by Velenta Sanchez), around 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 120 for a traffic offense committed with a Dodge Ram pickup. A records check showed the 30-year-old Dundalk, Maryland man to be wanted by authorities in Baltimore County, Maryland on rape—strong-arm warrant. Sanchez remained in the county jail Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, on the charge, according to jail reports.
What happened to Jimmy John’s in Tyler?
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Jimmy John’s, a community favorite sandwich shop, has closed for good at both the Troup Highway and Broadway Avenue locations in Tyler. The closure was unexpected to former employees who are now out of a job Former assistant manager, Carly McFadden, witnessed firsthand the closure of both stores. Employees and surrounding […]
Walmart in Longview now has power
LONGVIEW, Texas — Walmart on Gilmer Road in Longview now has power after a power outage earlier this Friday, the store announced on its Facebook page. The post states the city of Longview has return power to the store and they thank everyone for their patience. "We are back...
inforney.com
Texas Medical Board takes disciplinary action against Tyler doctors
The Texas Medical Board has taken disciplinary action against two Tyler doctors. On Wednesday, a disciplinary panel of the board temporarily suspended the state medical license of Dana Michael Park. The license was suspended with notice "determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public...
KLTV
Tyler man still missing after almost one year
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday will mark one year since the disappearance of 21-year-old Marcus Rodriguez. He was last seen Dec. 23, 2021, and to this day, Tyler police say he is still considered missing with no new leads. The Rodriguez family continues to look for him after almost a year without answers.
WAFB.com
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A tree trimmer in Texas died Thursday morning after he fell out of a tree, officials said. First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, about 100 miles east of Dallas. Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County...
House fires across east Texas
TYLER, Texas — Firefighters have been busy fighting fires as the temperatures have plummeted. Officials are warning everyone to be careful with space heaters or appliances that are plugged in that could cause a fire. As of Dec. 23 CBS19, reported on four fires within a 24-hour span, some...
kjas.com
Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid
Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
4-vehicle crash on Broadway Ave in Tyler to cause some delays
TYLER, Texas — Drivers should expect some delays while driving on South Broadway Ave. Friday afternoon after a four-vehicle wreck. The crash happened between Old Grande and Grande Blvd. around 1:15 p.m. Police have not reported any major injuries.
PHOTOS: Four families displaced after house fire on Fannin Avenue in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A structure fire caused major damage to a home on the 700 block of Fannin Avenue in Tyler and displaced four families. The call came in to authorities around 6:50 Friday morning near the intersection of Fannin Avenue and Berry Drive. Reporters on the scene said some water runoff is turned […]
KLTV
Woman taken to Tyler hospital following fiery wreck on Loop 323, Old Bullard Road
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department says a wreck involving several vehicles has traffic congested at Old Bullard Road and the loop. The wreck happened at about 9:11 p.m. Wednesday. It is listed as a pin-in wreck at Old Bullard Road and West Southwest Loop 323. This is the corner near McAllister’s Deli and BJ’s Brewhouse. Northbound traffic on Old Bullard stops when it reaches Loop 323. Other traffic in all directions is moving very slowly.
Van with 42 dogs on board involved in accident on I-20 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Fire Department responded to an accident on I-20 on Monday involving a transport van with 42 dogs on board. The driver of the vehicle didn’t have any major injuries but getting the dogs transported and out of the cold weather was another issue. The dogs and driver were going […]
‘Eaten up with parasites’: SPCA of East Texas rescues three puppies, needs donations
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas has rescued three puppies that they found while responding to a cruelty call on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to SPCA, the puppies were not safe because they were seen near the road. They said that the three pups are “eaten up with parasites” and are now […]
KLTV
Crews respond to fire at Marshall home
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Marshall caught fire, and early investigation has shown it may have started from a heater on the porch. Shortly after 11 a.m. this morning fire units were dispatched to the 2300 block of Holmes Rd. for a structure fire, according to the Marshall Fire Department.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of Thistle Drive in Tyler closed due to downed power lines
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Part of Thistle Drive in Tyler is closed due to downed power lines, police said. The Tyler Police Department said Thistle is closed in between Troup and Shiloh to all through traffic. Drivers should seek alternate routes until repairs are made.
KLTV
Witness describes aftermath of officer-involved shooting in Quitman
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wild chase across one East Texas county costs one man his life, in what appears to be a case of theft. Texas Rangers are investigating after the pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting on highway 154 right in front of the Wood county courthouse in Quitman.
How to get your mobile home winter ready
TYLER, Texas — We've talked about how to best prepare your home ahead of this cold front, but what if you live inside a mobile home?. The first and most important step is to be prepared. That starts with making sure you drain your water hoses. If you are...
